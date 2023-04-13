Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Minsud Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSR   CA60447F1018

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP.

(MSR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:39:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
0.4800 CAD   +1.05%
10:25aMinsud Says South32 Exercises Earn-In Right to Buy 50.1% of Argentina Subsidiary
DJ
10:07aIIROC Trading Resumption - MSR
AQ
09:41aMinsud Announces Exercise of Earn-In Right by South32 to Acquire a 50.1% Interest in its Argentinian Subsidiary
AQ
Minsud Says South32 Exercises Earn-In Right to Buy 50.1% of Argentina Subsidiary

04/13/2023 | 10:25am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


South32 Ltd. has exercised a right to buy a controlling stake in exploration company Minsud Resources Corp.'s Argentinian subsidiary, which operates the company's flagship Chita Valley multi-mineral project.

Minsud said Thursday the Australian mining company advanced the required at least 14 million Canadian dollars ($10.4 million) in capital within a three-year period to fund Minsud's exploration programs, allowing it to exercise its earn-in right to buy 50.1% of Minera Sud Argentina S.A.

Completion of the acquisition of the stake will happen with the earlier of the completion of the fourth year of annual exploration or Feb. 14, 2024, Minsud said.

In early February, Minsud said South32 agreed to fund the C$9.1 million year four exploration budget to advance the Chita Valley project in Argentina's San Juan province, where drill hole results have confirmed the presence of significant zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver mineralization.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1024ET

