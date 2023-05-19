Advanced search
    MIRA   GB00BK77QQ18

MIRADA PLC

(MIRA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:16:17 2023-05-19 am EDT
5.800 GBX   -10.77%
Mirada : Form of Proxy 2023

05/19/2023 | 04:10am EDT
Mirada Plc - General Meeting convened for 12 noon on 9 June 2023 - Form of Proxy

You may appoint a proxy at www.signalshares.cominstead of using this form.

For guidance on how to complete this Form of Proxy please refer to the Notice of Meeting on the Company's website.

I/We being (a) member/members hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting/the following person:

Name of proxy (if not the Chairman of the meeting):

Number of ordinary shares appointed over: (if less than your full voting entitlement)

as my/our proxy, to attend, speak and vote on my/our behalf at the General Meeting of the Company convened for 12 noon on 9 June 2023 to be held at the offices of Howard Kennedy LLP,No. 1 London Bridge, London SE1 9BG and at any adjournment thereof. Please indicate below how you would like your proxy to vote on your behalf on the resolutions.

Please put an 'X' in the box opposite if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made:

For

Against

Withheld

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

  1. THAT,in accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of the ordinary shares of 100 pence each in the capital of the Company be and is hereby approved and the directors of the Company be authorised to take all actions necessary or desirable to effect such cancellation (the "Cancellation").
  2. THAT,subject to and conditional upon the Cancellation becoming effective, and pursuant to section 97 of the Companies Act 2006:
    1. the Company be re-registered as a private company with the name "Mirada Limited"; and
    2. the regulations contained in the printed document submitted to the meeting and for the purpose of identiﬁcation signed by the Chairman be approved and adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing articles of association of the Company.

Signature

Date

Please send this Form of Proxy to FREEPOST PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL. Shareholders outside the United Kingdom should send this Form of Proxy to Link Group, PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, United Kingdom.

Printed by Rubicon Corporate Print 22607-02

Disclaimer

Mirada plc published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,87 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,72 M 0,72 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 9,63%
Chart MIRADA PLC
Duration : Period :
Mirada Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José-Luis Vázquez Antolínez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Babio Maruri CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
José Francisco Gozalbo Sidro Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Peter Earl Non-Executive Director
Javier Peñín Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRADA PLC-80.00%1
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.78%171 328
FORMULA ONE GROUP22.58%16 983
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-6.93%10 330
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.94%9 341
ITV PLC0.35%3 763
