MIRAIT : Notice Concerning the Concentration of Operations Related to the Mobile Business and the Change of Trade Names of Group Companies (2 Companies)

April 27, 2021

Company name: MIRAIT Holdings Corporation

Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE 1st Section Code No. 1417)

Inquiries: Koji Aoyama, Director and General Manager of Strategy

(Phone: +81-3-6807-3119)

Notice Concerning the Concentration of Operations Related to the Mobile Business and the

Change of Trade Names of Group Companies (2 Companies)

Today, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation ("the Company") made a decision with regard to the reorganization of the mobile business announced in the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration and Preparation for Reorganization of the Group Companies of MIRAIT Corporation" dated January 28, 2021, concerning the reorganization of the Mobile Business operating companies of MIRAIT Corporation ("MIRAIT") and the change of trade names of the Company's group companies Nissin Tsuukou Co., ltd. ("Nissin Tsuukou"), DAIMEI NETWORK CO., LTD. ("DAIMEI NETWORK").

1. Purpose of the Reorganization

The purpose is to improve the efficiency of operations, strengthen branding and strengthen governance by concentrating operations related to the Mobile Business in the MIRAIT Corporation group.

2. Overview of the Reorganization

The Company's consolidated subsidiary MIRAIT will concentrate operations related to the Mobile Business for which orders are placed to MIRAIT's group companies into the two following group companies for the east Japan area and the west Japan area. Some of the operations conducted by MIRAIT will be transferred to group companies.

3. Overview of the Companies Subject to the Reorganization (As of March 31, 2021)

(1) Current trade name Nissin Tsuukou Co., ltd. (2) Address Higashi-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido (3) Name and title of Tsutomu Yachinaka, President and Chief Executive Officer representative (4) Main businesses Information and telecommunications engineering business, etc. (5) Paid-in capital 35 million yen (1) Current trade name DAIMEI NETWORK CO., LTD. (2) Address Kadoma-shi, Osaka (3) Name and title of Katsunori Yoshimura, President and Chief Executive Officer representative (4) Main businesses Information and telecommunications engineering business, etc. (5) Paid-in capital 60 million yen

4. Change of Trade Names

The trade names of Nissin Tsuukou and DAIMEI NETWORK will be changed to clarify their positioning as companies conducting operations related to the Mobile Business in the MIRAIT Corporation group.

5. New Trade Names

Nissin Tsuukou will be named "MIRAIT Mobile East Corporation".

DAIMEI NETWORK will be named "MIRAIT Mobile West Corporation".