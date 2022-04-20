Mipox : 2022 Golden Week Holiday Notice

2022 Golden Week Holiday Notice

To our customers:

​

Please be informed that Due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan, Mipox (Shinjuku headquarter, Yamanashi plant, Kyoto plant, and Fukuyama plant ) in Japan will be closed on the following days.

・April 29 (Thu) - May 5(Wed)

We will resume our business on May 6(Thu).

Your requests or questions during the holidays will be accepted after the holidays.

If you have an urgent issue please contact our representative.

We apologize for your inconvenience during this period.