Mipox : Exhibition information "2022 Korea Electronics Show"

September 29th, 2022

Mipox products will be exhibited in "2022 Korea Electronics Show"

Mipox agency in Korea, DAEYANG HI-TECH CO. will exhibits "2022 Korea Electronics Show (KES2022)" with Mipox products at their booth. This is the first time in two years that they exhibit in this show. We look forward to visiting you at their booth.

Exhibition Name 2022 Korea Electronics Show (KES2022) Date Oct 4-7,2022 Location COEX (Seoul city, Korea) Booth No Hall A , Botth No.E008,009 Official site Korea Electronics Show (KES2022) (English)

＜Link＞

Mipox Product HP