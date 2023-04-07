Mipox : Notification of the Tokyo Office, Osaka Office and Nagoya Office Relocation

We are pleased to announce you that our Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya offices will be relocated to the following addresses starting from April 17th, 2023.

New Location of Tokyo Office

7F, Marunouchi Kitaguchi Bldg., 1-6-5, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 Japan

New Location of Osaka Office

1F, Midosuji Front Tower, 1-13-22 Sonezakishinchi, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 530-0002, Japan

New Location of Nagoya Office

11F, Global Gate, 4-60-12 Hiraike-cho, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi 453-6111, Japan

Date of the Relocation

April 17, 2023