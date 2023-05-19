Mirada : Notice of General Meeting 2023

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or as to any action you should take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser who, if you are taking advice in the United Kingdom, is duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser in your jurisdiction.

You should read this document in its entirety. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares, please immediately forward this document (but not the personalised Form of Proxy which accompanies this document), to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold part only of your holding of Ordinary Shares, please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected as to the action you should take. However, this document and any accompanying documents should not be sent or transmitted in or into, any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of local securities law or regulations including, but not limited to, the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa and/or the Russian Federation (the "Restricted Territory").

MIRADA PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 03609752)

Proposed cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the Ordinary Shares

Proposed re-registration as a private limited company

Proposed adoption of new articles of association

and

Notice of General Meeting

This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Interim Chairman which is set out on pages 9 to 15 of this document and which recommends you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below.

The Cancellation and Re-registration are conditional, inter alia, on the approval of the Shareholders at the General Meeting by the passing of the relevant Resolutions. Notice of the General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Howard Kennedy LLP at No. 1 London Bridge, London SE1 9BG on 9 June 2023 at 12 noon is set out at the end of this Circular. Whether or not you intend to be present at the General Meeting you are urged to complete and return the enclosed Form of Proxy, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, so as to be received by the Company's Registrars, Link Group, PXS1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 12 noon on 7 June 2023. Completion and return of Forms of Proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the General Meeting in person, should they so wish.

The Directors, whose names appear on page 5 of this Circular, accept individual and collective responsibility for the information contained in this Circular,including individual and collective responsibility for compliance with the AIM Rules. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this Circular is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Allenby Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting for the Company in connection with the Cancellation and is not acting for any other person nor will it otherwise be responsible to any person for providing the protections afforded to customers of Allenby Capital Limited, or for advising any other person in respect of the Cancellation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Allenby Capital Limited as to any of the contents of this Circular (without limiting the statutory rights of any person to whom this Circular is issued). Allenby Capital Limited has not approved the contents of, or any part of, this Circular and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Allenby Capital Limited for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this Circular or for the omission of any information.