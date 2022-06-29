MIRAI : (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period ended April 30, 2022 (The 12th Period)

Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022 (12th FP) November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022
Table of Contents
Section 1.
Operational Highlight
・・・・・ P2
Section 2. MIRAI Mid-Term Management Plan 2025
"Smart Defense/Offense with Aligned Interest"
・・・・・ P20
Section 3.
External Growth Strategy/Market Trends
・・・・・ P26
Section 4.
Portfolio Management
・・・・・ P30
Section 5.
Finance & ESG Initiatives
・・・・・ P37
Section 1.
Operational Highlight
Operational Highlight
Executive Summary
Mid-term Management Plan 2025 "Smart Defense & Offense with Aligned Interest"
Results
Next Action
DPU
External
Growth
Portfolio
Management
Finance
ESG
Result for 12th FP
1,267yen
AUM
163.9
billion yen
Occupancy Rate
98.1%
Rating by JCR
A+(stable)
Percentage of environmental certification
74.4%
7 yen(+0.6%) compared with the forecast
Controlled PO dilution with result in line with expectation
Acquired 4 "Defensive" assets for 10.6 billion yen
Portfolio control: Hotel disposition
Tokyo Front Terrace: Firmly maintaining occupancy rate
BizMiiX Yodoyabashi/Mi-Nara: Steady improvement
First PO in 2 years/First green finance
LTV (based on total assets): 48.8% (end of 12thFP)
First GRESB 2 star/Green star
Ongoing social contributions (providing our asset as a recovery accommodation facility for people with COVID-19, etc.)
"Smart Defense": DPU 1,300 yen level(assumes no hotel variable rent)
"Offense with Aligned Interest": New DPU target to be set after 2023
Mid-termManagement Plan target: 200 billion yen
Aiming to acquire assets with defensiveness for "Smart Defense" and growth potential for "Offense with Aligned Interest"
Occupancy rates in large-scale offices are recovering due to appropriate measures
Anticipate recovery of hotel variable rents as an internal growth driver
Limited impact of rising interest rate (only 7 billion yen refinancing during the year)
Steady expansion of foreign investors due to index inclusion effect
Improvement of GRESB evaluation (target), TCFD and ESG report disclosure to start
Continue to consider switching to renewable energy while monitoring cost balance
Note: The Figures are as of April 30, 2022 except for the AUM figure. AUM is as of May 31, 2022 (after disposition of Comfort Hotel Nagano).
Operational Highlight
Distributions per Unit (DPU)
Maintain DPU of 1,285 yen through meticulous portfolio management
(yen)
1,400
1,300
decrease increase
Providing Naha hotel as a recovery accommodation facility for patients with COVID-19 (+22)
Income from restoration of a large- scale office/reduction in outsourcing service expenses, etc. (+25)
Full-periodcontribution from assets acquired in 12th FP (+54)
Non-operatingexpenses (reduction of PO expense etc.) (+8)
Step up rent of assets acquired in 12th FP (Ginan/Daikokucho) (+14)
Rent recovery of Office/BizMiiX/ Mi-Nara (+24)
1,200
1,100
62
71
71
54
44
48
1,260
1,267
1,285
1,285
◼
BizMiiX Yodoyabashi & Mi-Nara
◼
Increase in property and other tax
◼
End of Providing Naha hotel as a
(Asset acquired in 2021, etc.) (-17)
delayed progress (-32)
recovery accommodation facility for
◼ Increase in net utilities expense
◼
Increase in general and
patients with COVID-19(-56)
administrative expenses (increased
(-10)
◼
Increase in depreciation, etc. (-14)
AUM) (-20)
12th FP
12th FP
13th FP
14th FP
(forecast)
(actual)
(forecast)(Note)
(forecast)(Note)
Occupancy rate
Occupancy rate
Occupancy rate
98.1%
98.7%
98.9%
Note: This forecast is calculated based on certain assumptions as of June 14, 2022 and subject to change due to conditions such as change in rent income thorough tenant turnovers, acquisition and disposition of assets, and additional unit issuance. The forecast should not be construed as
guarantee of DPU. The same applies hereinafter.
