Mipox : Notification of the Tokyo Office, Osaka Office and Nagoya Office Relocation

We are pleased to announce you that our Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya offices will be relocated to the following addresses starting from April 17th, 2023.
New Location of Tokyo Office
7F, Marunouchi Kitaguchi Bldg., 1-6-5, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 Japan
New Location of Osaka Office
1F, Midosuji Front Tower, 1-13-22 Sonezakishinchi, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 530-0002, Japan
New Location of Nagoya Office
11F, Global Gate, 4-60-12 Hiraike-cho, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi 453-6111, Japan
Date of the Relocation
April 17, 2023
