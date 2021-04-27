MIRAIT : Notice on Revision of Financial Results Forecast

April 27, 2021

Company name: MIRAIT Holdings Corporation

Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE 1st Section Code No. 1417)

Inquiries: Masakazu Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

(Phone: +81-3-6807-3124)

Notice on Revision of Financial Results Forecast

Based on recent performance trends, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation ("the Company") has revised the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 announced on February 10, 2021.

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent Previously announced (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) forecast (A) 445,000 23,000 24,300 18,000 170.72 Revised forecast (B) 463,000 30,000 31,300 24,000 227.64 Change (B-A) 18,000 7,000 7,000 6,000 ― Percentage change 4.0 30.4 28.8 33.3 ― (Reference) 441,166 21,993 23,207 15,220 149.93 Previous year's results (FYE March 2020)

2. Reason for Revision

Net sales are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to being able to continue the principal business of communication facility work even during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to an increase in demand associated with the establishment of remote environments such as telework, working from home and online classes, and growth in the NTT business, the multi-carrier business and the ICT solutions business as a result of an and an increase in educational PC sales.

With regard to income, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent are expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts due to the increase in net sales, merger synergies and improved operational efficiency within the Group.

