  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mipox Corporation
  News
  Summary
    5381   JP3751300009

MIPOX CORPORATION

(5381)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48:19 2023-04-23 pm EDT
564.00 JPY   -0.70%
04/23Mipox : Website Renewal Notice
PU
04/07Mipox : Notification of the Tokyo Office, Osaka Office and Nagoya Office Relocation
PU
04/03Mipox Corporation completed the acquisition of Coating Business from Suga Codings Co., Ltd.
CI
Mipox : Website Renewal Notice

04/23/2023 | 09:07pm EDT
Thank you for visiting the Mipox Corporation website.

We are pleased to announce that we have completely renewed our website. With this renewal, we have updated the design and structure to make it easier for our users to find the information they need.

We will continue to provide useful information and improve our website's content to better serve our users. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to serving you in the future.

Mipox Corporation published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 01:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 449 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net income 2022 1 550 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 694 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,65x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 8 088 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 86,0%
Technical analysis trends MIPOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 568,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Watanabe Manager-CST IV
Saeed Sepasy Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Yuichiro Arita Manager-Business Administration
Masakazu Nagai Independent Outside Director
Kenji Nakagawa Director, Head-Internal Control & Risk Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIPOX CORPORATION-14.59%60
AIR LIQUIDE23.04%93 322
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.91%73 588
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.18%42 126
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.01%30 539
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.72%20 153
