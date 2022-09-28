Mipox : Exhibition information "2022 Korea Electronics Show"

September 29th, 2022
Mipox products will be exhibited in "2022 Korea Electronics Show"
Mipox agency in Korea, DAEYANG HI-TECH CO. will exhibits "2022 Korea Electronics Show (KES2022)" with Mipox products at their booth. This is the first time in two years that they exhibit in this show. We look forward to visiting you at their booth.
Exhibition Name
2022 Korea Electronics Show (KES2022)
Date
Oct 4-7,2022
Location
COEX (Seoul city, Korea)
Booth No
Hall A , Botth No.E008,009
Official site
Korea Electronics Show (KES2022) (English)
＜Link＞
Mipox Product HP
