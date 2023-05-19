Mirada : Notice of General Meeting 2023

Advanced search
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or as to any action you should take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser who, if you are taking advice in the United Kingdom, is duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser in your jurisdiction.

You should read this document in its entirety. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares, please immediately forward this document (but not the personalised Form of Proxy which accompanies this document), to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold part only of your holding of Ordinary Shares, please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected as to the action you should take. However, this document and any accompanying documents should not be sent or transmitted in or into, any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of local securities law or regulations including, but not limited to, the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa and/or the Russian Federation (the "Restricted Territory").

MIRADA PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 03609752)

Proposed cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the Ordinary Shares

Proposed re-registration as a private limited company

Proposed adoption of new articles of association

and

Notice of General Meeting

This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Interim Chairman which is set out on pages 9 to 15 of this document and which recommends you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below.

The Cancellation and Re-registration are conditional, inter alia, on the approval of the Shareholders at the General Meeting by the passing of the relevant Resolutions. Notice of the General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Howard Kennedy LLP at No. 1 London Bridge, London SE1 9BG on 9 June 2023 at 12 noon is set out at the end of this Circular. Whether or not you intend to be present at the General Meeting you are urged to complete and return the enclosed Form of Proxy, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, so as to be received by the Company's Registrars, Link Group, PXS1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 12 noon on 7 June 2023. Completion and return of Forms of Proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the General Meeting in person, should they so wish.

The Directors, whose names appear on page 5 of this Circular, accept individual and collective responsibility for the information contained in this Circular,including individual and collective responsibility for compliance with the AIM Rules. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this Circular is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Allenby Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting for the Company in connection with the Cancellation and is not acting for any other person nor will it otherwise be responsible to any person for providing the protections afforded to customers of Allenby Capital Limited, or for advising any other person in respect of the Cancellation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Allenby Capital Limited as to any of the contents of this Circular (without limiting the statutory rights of any person to whom this Circular is issued). Allenby Capital Limited has not approved the contents of, or any part of, this Circular and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Allenby Capital Limited for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this Circular or for the omission of any information.

Allenby Capital Limited'sresponsibilities as the Company'snominated adviser under the AIM Rules are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange and are not owed to the Company or to any Director or to any other person in respect of the Cancellation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Allenby Capital Limited as to any of the contents of this Circular (without limiting the statutory rights of any person to whom this Circular is issued). Allenby Capital Limited has not approved the contents of, or any part of, this Circular and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Allenby Capital Limited for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this Circular or for the omission of any information.

No person should construe the contents of this document as legal, tax or ﬁnancial advice and recipients of this document should consult their own advisers as to the matters described in this document.

Copies of this document, which has been issued by the Company,will be available on the Company'swebsite at www.mirada.tv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Circular contains forward-looking statements. These relate to the Company's and/or the Group'sfuture prospects, developments and strategies. Forward-looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "envisage", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "target", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations of or comparable expressions, including by references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this Circular are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements.

2

CONTENTS

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS & EXCHANGE RATES

4

DIRECTORS, SECRETARY AND ADVISERS

5

DEFINITIONS

6

PART I - LETTER FROM THE INTERIM CHAIRMAN

9

PART II - PRINCIPAL CHANGES ARISING FROM THE RE-REGISTRATION AND

THE NEW ARTICLES

16

PART III - THE TAKEOVER CODE

18

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

21

3

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Announcement of the proposed Cancellation, Re-registration and adoption

of the New Articles

18 May 2023

Posting of this Circular and Forms of Proxy

18 May 2023

Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy

12 noon on 7 June 2023

Time and date of General Meeting

12 noon on 9 June 2023

Company's announcement of result of General Meeting

9

June 2023

Expected last day of dealings in the Ordinary Shares on AIM

16

June 2023

Expected time and date of the AIM Cancellation

7.00 a.m. on 19

June 2023

Matched Bargain Facility for Ordinary Shares commences

19

June 2023

Expected date of Re-registration

on or around 14 July 2023

EXCHANGE RATES

For reference purposes only, the following exchange rates have been used in this document:

€1:$1.089

All monetary amounts referred to in this document expressed in the above currencies have, unless otherwise stated, been calculated using the above exchange rates.

Notes:

  1. Each of the times and dates in the above timetable are subject to change. If any of the above times or dates change, the revised times or dates will be notiﬁed to Shareholders by means of an announcement made through a Regulatory Information Service (as deﬁned in the AIM Rules). All references to times in this document are to London times unless otherwise stated.
  2. The Cancellation requires the approval of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast by Shareholders, whether voting in person or by proxy, at the General Meeting.
  3. The Re-registration requires the approval of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast by Shareholders, whether voting in person or by proxy, at the General Meeting.

4

DIRECTORS, SECRETARY AND ADVISERS

Directors

José Luis Vázquez (Interim Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Gonzalo Babío (Chief Financial Officer)

José Francisco Gozalbo Sidro (Chief Technology Officer)

Matthew Peter Earl (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Registered Office

3rd Floor

Chancery House

St Nicholas Way

Sutton

Surrey

SM1 1JB

Company Secretary

Filex Services Limited

No.1 London Bridge

London

SE1 9BG

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Allenby Capital Limited

5 St Helen's Place

London

EC3A 6AB

Legal Advisers to the Company

Howard Kennedy LLP

No.1 London Bridge

London

SE1 9BG

Registrar

Link Group

10th Floor

Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds

LS1 4DL

5

Disclaimer

Mirada plc published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
