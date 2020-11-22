Log in
MIPS AB (publ)    MIPS   SE0009216278

MIPS AB (PUBL)

(MIPS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIPS' : Board of Directors has decided to repurchase own shares

11/22/2020 | 02:09pm EST
Pursuant to its mandate from the Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2020, the Board of Directors of MIPS AB (publ) has decided to repurchase own shares.

The reason for the mandate to repurchase own shares, and the Board of Directors' decision to utilize this mandate, is to ensure the delivery of shares in connection with MIPS' outstanding long-term performance share plan, LTIP 2020. The repurchase of own shares will be conducted in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

The repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the following conditions.

  • Acquisitions may be conducted on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting.
  • A maximum of 7,000 shares may be acquired.
  • Acquisitions of shares are to be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the registered share price range on each occasion, by which is meant the difference between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.
  • Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

Reporting will be made to Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules.

At the date of issue of this press release, the total number of MIPS shares was 26,183,620. MIPS does not hold any own shares at the time of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Max Strandwitz, President and CEO
Max.Strandwitz@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 709 61 17 54

Karin Rosenthal, CFO
Karin.Rosenthal@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 768 34 63 66

About MIPS

MIPS specializes in helmet-based safety and protection of the brain and is the world-leader in this area. Based on an ingredient brand business-model, MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is sold to the global helmet industry. The technology is based on over 20 years of research and development together with the Royal Institute of Technology and the Karolinska Institute, both located in Stockholm, Sweden. MIPS' headquarter with 42 employees engaged in research and development, sales, marketing and administration is in Stockholm, where its product and technology test facility also is located. The MIPS share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.mipscorp.com



Disclaimer

MIPS AB published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 19:08:01 UTC
11/22/2020 | 02:09pm EST
Financials
Sales 2020 349 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net income 2020 123 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2020 241 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,4x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 9 934 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 100%
Chart MIPS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
MIPS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIPS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 462,50 SEK
Last Close Price 379,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Strandwitz President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Magnus Welander Chairman
Shuyi Isaksson Head-Operations
Mats Vikström Chief Financial Officer
Hans Peter Halldin Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIPS AB (PUBL)91.23%1 153
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.290.49%32 442
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORPORATION-2.42%3 124
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.15.85%2 797
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-23.64%2 113
