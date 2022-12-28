Advanced search
    MIRA   GB00BK77QQ18

MIRADA PLC

(MIRA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-28 am EST
27.50 GBX   -15.38%
02:03aEarnings Flash (MIRA.L) MIRADA Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue $5.3M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (MIRA.L) MIRADA Posts Fiscal H1 Loss $-0.13
MT
10/28Mirada Loan Facility From Majority Owner Gets Over $1 Million Upsize
MT
Mirada interim loss narrows on reduced expenses and currency gain

12/28/2022 | 03:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Mirada PLC on Wednesday reported a narrowed half-year loss as it benefited from currency movements and lower expenses.

The Surrey, England-based provider of software for digital television said pretax loss narrowed to USD1.0 million in the six months that ended September 30 from USD1.2 million a year prior.

Revenue fell to USD5.2 million to USD6.0 million, but administrative expenses were reduced to USD6.2 million from USD6.7 million. Further, cost of sales decreased by 61% to USD145,000 from USD369,000. Meanwhile, the company booked a gain on foreign currency translation of USD284,000, compared to a loss of USD11,000.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer Jose Luis Vazquez said Mirada has continued to build on the momentum established in financial year 2022 and is confident that it is in a strong position. He pointed to advanced negotiations with key strategic customers in Latin America and in Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Mirada shares were flat at 32.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.39% 460.3 Real-time Quote.-14.13%
MIRADA PLC -15.38% 27.5 Delayed Quote.-56.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.29% 152.65 Real-time Quote.-12.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 11,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,87 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,49 M 3,48 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 9,63%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,33
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
José-Luis Vázquez Antolínez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Babio Maruri CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
José Francisco Gozalbo Sidro Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Peter Earl Non-Executive Director
Javier Peñín Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRADA PLC-56.08%3
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-43.18%160 494
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.30%13 821
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.03%12 807
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-44.80%10 927
ITV PLC-32.84%3 589