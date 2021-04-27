MIRAIT : Notice Concerning the Merger of the Company's Consolidated Subsidiary and Non-consolidated Subsidiary

April 27, 2021

Notice Concerning the Merger of the Company's Consolidated Subsidiary

and Non-consolidated Subsidiary

In a meeting of the Board of Directors held today on the reorganization of the outsourcing field announced in the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration and Preparation for Reorganization of the Group Companies of MIRAIT Corporation" dated January 28, 2021, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation ("the Company") passed a resolution to merge the Company's consolidated subsidiary HOPE NET Co., Ltd. ("HOPE NET") and the Company's non-consolidated subsidiary NIPPON TOYOCOM Co., Ltd ("NIPPON TOYOCOM") effective July 1, 2021.

1. Purpose of the Merger

By integrating the two companies that are outsourcing companies for the MIRAIT Corporation Group, the Company aims to strengthen its operating base, become more competitive, and improve the efficiency of operations.

2. Overview of the Merger

It will be an absorption-type merger with HOPE NET as the surviving company and NIPPON TOYOCOM as the defunct company.

3. Overview of the Companies Subject to the Reorganization (As of March 31, 2021)

(1) Current trade name HOPE NET Co., Ltd. NIPPON TOYOCOM Co., Ltd (2) Address Yuusen awajicho Building 7F, 1-4-1 MIRAIT Shin-Kiba Building 4F, 2- Kandaawajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 15-20Shin-Kiba,Koto-ku, Tokyo (3) Name and title of Eiji Tanaka, President and Chief Naoki Ishikawa, President and Chief representative Executive Officer Executive Officer (4) Main businesses Staffing business, etc. Security business, etc. (5) Paid-in capital 55 million yen 50 million yen (6) Net sales 3,592 million yen 657 million yen (fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) (fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) (7) Date established February 2006 April 1971 (8) Fiscal year end March March (9) Major shareholders and MIRAIT Corporation 100% MIRAIT Corporation 100% shareholding ratio

4. Status after the merger (Scheduled for July 1, 2021)

(1) Current trade name HOPE NET Co., Ltd. (2) Address Yuusen awajicho Building 7F, 1-4-1 Kandaawajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (3) Name and title of Eiji Tanaka, President and Chief Executive Officer representative (4) Main businesses Staffing business, security business, etc. (5) Paid-in capital 55 million yen (6) Fiscal year end March (7) Major shareholders and MIRAIT Corporation 100% shareholding ratio

5. Impact on Performance

The impact of the merger on the Company's consolidated performance is minor.

