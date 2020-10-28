Miragen Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., including statements about our plans to obtain funding, develop and commercialize our therapeutic candidates, our planned clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our therapeutic candidates, the clinical utility of our therapeutic candidates and our intellectual property position. You can identify forward- looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology including "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates," or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or other variations of these words and phrases or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events as we cannot assure you that the events or circumstances reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make due to a number of important factors, including those risks discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
2
Viridian Transaction Highlights
Structure
The acquisition of Viridian was structured as a stock-for-stock transaction whereby all of Viridian's outstanding equity interests were exchanged for a combination of shares of miRagen common stock and shares of a newly designed non-voting Series A convertible preferred stock. Private placement investors will be issued shares of Series A preferred stock at a price of $465.96 per share (or $0.46596 per share on an as-converted-to-common basis).
With the acquisition of Viridian, miRagen entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Series A non- voting convertible preferred stock in a private placement to a group of institutional accredited investors led by Fairmount Funds with participation from Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, BVF Partners L.P., Cormorant Asset Management, Perceptive Advisors, Wellington Management, Ally Bridge Group, Logos Capital, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Commodore Capital and Ridgeback Capital, as well as additional undisclosed institutional investors. The private placement is expected to result in gross proceeds to miRagen of approximately $91 million before deducting placement agent and other offering expenses.
Management and board
Primary use of proceeds
Continuing leadership include Lee Rauch, CEO, Jason Leverone, CFO and Diana Escolar, MD, FFAN, CMO, and will be joined by Jonathan Violin, PhD, as President and COO ,Vahe Bedian, PhD, as CSO
Peter Harwin, Managing Member, Fairmount Funds, and Tomas Kiselak, Managing Member, Fairmount Funds, join Jeffrey Hatfield, Chairman of the Board of miRagen; Lee Rauch, CEO, miRagen, Arlene M. Morris, CEO, Willow Advisors, LLC; Joe Turner, Board Member and Audit Chair, on the Board of Directors.
The proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance clinical testing of VRDN-001 in thyroid eye disease, as well as to advance overall pipeline and for general corporate purposes.
OCTOBER 2020
3
Financial overview
Company Capitalization Structure
Common Shares
Series A Preferred
As Converted
As of October 28, 2020
Stock
Common Shares1
Common stock outstanding
68,483,666
68,483,666
Series A Preferred Stock
398,498
398,498,499
68,483,666
398,498
466,982,165
4
