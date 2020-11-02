Log in
MIPOX CORPORATION

MIPOX CORPORATION

(5381)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mipox : 「Message from the President」has been updated

11/02/2020 | 03:05am EST

We started business as an importer of German pigment in 1925 and entered the polishing field in the late 1960s.
While our business is very niche, we have grown along with the times by expanding our product usage to the high-tech area, such as hard disk and optical fiber, based on our core technology: 'Coating', 'Slitting', and 'Polishing'. Recently, Nihon Kenshi Co., Ltd. has joined mipox, we are expanding our business into the general polishing Field.

Even in New Normal, the needs for 'Coating', 'Slitting', and 'Polishing' will continue. In addition to high-tech such as new material for semiconductors, 5G, IoT, and data storage that stores information worldwide.
We are also working on new technologies following the core technology of 'Coating', 'Slitting', and 'Polishing' and will put effort into inspection equipment focus on 'Observing'.
In the coming era, we cannot expect corporate growth by merely providing value to our customers.
We aim to be an autonomous self-propelled organization by accepting diverse values, recognizing various work styles, and providing equal educational opportunities so that employees who are the drivers of corporate growth can maximize their abilities.

Disclaimer

Mipox Corporation published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 08:04:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 7 338 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net income 2020 -78,0 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net Debt 2020 1 735 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 000 M 38,3 M 38,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 435
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart MIPOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mipox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIPOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Watanabe President & Representative Director
Kenji Nakagawa Director, GM-Technology & Executive Officer
Masakazu Nagai Independent Outside Director
Hisatomo Harada Director & Executive Officer
Toshio Watanabe Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIPOX CORPORATION-14.82%38
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.43%71 998
AIR LIQUIDE-0.55%68 981
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.39.74%36 837
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.55%22 851
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.20.02%20 307
