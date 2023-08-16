group, Mintra started development of several additional modules for our OCS HR platform which will subsequently be made available to all relevant clients.

Team Mintra had an impressive 2022, our levels of enthusiasm, commitment and engagement towards our strategic journey allowed us to achieve this positive performance. Our values help us all to stay focused and in touch with the exciting challenges that we face.

The market conditions in our sectors of focus continue to improve, we are witnessing increasing investments in digital services especially against the backdrop of high travel costs, continued movements towards home and flexible working along with deeper commitments to ESG. We know that we have an attractive value proposition that resonates with our customers and stakeholders, Mintra will continue to disrupt the market capitalizing on headline wins to pave the way for more customers to work with our teams bringing our services and solutions into their supply chain.

People are our business

From an organizational perspective, the Mintra offices opened back up to welcome our office- based and hybrid working employees. Our HR team conducted a range of refamiliarization initiatives to encourage people back into the offices to reconnect with their teammates. We continue to experience the benefits from the flexibility, efficiencies and high productivity of the remote/hybrid working model, with office attendance focussed on key meetings, workshops and team events. The Mintra team headcount has remained stable with a 2% turnover. Recruiting talented people is key to Mintra's success and there were 24 new hires across 2022, strengthening our commercial and product teams as well as key management appointments in HR, Communications and Finance.

Strategic Partnerships

Mintra continued the expansion of our global partner network to 66 training providers and