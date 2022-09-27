Mirada : awarded expansion of Skytel's video service in Mongolia

MADRID, 27 September, 2022 - Mirada, a leading provider of cutting-edge products and services for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is pleased to announce that it has deepened its partnership with SKYmedia Corporation LLC, a leading communications service provider in Mongolia and a subsidiary of Skytel Group LLC ("Skytel"). Having successfully developed and implemented the first phase of an advanced OTT platform named SkyGO as announced in December 2018, Mirada has now been awarded the contract for a further expansion of their video service.

The first phase of SkyGO project saw Mirada roll out its flagship Iris technology to enable the subscribers to enjoy live tv, catch-up and on-demand movie content seamlessly on laptops, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. After the launch, Skytel's SkyGO app ranked #1 as the most popular app on the Mongolian Google Play Store and Apple's AppStore.

In the extended video service, Mirada will implement a number of additional features to enhance the usability of the platform for all operator subscribers and bring them a fully personalised experience, with tailored content recommendations, user interfaces and advertising all managed through Iris' network of tools including powerful analytics platform LogIQ, Segmenter for advanced user segmentation and the awarded UX Evolver tool to allow operators to fully customise and adapt the user interface.

The new project will also include the extension of SkyGO's service to more connected devices, in what is expected to be one of the biggest launches of the Google-powered innovative technology in the country.

Skytel Group LLC CEO, Amarchingun Gantumur, commented:"By choosing Mirada to deploy the expansion of our video service, we look forward to strengthening our position in the market with its best-in-class technology and quality of service through the Group's renowned state-of-the-art viewing experience on all devices in all viewing situations. The exceptional levels of service carried out when deploying the initial phase of this project made Mirada the obvious choice for the second phase contract. We look forward to working with them further in the future as we work together to give our customers the best possible user experience when using our products."

Mirada CEO, José-Luis Vázquez, commented: "We are thrilled to announce that we will be furthering our relationship with Skytel having been awarded the new Mongolia's upcoming pay TV service. Skytel's decision to partner with Mirada demonstrates the confidence that our clients have in both our technology and in our ability to deliver a complex multiscreen product across an IPTV network. Application availability on multiple devices is in high demand by our clients and we are happy to see our product strategy proving effective."