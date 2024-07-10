We are pleased to inform you that our Tokyo office (including Tokyo Sales Office) will be relocating to the following address effective July 29, 2024:
12th floor, JP Tower, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-7012, Japan
With this relocation, we aim to further enhance our services and meet your expectations. We kindly ask for your continued patronage.
