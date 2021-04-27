Log in
    1417   JP3910620008

MIRAIT HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1417)
MIRAIT : Notice Concerning the Concentration of Operations Related to the Mobile Business and the Change of Trade Names of Group Companies (2 Companies)

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 27, 2021

Company name: MIRAIT Holdings Corporation

Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE 1st Section Code No. 1417)

Inquiries: Koji Aoyama, Director and General Manager of Strategy

(Phone: +81-3-6807-3119)

Notice Concerning the Concentration of Operations Related to the Mobile Business and the

Change of Trade Names of Group Companies (2 Companies)

Today, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation ("the Company") made a decision with regard to the reorganization of the mobile business announced in the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration and Preparation for Reorganization of the Group Companies of MIRAIT Corporation" dated January 28, 2021, concerning the reorganization of the Mobile Business operating companies of MIRAIT Corporation ("MIRAIT") and the change of trade names of the Company's group companies Nissin Tsuukou Co., ltd. ("Nissin Tsuukou"), DAIMEI NETWORK CO., LTD. ("DAIMEI NETWORK").

1. Purpose of the Reorganization

The purpose is to improve the efficiency of operations, strengthen branding and strengthen governance by concentrating operations related to the Mobile Business in the MIRAIT Corporation group.

2. Overview of the Reorganization

The Company's consolidated subsidiary MIRAIT will concentrate operations related to the Mobile Business for which orders are placed to MIRAIT's group companies into the two following group companies for the east Japan area and the west Japan area. Some of the operations conducted by MIRAIT will be transferred to group companies.

3. Overview of the Companies Subject to the Reorganization (As of March 31, 2021)

(1) Current trade name

Nissin Tsuukou Co., ltd.

(2) Address

Higashi-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido

(3) Name and title of

Tsutomu Yachinaka, President and Chief Executive Officer

representative

(4) Main businesses

Information and telecommunications engineering business, etc.

(5) Paid-in capital

35 million yen

(1) Current trade name

DAIMEI NETWORK CO., LTD.

(2) Address

Kadoma-shi, Osaka

(3) Name and title of

Katsunori Yoshimura, President and Chief Executive Officer

representative

(4) Main businesses

Information and telecommunications engineering business, etc.

(5) Paid-in capital

60 million yen

4. Change of Trade Names

The trade names of Nissin Tsuukou and DAIMEI NETWORK will be changed to clarify their positioning as companies conducting operations related to the Mobile Business in the MIRAIT Corporation group.

5. New Trade Names

Nissin Tsuukou will be named "MIRAIT Mobile East Corporation".

DAIMEI NETWORK will be named "MIRAIT Mobile West Corporation".

  1. Scheduled Date of Reorganization and Change of Trade Names July 1, 2021
  2. Impact on Performance

Because the transfer of operations is between consolidated subsidiaries, the impact on the Company's consolidated performance is minor.

End

Disclaimer

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
