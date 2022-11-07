Mipox : Notice of Holiday Closure

Notice of Holiday Closure

To our customers:

​

Please be informed that we close all the offices in Japan on November 21st to celebrate the 97th anniversary of foundation.

Although Novmber 23rd is a national holiday, production bases in Japan is a holiday on Nov 22nd instead of Nov 23rd.

・Headquarters and sales offices in Japan

11/21(Mon.)：Close

11/22(Tue.)：Open

11/23(Wed.)：Close

・Production bases in Japan

11/21(Mon.)：Close

11/22(Tue.)：Close

11/23(Wed.)：Open

If you have any requests or questions during the holidays, please contact to our inquiry forms.

We apologize for your inconvenience during this period.