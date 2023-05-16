Advanced search
09:58aMinto Metals Sees Mass Exodus of Board, Senior Management
DJ
09:17aMinto Metals Announces Resignation of Directors and Senior Management
AQ
05/15Yukon government takes over Minto Mine after company ceases operations
AQ
Minto Metals Sees Mass Exodus of Board, Senior Management

05/16/2023 | 09:58am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Minto Metals said its directors and senior managers have all resigned from its board, leaving the company without any top leadership.

Late last week, the Yukon-based miner said it had ceased all operations at its Minto mine located in Central Yukon and control of the site's care and maintenance was taken over by the Yukon territorial government.

"The Yukon government will prioritise those activities required to ensure environmental protection. Minto is working closely and cooperatively with the Yukon government to ensure a smooth transition," Minto said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Minto Metals announced that all of its board members and senior managers had resigned, effective last Friday and Saturday.

"The company is in contact with stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives and the path forward and will provide an update when available," Minto said.

Trading of Minto's shares has been suspended since Monday after the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada halted it due to "impending news."


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 0957ET

