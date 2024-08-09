Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2024

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Three months ended

117,338

16.7

1,493

67.9

2,490

64.8

744

-

June 30, 2024

Three months ended

100,524

5.4

889

-

1,511

-

(580)

-

June 30, 2023

(Note)

Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2024: 1,732 million yen [188.0%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023: 601 million yen [607.5%]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

yen

yen

Three months ended

8.13

-

June 30, 2024

Three months ended

(6.09)

-

June 30, 2023

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of June 30, 2024

465,572

256,845

53.4

As of March 31, 2024

519,960

260,088

48.5

(Reference)

Equity:

As of June 30, 2024:

248,581 million yen

As of March 31, 2024:

251,978 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended

30.00

35.00

65.00

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2025

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2025

35.00

40.00

75.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of dividend forecasts from recently announced figures: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Full year

570,000

10.0

27,000

51.4

28,000

49.8

18,000

43.6

198.12

(Note) Revision of financial results forecasts from recently announced figures: None

  • Notes:
    1. Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None
    2. Application of specific accounting practices for preparing consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes

(Note) For details, see Attached Materials 8 page "Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements."

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
  2. Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Corrections of errors: None

(Note) For details, see Attached Materials 8 page "Changes in accounting policies."

  1. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
  1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

June 30, 2024

94,325,329 shares

March 31, 2024

94,325,329 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

June 30, 2024

3,139,719 shares

March 31, 2024

2,224,417 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

June 30, 2024

91,521,919 shares

June 30, 2023

95,335,701 shares

(Note) Total number of treasury stock includes the Company's stock held by the Board Incentive Plan trust under the Company's performance-linked stock remuneration program for directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee members and executive officers.

  • Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None

*Explanation for the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

  • While descriptions in this report regarding financial prospects and other future events are based on the information available at the time this report was prepared, and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable. Accordingly, our actual business performance may differ significantly from the prospects due to a number of factors.

Table of Contents: Supplementary Materials

1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review

(3)

Future Outlook

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30

(3)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Changes in accounting policies)

(Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial

Statements)

(Notes on segment information)

(Notes on significant changes to shareholders' equity)

10

(Notes on going concern assumption)

11

(Notes to Statement of Cash Flows)

11

(Significant subsequent events)

11

1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review

During the first three months of the current consolidated period (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), the Japanese economy continued on the path of moderate recovery amid an improved employment and income environment. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to the impact of such issues as the prolonged situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, rises in prices, and persistently high interest rate levels in Europe and the United States.

With regard to the business environment surrounding the MIRAIT ONE Group ("the Group"), in addition to the promotion of nationwide digital transformation (DX) efforts by local governments and communities, in recent years, progress has been made at disaster prevention, disaster mitigation, and national land resilience in the face of increasingly severe natural disasters, as well as with the government's regional infrastructure redevelopment strategy management initiative that treats multiple and various types of infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewage systems in a wide area as a group. Moreover, there is an expectation that the following will be attained: promotion of regional decarbonization, the use of renewable energy and hydrogen that fit well with regional characteristics and climates, and realization of green transformation (GX), toward achieving carbon neutrality in 2050.

Against this backdrop, the Group aims to evolve into a corporate group that continues to contribute more than ever before to the resolution of social issues across a wide range of social infrastructure areas under its purpose and mission redefined in the previous year. The Group has formulated the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 as its business vision toward 2030 and the fifth Medium-term Management Plan for the five- year period started in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 or FY 2022. The Group has identified its growth areas, which are urban and regional development/corporate DX and GX, green energy business, software business, and global business as the "MIRAI (future) Domains" that it will focus on in the future.

In FY 2024, the Business Risk Management, newly established in April, will strive to prevent the recurrence of unprofitable projects through thorough risk checks on individual projects and optimal risk management in tackling challenges in new business areas. In addition, we will further accelerate our business shift to the "MIRAI (future) Domains" by seizing upon business synergies gained from SEIBU CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD., as well as Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in December 2023. Also, as our growth strategy for human resources, we will promote a flexible system for human resources that supports strategic personnel development and challenges while advancing MIRAIT ONE Smart Work/Life reforms. Moreover, we will work to improve productivity through the promotion of DX in existing businesses and other measures, and will start local management reform in which the carrier business assets of three companies, located in the Tohoku, Chugoku and Shikoku regions, and MIRAIT ONE branches will be shared and consolidated to secure profit, and the ICT business will be consolidated and strengthened to achieve a top-line expansion.

We are also moving forward on the merger of five access-related Group companies in the NTT business (scheduled for completion in January 2025), which was announced on July 30, 2024.

As for the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2024, although CATV work and some 5G infrastructure development work in the Multi-carrier business decreased, access and mobile construction work in the NTT business increased, electrical and air conditioning work and construction work in the Environmental and Social Innovation business rose, and work related to global orders and DC and cloud construction work in the ICT Solutions business increased. In addition, there was also the contribution to the net sales of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in December 2023. Based on these efforts, the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30,

2024 amounted to the following:

  • orders received of 157,951 million yen (+11.4% year-on-year);
    • net sales of 117,338 million yen (+16.7% year-on-year);
    • operating profit of 1,493 million yen (+67.9% year-on-year);
    • ordinary profit of 2,490 million yen (+64.8% year-on-year); and
    • profit attributable to owners of parent of 744 million yen (loss attributable to owners of parent of 580 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
  2. Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated period amounted to 465,572 million yen, a decrease of 54,388 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other.

Total liabilities decreased by 51,145 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 208,727 million yen, mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable for construction contracts and other, and repayment of short-term borrowings.

Net assets decreased by 3,243 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 256,845 million yen, mainly due to dividends paid of 3,243 million yen and a share repurchase of 1,758 million yen, despite having posted 744 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.

As a result of the above, the equity ratio at the end of first quarter stood at 53.4% (compared with 48.5% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

(3) Future Outlook

The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as announced on May 13, 2024, remains unchanged.

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

50,036

65,042

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

205,212

131,452

construction contracts and other

Investments in leases

5,416

5,138

Costs on construction contracts in progress

31,097

37,545

Other

13,126

12,694

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(237)

(260)

Total current assets

304,651

251,611

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

45,049

44,477

Land

36,114

35,687

Construction in progress

1,620

1,656

Other, net

17,325

18,497

Total property, plant and equipment

100,110

100,318

Intangible assets

Customer related assets

29,900

29,573

Goodwill

38,570

38,061

Software

1,412

1,598

Software in progress

5,612

5,703

Other

169

175

Total intangible assets

75,666

75,112

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

19,454

19,615

Retirement benefit asset

11,241

11,873

Deferred tax assets

3,396

1,436

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

2,655

2,780

Other

3,142

3,178

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(357)

(355)

Total investments and other assets

39,532

38,528

Total non-current assets

215,309

213,960

Total assets

519,960

465,572

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

64,011

48,626

and other

Short-term borrowings

75,148

45,689

Lease obligations

3,539

3,760

Income taxes payable

5,347

3,223

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

11,261

10,503

Provision for loss on construction contracts

1,490

1,989

Provision for loss on orders received

125

185

Provision for bonuses

10,920

5,349

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

152

51

Provision for warranties for completed construction

1,074

220

Other

19,600

23,226

Total current liabilities

192,672

142,828

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

31,003

31,037

Lease obligations

7,402

8,433

Deferred tax liabilities

7,593

5,011

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

28

28

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

97

59

officers)

Provision for share-based payments

437

460

Retirement benefit liability

18,686

18,944

Asset retirement obligations

1,450

1,453

Other

500

470

Total non-current liabilities

67,199

65,899

Total liabilities

259,872

208,727

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

7,000

7,000

Capital surplus

45,775

45,775

Retained earnings

190,849

188,350

Treasury shares

(3,793)

(5,551)

Total shareholders' equity

239,832

235,574

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,674

3,684

Revaluation reserve for land

(85)

(85)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,256

4,886

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

4,301

4,521

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

12,146

13,006

Non-controlling interests

8,109

8,263

Total net assets

260,088

256,845

Total liabilities and net assets

519,960

465,572

  1. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

100,524

117,338

Cost of sales

89,873

102,145

Gross profit

10,651

15,192

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,761

13,698

Operating profit

889

1,493

Non-operating income

Interest income

59

95

Dividend income

201

227

Foreign exchange gains

257

574

Other

286

305

Total non-operating income

805

1,201

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

35

119

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

83

29

Other

64

55

Total non-operating expenses

182

204

Ordinary profit

1,511

2,490

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

3

105

Gain on bargain purchase

-

18

Gain on sale of investment securities

13

7

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

46

Other

0

-

Total extraordinary income

17

178

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

0

16

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

67

-

Other

0

-

Total extraordinary losses

69

16

Profit before income taxes

1,460

2,652

Income taxes

1,999

1,791

Profit (loss)

(539)

861

Profit attributable to

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(580)

744

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

41

116

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

959

9

Foreign currency translation adjustment

133

408

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(78)

238

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

125

213

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

1,140

871

Comprehensive income

601

1,732

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

547

1,603

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

54

128

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)

(Application of Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes, etc.)

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes" (ASBJ Statement No. 27; October 28, 2022; hereinafter, "2022 Revised Accounting Standard"), etc. from the beginning of the consolidated current fiscal year.

Revisions concerning the recognition classification of income taxes (imposed on other comprehensive income) follow the transitional treatment set forth in the proviso of paragraph 20-3 of the 2022 Revised Accounting Standard and in the proviso of paragraph 65-2 (2) of the "Guidance on Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28; October 28, 2022; hereinafter, "2022 Revised Guidance").

Regarding the revisions related to the review of treatment in consolidated financial statements when conducting a tax deferral of gains or losses on sales arising from the sale of subsidiary shares, etc. between consolidated companies, the Company has applied 2022 Revised Guidance from the beginning of the consolidated current fiscal year.

This change in accounting policy has no impact on the consolidated quarterly financial statements.

(Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements)

Calculation of tax expense

Tax expenses are calculated by reasonably estimating the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting against income before income taxes for the current fiscal year, including the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, and then multiplying income before income taxes for the three months with the said estimated effective tax rate.

The statutory tax rate is applied if the tax expense calculated using the estimated effective tax rate lacks rationality to a significant degree.

