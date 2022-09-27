Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mirada Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRA   GB00BK77QQ18

MIRADA PLC

(MIRA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
42.50 GBX    0.00%
04:11aMirada : awarded expansion of Skytel's video service in Mongolia
PU
09/26Mirada To Expand SKYmedia Streaming Service Partnership In Mongolia
MT
09/26Mirada Secures Further Extension Of Loan From Majority Shareholder
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirada : awarded expansion of Skytel's video service in Mongolia

09/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, 27 September, 2022 - Mirada, a leading provider of cutting-edge products and services for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is pleased to announce that it has deepened its partnership with SKYmedia Corporation LLC, a leading communications service provider in Mongolia and a subsidiary of Skytel Group LLC ("Skytel"). Having successfully developed and implemented the first phase of an advanced OTT platform named SkyGO as announced in December 2018, Mirada has now been awarded the contract for a further expansion of their video service.

The first phase of SkyGO project saw Mirada roll out its flagship Iris technology to enable the subscribers to enjoy live tv, catch-up and on-demand movie content seamlessly on laptops, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. After the launch, Skytel's SkyGO app ranked #1 as the most popular app on the Mongolian Google Play Store and Apple's AppStore.

In the extended video service, Mirada will implement a number of additional features to enhance the usability of the platform for all operator subscribers and bring them a fully personalised experience, with tailored content recommendations, user interfaces and advertising all managed through Iris' network of tools including powerful analytics platform LogIQ, Segmenter for advanced user segmentation and the awarded UX Evolver tool to allow operators to fully customise and adapt the user interface.

The new project will also include the extension of SkyGO's service to more connected devices, in what is expected to be one of the biggest launches of the Google-powered innovative technology in the country.

Skytel Group LLC CEO, Amarchingun Gantumur, commented:"By choosing Mirada to deploy the expansion of our video service, we look forward to strengthening our position in the market with its best-in-class technology and quality of service through the Group's renowned state-of-the-art viewing experience on all devices in all viewing situations. The exceptional levels of service carried out when deploying the initial phase of this project made Mirada the obvious choice for the second phase contract. We look forward to working with them further in the future as we work together to give our customers the best possible user experience when using our products."

Mirada CEO, José-Luis Vázquez, commented: "We are thrilled to announce that we will be furthering our relationship with Skytel having been awarded the new Mongolia's upcoming pay TV service. Skytel's decision to partner with Mirada demonstrates the confidence that our clients have in both our technology and in our ability to deliver a complex multiscreen product across an IPTV network. Application availability on multiple devices is in high demand by our clients and we are happy to see our product strategy proving effective."

Click here to download.

Disclaimer

Mirada plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIRADA PLC
04:11aMirada : awarded expansion of Skytel's video service in Mongolia
PU
09/26Mirada To Expand SKYmedia Streaming Service Partnership In Mongolia
MT
09/26Mirada Secures Further Extension Of Loan From Majority Shareholder
MT
09/26Mirada Announces Extension of Loan Facility
CI
05/12Mirada Plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
04/01Mirada Chairman Steps Down; CEO Named Interim Successor
MT
04/01Mirada Plc Announces Board Changes
CI
03/07Mirada : Cracking down the celluloid ceiling
PU
02/21Mirada : Are you battling the right war for your subscribers?
PU
01/10Mirada : Trends to watch in 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9,07 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 7,15 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,79 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 9,63%
Chart MIRADA PLC
Duration : Period :
Mirada Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 42,50 GBX
Average target price 150,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 253%
Managers and Directors
José-Luis Vázquez Antolínez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Babio Maruri CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
José Francisco Gozalbo Sidro Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Peter Earl Non-Executive Director
Javier Peñín Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRADA PLC-42.57%4
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-35.76%181 394
COMCAST CORPORATION-38.63%140 518
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.43%13 342
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-33.17%13 198
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.12%12 333