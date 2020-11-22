MIPS' : Board of Directors has decided to repurchase own shares

Pursuant to its mandate from the Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2020, the Board of Directors of MIPS AB (publ) has decided to repurchase own shares.
The reason for the mandate to repurchase own shares, and the Board of Directors' decision to utilize this mandate, is to ensure the delivery of shares in connection with MIPS' outstanding long-term performance share plan, LTIP 2020. The repurchase of own shares will be conducted in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.
The repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the following conditions.
-
Acquisitions may be conducted on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting.
-
A maximum of 7,000 shares may be acquired.
-
Acquisitions of shares are to be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the registered share price range on each occasion, by which is meant the difference between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.
-
Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.
Reporting will be made to Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules.
At the date of issue of this press release, the total number of MIPS shares was 26,183,620. MIPS does not hold any own shares at the time of this press release.
For more information, please contact:
Max Strandwitz, President and CEO
Max.Strandwitz@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 709 61 17 54
Karin Rosenthal, CFO
Karin.Rosenthal@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 768 34 63 66
