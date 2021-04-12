Log in
Mirada : unveils new Brand Identity

04/12/2021 | 03:29am EDT
MADRID, 12 April, 2021 - Mirada, a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is delighted to present its new brand identity.

Mirada has renewed its brand outlook unveiling new versions of its logo, corporate colours and fonts and company tagline. This update will roll out in the coming weeks on all of Mirada's products and solutions, online and offline materials and resources. Mirada also invites partner companies to find and make use of all rebranding resources available here (new logos and visuals, company profile), including a comprehensive style guide for their convenience.



The new brand identity stems from Mirada's celebration of its 20th anniversary in 2020 to better reflect its journey from a tech start-up in Madrid to a global company that has supported over 50 digital TV operators and broadcasters worldwide. In the past two decades, Mirada has spearheaded turnkey solutions in the field of digital TV, including its flagship multiscreen solution Iris and its ecosystem of apps that empower our customers to reach and exceed their objectives.

Mirada's commitment to deliver innovative technology and improve the media experience to its customers is a mission the updated brand identity fully embodies.



Mirada's CEO, José Luis Vázquez, commented: 'Mirada's backbone is achieving excellence through constant innovation, which has granted us the trust of operators and broadcasters worldwide to deliver the right solutions for them. As our company and our technology continue to evolve, it only makes sense that our visual identity advances to reflect our vision. We are excited to share with you our new visual identity and advance together with our customers towards the forefront of our industry.'

Click here to download this Press Release.



Disclaimer

Mirada plc published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
