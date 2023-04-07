Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mipox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5381   JP3751300009

MIPOX CORPORATION

(5381)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
557.00 JPY   -1.59%
Summary 
Summary

Mipox : Notification of the Tokyo Office, Osaka Office and Nagoya Office Relocation

04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are pleased to announce you that our Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya offices will be relocated to the following addresses starting from April 17th, 2023.

New Location of Tokyo Office

7F, Marunouchi Kitaguchi Bldg., 1-6-5, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 Japan

New Location of Osaka Office

1F, Midosuji Front Tower, 1-13-22 Sonezakishinchi, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 530-0002, Japan

New Location of Nagoya Office

11F, Global Gate, 4-60-12 Hiraike-cho, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi 453-6111, Japan

Date of the Relocation

April 17, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mipox Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
