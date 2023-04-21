Minsud Resources : Annual Report – Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Financial Statements
Minsud Resources Corp.
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(All amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted)
|
INDEX
|
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
1 - 4
|
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|
5
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
6
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
7 - 8
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
9
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
10 - 40
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Minsud Resources Corp. published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 01:26:03 UTC.