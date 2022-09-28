Advanced search
    5381   JP3751300009

MIPOX CORPORATION

(5381)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50 2022-09-28 pm EDT
547.00 JPY   +0.55%
09/28Mipox : Exhibition information "2022 Korea Electronics Show"
PU
07/29Mipox : Notice of summer holidays 2022
PU
06/30Mipox : Notification of the Head Office Relocation
PU
Mipox : Exhibition information "2022 Korea Electronics Show"

09/28/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
September 29th, 2022

Mipox products will be exhibited in "2022 Korea Electronics Show"

Mipox agency in Korea, DAEYANG HI-TECH CO. will exhibits "2022 Korea Electronics Show (KES2022)" with Mipox products at their booth. This is the first time in two years that they exhibit in this show. We look forward to visiting you at their booth.

Exhibition Name 2022 Korea Electronics Show (KES2022)
Date Oct 4-7,2022
Location COEX (Seoul city, Korea)
Booth No

Hall A , Botth No.E008,009

Official site Korea Electronics Show (KES2022) (English)

＜Link＞
Mipox Product HP

Disclaimer

Mipox Corporation published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 02:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 11 300 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net income 2023 1 200 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,45x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 7 746 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart MIPOX CORPORATION
Mipox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MIPOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 544,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Watanabe Manager-CST IV
Saeed Sepasy Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Yuichiro Arita Manager-Business Administration
Masakazu Nagai Independent Outside Director
Kenji Nakagawa Director, Head-Internal Control & Risk Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIPOX CORPORATION-44.19%53
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-24.48%69 387
AIR LIQUIDE-16.11%58 402
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.78%38 352
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION15.36%31 587
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-4.40%24 046