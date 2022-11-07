Advanced search
MIPOX CORPORATION

(5381)
2022-11-07
Mipox : Notice of Holiday Closure

11/07/2022 | 01:12am EST
Notice of Holiday Closure

To our customers:

Please be informed that we close all the offices in Japan on November 21st to celebrate the 97th anniversary of foundation.
Although Novmber 23rd is a national holiday, production bases in Japan is a holiday on Nov 22nd instead of Nov 23rd.

・Headquarters and sales offices in Japan
11/21(Mon.)：Close
11/22(Tue.)：Open
11/23(Wed.)：Close

・Production bases in Japan
11/21(Mon.)：Close
11/22(Tue.)：Close
11/23(Wed.)：Open

If you have any requests or questions during the holidays, please contact to our inquiry forms.
We apologize for your inconvenience during this period.

