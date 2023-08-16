2022 ANNUAL REPORT
m i n t ra . c o m
Contents
2022 at a Glance
We are Mintra
Strategic Intent
Our People
Board of Directors Report
Financial Summary
Allocation of Net Profit
Parent Company Results
Continued Operation
Business Segment Reporting
ESG
Outlook
Auditors Report
Mintra Holding - Group Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to the Annual Accounts
Mintra Holding AS - Financial Statements
2022 at a Glance
CEO Letter
Kevin Short / Mintra CEO
Powering Digital Transformation
As the world faced yet another difficult year in 2022, conflict in Europe has led to disruption, inflation and questions around the security of energy supply. People have adapted their lifestyles accordingly, primarily by transitioning towards remote working and drastically cutting back on travel. Our clients have followed suit; being more mindful of cost and travel expense as well as adopting digital solutions for improved efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The world is rapidly changing and Mintra has kept up with the pace. We have developed innovative technology solutions that help our customers and partners meet their digital transformation goals - from providing ergonomic courses for remote working to cybersecurity training. Our commitment to constant growth allows us to continue making a difference in this ever-evolving landscape.
Profitable Business
Mintra's revenues for the full year were mNOK 247.6, representing a 3.7% revenue growth from 2021. In the same period, we improved our EBITDA to mNOK 75.1 with a margin of 30.2% compared to 24.3% in 2021. We continue to be highly cash generative with an impressive 80% growth in our operational cashflow compared to 2021. Mintra's continued ability to satisfy our customers' requirements lead to an increase in our Annual Recurring Revenues closing out the year at mNOK120 versus mNOK 108 from the previous year.
Indeed, we maintained a strong sales pipeline throughout 2022 with a 25% growth in the number of Mintra-won opportunities in the second half of the year. With our focus on both the energy and maritime sectors we onboarded 59 new customers to Mintra from marine alone. These included a three-year digital learning contract with BSM valued at mNOK 12.8 and a two-year digital learning contract with Petronas valued at mNOK 5.8.
Product-lead Organization
The year kicked off with an operational restructure to focus activities on driving the product roadmaps and led by the Innovation teams. Customer projects were supplemented with internal development work and new functionality in support of our grow initiatives of monetizing active users, automation and digital sales. Mintra's unique Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) training was launched on Trainingportal Offline, allowing certification of seafarers on board vessels with limited internet connectivity.
Our commitment to ensure that our products, are legislatively compliant, relevant and highly immersive allowed our content team to produce a total of 175 eLearning courses in 2022, including a suite of new renewable titles, yielding over 10,000 minutes of digital content.
Our HCM product continues to be highly desired in the maritime sector with a number of new customers joining the Mintra fleet. As part of a new contract with a leading offshore service
group, Mintra started development of several additional modules for our OCS HR platform which will subsequently be made available to all relevant clients.
Team Mintra had an impressive 2022, our levels of enthusiasm, commitment and engagement towards our strategic journey allowed us to achieve this positive performance. Our values help us all to stay focused and in touch with the exciting challenges that we face.
The market conditions in our sectors of focus continue to improve, we are witnessing increasing investments in digital services especially against the backdrop of high travel costs, continued movements towards home and flexible working along with deeper commitments to ESG. We know that we have an attractive value proposition that resonates with our customers and stakeholders, Mintra will continue to disrupt the market capitalizing on headline wins to pave the way for more customers to work with our teams bringing our services and solutions into their supply chain.
People are our business
From an organizational perspective, the Mintra offices opened back up to welcome our office- based and hybrid working employees. Our HR team conducted a range of refamiliarization initiatives to encourage people back into the offices to reconnect with their teammates. We continue to experience the benefits from the flexibility, efficiencies and high productivity of the remote/hybrid working model, with office attendance focussed on key meetings, workshops and team events. The Mintra team headcount has remained stable with a 2% turnover. Recruiting talented people is key to Mintra's success and there were 24 new hires across 2022, strengthening our commercial and product teams as well as key management appointments in HR, Communications and Finance.
Strategic Partnerships
Mintra continued the expansion of our global partner network to 66 training providers and
over 2,500 courses available on our Trainingportal platform. In Q1 2022 we signed partnership agreements with Mission to Seafarers, mybreev in Germany and with Kongsberg Digital in Norway to provide our customers with realistic simulation training on Trainingportal. Follow this, Mintra agreed two new strategic partnerships, supporting our geographic expansion in the Asia Pacific market. First to sign was IBS Software in Dubai, a leading SaaS solutions provider for the travel and logistics industry. This was followed by Kineo in Australia, a global workplace learning company. These relationships provide new access and opportunities to cross sell Mintra's products and services into the Asia Pacific region.
Awards & Accreditations
Mintra achieved several industry awards in 2022, recognizing the team's dedication to excellence. At the start of the year, we received the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for providing an exceptional experience for our online customers, followed by the SMART4SEA Training Award for our expanded maritime-specific eLearning library.
For a second consecutive year Mintra was announced as a Core Leader by the Fosway Group for digital learning, an improved presence in the market due to the company growth and our increase in customers.
