Mirada plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is a provider of integrated software and solutions for digital television (TV) operators and broadcasters. The Company provides Iris product, which is a multiscreen solution. Iris is its advanced multiscreen platform that enables operators to deliver their content with a seamless user experience across all devices: smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, smart TVs, game consoles and more. Iris provides pay TV operators with an advanced platform composed of front- and back-end applications to engage subscribers with the ultimate viewing experience anytime, anywhere and on any platform. The Company provides the technology needed to facilitate the final user's interaction across many devices, including digital TV decoders (set-top boxes), tablets, smartphones, computers, game consoles and smart TVs. The Company has offices in Exeter, United Kingdom; London, United Kingdom; Madrid, Spain; Castellon, Spain, and Mexico City, Mexico.

Sector Broadcasting