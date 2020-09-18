Log in
MINTH GROUP LIMITED    425

Minth : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

09/18/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MINTH GROUP LIMITED

敏 實 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 425)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the " Board") of Minth Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar") has been changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" with effect from 4 September 2020. The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong will remain unchanged and is maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Minth Group Limited

Yi Lei Li

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Wei Ching Lien, Mr. Chen Bin Bo and Ms. Chin Chien Ya, being executive Directors; and Dr. Wang Ching , Ms. Yu Zheng and Mr. Wu Tak Lung being independent non -executive Directors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minth Group Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 04:04:01 UTC
