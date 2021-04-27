Log in
    1417   JP3910620008

MIRAIT HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1417)
MIRAIT : Notice on Revision of Financial Results Forecast

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 27, 2021

Company name: MIRAIT Holdings Corporation

Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE 1st Section Code No. 1417)

Inquiries: Masakazu Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

(Phone: +81-3-6807-3124)

Notice on Revision of Financial Results Forecast

Based on recent performance trends, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation ("the Company") has revised the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 announced on February 10, 2021.

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Previously announced

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

forecast (A)

445,000

23,000

24,300

18,000

170.72

Revised forecast (B)

463,000

30,000

31,300

24,000

227.64

Change (B-A)

18,000

7,000

7,000

6,000

Percentage change

4.0

30.4

28.8

33.3

(Reference)

441,166

21,993

23,207

15,220

149.93

Previous year's results

(FYE March 2020)

2. Reason for Revision

Net sales are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to being able to continue the principal business of communication facility work even during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to an increase in demand associated with the establishment of remote environments such as telework, working from home and online classes, and growth in the NTT business, the multi-carrier business and the ICT solutions business as a result of an and an increase in educational PC sales.

With regard to income, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent are expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts due to the increase in net sales, merger synergies and improved operational efficiency within the Group.

End

Disclaimer

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
