Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company owns income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. It owns a portfolio of about 29 income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Calgary. The Company's properties include Richgrove, Martin Grove, Minto Yorkville, Roehampton, Niagara West, Minto one80five, Parkwood Hills Garden Homes & Townhomes, Aventura, Huron, Seneca, Castleview, Skyline Garden Homes, Maisonettes & Walkups, The Carlisle, Castle Hill, Tanglewood, Frontenac, Stratford, Rockhill, Haddon Hall, The Quarters, The Laurier, Kaleidoscope, The International, Le 4300, Le Hill-Park, Eleanor, High Park Village, Leslie York Mills and others.

Sector Residential REITs