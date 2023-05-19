Advanced search
    MIRA   GB00BK77QQ18

MIRADA PLC

(MIRA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:16:17 2023-05-19 am EDT
5.800 GBX   -10.77%
04:10aMirada : Form of Proxy 2023
PU
04:10aMirada : Letter to Shareholders 2023
PU
04:10aMirada : Notice of General Meeting 2023
PU
Mirada : Letter to Shareholders 2023

05/19/2023 | 04:10am EDT
Mirada plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 3609752)

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

18 May 2023

Dear Shareholder

Mirada plc (the 'Company')

A circular convening a general meeting ("General Meeting") for the Company's proposed cancellation of admission to trading on AIM, proposed re-registration as a private limited company and proposed adoption of new articles of association (together the "Circular"), which includes the notice of the general meeting, has been published and is available for download from the Company's website at www.mirada.tv/investors/

The Circular can be found in the 'Shareholder Documents' section. Toaccess the document you will need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader or an alternative pdf file reader.

Proxy Voting

The General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Howard Kennedy LLP at No.1 London Bridge, London SE1 9B on 9 June 2023 at 12 noon.

Please find enclosed your form of proxy for this meeting, which you are asked to complete and return in the pre-paid envelope provided, to be received by no later than 7 June 2023 at 12 noon.

Alternatively, proxies may be submitted electronically using Link Group's Signal shares online portal at www.signalshares.comby no later than 12 noon on 7 June 2023 or 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before any adjourned meeting. The electronic submission of a proxy using Link Group's Signal shares online portal or the completion and return of a Form of Proxy by post will not preclude a member from attending and voting at the General Meeting should they wish.

Thank you for having consented to receive the Circular via the Company's website rather than in hard copy form, as this contributes to cost savings for the Company and minimises unnecessary paper usage. If you would like to receive general communications from the Company via e-mail, please register your e-mail address at:

www.signalshares.com

If you require assistance while registering your e-mail address, please telephone Link Group on 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Lines are open 9.00 am - 5.30 pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. If you are outside the United Kingdom please call +44 371 664 0300. Calls from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate.

Yours faithfully

José Luis Vázquez

Chief Executive Officer

This communication has been sent to certain beneficial owners of shares that have been nominated by their registered holders of shares to enjoy information rights in accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2006. Such persons are advised that, in order to vote at the forthcoming General Meeting they must issue an instruction to the registered holder of their shares. The Company may only accept instructions from registered holders of its shares and would therefore be unable to act upon any instructions received from nominated persons.

Printed by Rubicon Corporate Print

Mirada plc published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
