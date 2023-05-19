Mirada : Form of Proxy 2023

Mirada Plc - General Meeting convened for 12 noon on 9 June 2023 - Form of Proxy
as my/our proxy, to attend, speak and vote on my/our behalf at the General Meeting of the Company convened for 12 noon on 9 June 2023 to be held at the offices of Howard Kennedy LLP,No. 1 London Bridge, London SE1 9BG and at any adjournment thereof.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
-
THAT,in accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of the ordinary shares of 100 pence each in the capital of the Company be and is hereby approved and the directors of the Company be authorised to take all actions necessary or desirable to effect such cancellation (the "Cancellation").
-
THAT,subject to and conditional upon the Cancellation becoming effective, and pursuant to section 97 of the Companies Act 2006:
-
-
the Company be re-registered as a private company with the name "Mirada Limited"; and
-
the regulations contained in the printed document submitted to the meeting and for the purpose of identiﬁcation signed by the Chairman be approved and adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing articles of association of the Company.
