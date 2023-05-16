Minto Metals Sees Mass Exodus of Board, Senior Management

By Adriano Marchese

Minto Metals said its directors and senior managers have all resigned from its board, leaving the company without any top leadership.

Late last week, the Yukon-based miner said it had ceased all operations at its Minto mine located in Central Yukon and control of the site's care and maintenance was taken over by the Yukon territorial government.

"The Yukon government will prioritise those activities required to ensure environmental protection. Minto is working closely and cooperatively with the Yukon government to ensure a smooth transition," Minto said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Minto Metals announced that all of its board members and senior managers had resigned, effective last Friday and Saturday.

"The company is in contact with stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives and the path forward and will provide an update when available," Minto said.

Trading of Minto's shares has been suspended since Monday after the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada halted it due to "impending news."

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 0957ET