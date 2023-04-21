Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Minsud Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSR   CA60447F1018

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP.

(MSR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:14:03 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.4800 CAD    0.00%
04/21Minsud Resources : Annual Report – Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
04/21Minsud Resources : Annual Report – Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
04/13Minsud Resources Says South32 Exercised Earn-In Right to Buy 50.1% Interest in Argentinian Subsidiary
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minsud Resources : Annual Report – Consolidated Financial Statements

04/21/2023 | 09:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Statements

Minsud Resources Corp.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(All amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted)

INDEX

Independent Auditor's Report

1 - 4

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

7 - 8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

10 - 40

Disclaimer

Minsud Resources Corp. published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 01:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MINSUD RESOURCES CORP.
04/21Minsud Resources : Annual Report – Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
04/21Minsud Resources : Annual Report – Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
04/13Minsud Resources Says South32 Exercised Earn-In Right to Buy 50.1% Interest in Argentin..
MT
04/13Minsud Says South32 Exercises Earn-In Right to Buy 50.1% of Argentina Subsidiary
DJ
04/13IIROC Trading Resumption - MSR
AQ
04/13Minsud Announces Exercise of Earn-In Right by South32 to Acquire a 50.1% Interest in it..
AQ
04/13IIROC Trading Halt - MSR
AQ
03/21Minsud Confirms high-grade Cu-Au zone at second porphyry with 86m at 0.94% Cu, 0.38g/t ..
AQ
03/21Minsud Resources Provides Exploration Update
MT
03/21Minsud Confirms High-Grade Cu-Au Zone At Second Porphyry with 86M At 0.94% Cu, 0.38G/T ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,15 M -1,59 M -1,59 M
Net cash 2021 2,61 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,7 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart MINSUD RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Minsud Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramiro Massa President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Carlos Alberto Adamo Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Fulton White Independent Director
Pablo Taussig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINSUD RESOURCES CORP.84.62%58
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.94%157 572
RIO TINTO PLC-11.50%114 827
GLENCORE PLC-11.13%78 225
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 345
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.13%40 987
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer