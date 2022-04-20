Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mipox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5381   JP3751300009

MIPOX CORPORATION

(5381)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 11:57:09 pm EDT
893.00 JPY   -0.56%
04/20MIPOX : 2022 Golden Week Holiday Notice
PU
2021MIPOX : FY2022 1H Financial Result
PU
2021MIPOX : New Year Holiday Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mipox : 2022 Golden Week Holiday Notice

04/20/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
2022 Golden Week Holiday Notice

To our customers:

Please be informed that Due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan, Mipox (Shinjuku headquarter, Yamanashi plant, Kyoto plant, and Fukuyama plant ) in Japan will be closed on the following days.

・April 29 (Thu) - May 5(Wed)
We will resume our business on May 6(Thu).

Your requests or questions during the holidays will be accepted after the holidays.
If you have an urgent issue please contact our representative.

We apologize for your inconvenience during this period.

Disclaimer

Mipox Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 361 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net income 2021 87,0 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net Debt 2021 2 092 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 961 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 85,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Watanabe Manager-CST IV
Saeed Sepasy Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Yuichiro Arita Manager-Business Administration
Masakazu Nagai Independent Outside Director
Kenji Nakagawa Director, Head-Internal Control & Risk Management
