economy, which saw its GDP drop by 0.3% compared to the previous year. This growing economic weakness, combined with the aggressive policy of the European Central Bank (ECB), has contributed to reducing inflation; however, this has come at the cost of a continued increase in reference interest rates, which reached 4.5%, the highest level since 2001.

As in 2022, Spain was once again one of the Eurozone economies with the most positive contribution to the area's growth, with a GDP increase of 2.5% in 2023, driven by tourism, the strength of the domestic demand, and the progressive effects of the NextGenerationEU funds. In this context, the Spanish stock market had a very positive annual result that placed it among the top performers in the world in terms of profitability.

During 2023, the industrial sectors in which the Group operates were affected by a 4.6% year-on-year decrease in domestic paper and cardboard production, while at the same time national pulp production grew by 4.3% compared to 2022. The European market, for its part, saw an even more dramatic drop in pulp production, with a 6.2% decrease in paper and cardboard production, at times as high as 12.8%. This drop in paper and cardboard production was replicated in most regions of the world, although its impact on the markets was less than in Europe.

In this financial context, the Miquel y Costas Group has continued to set a high value on quality and management, which has allowed it to achieve a 2023 result of ¤56.6 million in profit before taxes, exceeding the result obtained in 2022 by 37.7%. And this despite the fact that net business turnover decreased during the same period, standing at ¤309.3 million at year-end. This impact on sales was caused mainly by the need to adapt the Group's sales and marketing policy to the new cellulose and energy prices, to the lower demand in some markets due to certain customers' stock reduction policies and especially to the delays we experienced in trying to meet the minimum operating standards for the M2 machine. And while the tobacco industry has managed to recover, increasing its sales by 0.08% year on year, the Industrial Products line experienced a sales decrease of over 20%.

Despite these difficulties, the Group's consolidated net profit rose by 35%, reaching a total of ¤42.7 million at year-end. The resultant effective tax rate of 24.5% was slightly higher than the previous year and was due, above all, to the reduction of tax deductions applicable this year.

Throughout the year, the Group carried out investments for a total value of ¤18.4 million, which were aimed at continuous quality improvement, the development of new products, the reduction of production costs, the protection of the environment, as well as energy optimization.

In 2023, our commitment to Research, Development and Innovation emerged as one of the Group's core values and key long-term goals. We invested ¤3.3 million euros into R&D activities, including into research aimed at developing new products and applications, as well as into technological innovations related to production processes. The final phase in the upgrading process of the MB Papeles Especiales industrial paper machines is of crucial importance in this regard.