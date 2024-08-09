Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
August 9, 2024
Company name: MIRAIT ONE Corporation
Stock exchange listing: TSE
Code number: 1417
URL: https://www.mirait-one.com/english/
Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO
Contact: Takaaki Mitsuya, Director and CFO
Phone: +81-3-6807-3124
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual results: Available
Schedule of annual results briefing session: Not scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Three months ended
117,338
16.7
1,493
67.9
2,490
64.8
744
-
June 30, 2024
Three months ended
100,524
5.4
889
-
1,511
-
(580)
-
June 30, 2023
(Note)
Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2024: 1,732 million yen [188.0%]
Three months ended June 30, 2023: 601 million yen [607.5%]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
yen
yen
Three months ended
8.13
-
June 30, 2024
Three months ended
(6.09)
-
June 30, 2023
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of June 30, 2024
465,572
256,845
53.4
As of March 31, 2024
519,960
260,088
48.5
(Reference)
Equity:
As of June 30, 2024:
248,581 million yen
As of March 31, 2024:
251,978 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended
―
30.00
―
35.00
65.00
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
―
March 31, 2025
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2025
35.00
―
40.00
75.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of dividend forecasts from recently announced figures: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full year
570,000
10.0
27,000
51.4
28,000
49.8
18,000
43.6
198.12
(Note) Revision of financial results forecasts from recently announced figures: None
- Notes:
- Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None
- Application of specific accounting practices for preparing consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
(Note) For details, see Attached Materials 8 page "Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements."
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
- Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Corrections of errors: None
(Note) For details, see Attached Materials 8 page "Changes in accounting policies."
- Total number of issued shares (common stock)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
June 30, 2024
94,325,329 shares
March 31, 2024
94,325,329 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
June 30, 2024
3,139,719 shares
March 31, 2024
2,224,417 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
June 30, 2024
91,521,919 shares
June 30, 2023
95,335,701 shares
(Note) Total number of treasury stock includes the Company's stock held by the Board Incentive Plan trust under the Company's performance-linked stock remuneration program for directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee members and executive officers.
- Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None
*Explanation for the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
- While descriptions in this report regarding financial prospects and other future events are based on the information available at the time this report was prepared, and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable. Accordingly, our actual business performance may differ significantly from the prospects due to a number of factors.
Table of Contents: Supplementary Materials
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
２
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review
２
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review
３
(3)
Future Outlook
３
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes
４
(1)
Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
４
(2)
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
６
Three Months Ended June 30
６
(3)
Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
８
(Changes in accounting policies)
８
(Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial
８
Statements)
(Notes on segment information)
９
(Notes on significant changes to shareholders' equity)
10
(Notes on going concern assumption)
11
(Notes to Statement of Cash Flows)
11
(Significant subsequent events)
11
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review
During the first three months of the current consolidated period (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), the Japanese economy continued on the path of moderate recovery amid an improved employment and income environment. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to the impact of such issues as the prolonged situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, rises in prices, and persistently high interest rate levels in Europe and the United States.
With regard to the business environment surrounding the MIRAIT ONE Group ("the Group"), in addition to the promotion of nationwide digital transformation (DX) efforts by local governments and communities, in recent years, progress has been made at disaster prevention, disaster mitigation, and national land resilience in the face of increasingly severe natural disasters, as well as with the government's regional infrastructure redevelopment strategy management initiative that treats multiple and various types of infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewage systems in a wide area as a group. Moreover, there is an expectation that the following will be attained: promotion of regional decarbonization, the use of renewable energy and hydrogen that fit well with regional characteristics and climates, and realization of green transformation (GX), toward achieving carbon neutrality in 2050.
Against this backdrop, the Group aims to evolve into a corporate group that continues to contribute more than ever before to the resolution of social issues across a wide range of social infrastructure areas under its purpose and mission redefined in the previous year. The Group has formulated the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 as its business vision toward 2030 and the fifth Medium-term Management Plan for the five- year period started in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 or FY 2022. The Group has identified its growth areas, which are urban and regional development/corporate DX and GX, green energy business, software business, and global business as the "MIRAI (future) Domains" that it will focus on in the future.
In FY 2024, the Business Risk Management, newly established in April, will strive to prevent the recurrence of unprofitable projects through thorough risk checks on individual projects and optimal risk management in tackling challenges in new business areas. In addition, we will further accelerate our business shift to the "MIRAI (future) Domains" by seizing upon business synergies gained from SEIBU CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD., as well as Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in December 2023. Also, as our growth strategy for human resources, we will promote a flexible system for human resources that supports strategic personnel development and challenges while advancing MIRAIT ONE Smart Work/Life reforms. Moreover, we will work to improve productivity through the promotion of DX in existing businesses and other measures, and will start local management reform in which the carrier business assets of three companies, located in the Tohoku, Chugoku and Shikoku regions, and MIRAIT ONE branches will be shared and consolidated to secure profit, and the ICT business will be consolidated and strengthened to achieve a top-line expansion.
We are also moving forward on the merger of five access-related Group companies in the NTT business (scheduled for completion in January 2025), which was announced on July 30, 2024.
As for the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2024, although CATV work and some 5G infrastructure development work in the Multi-carrier business decreased, access and mobile construction work in the NTT business increased, electrical and air conditioning work and construction work in the Environmental and Social Innovation business rose, and work related to global orders and DC and cloud construction work in the ICT Solutions business increased. In addition, there was also the contribution to the net sales of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in December 2023. Based on these efforts, the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30,
2024 amounted to the following:
- orders received of 157,951 million yen (+11.4% year-on-year);
- net sales of 117,338 million yen (+16.7% year-on-year);
- operating profit of 1,493 million yen (+67.9% year-on-year);
- ordinary profit of 2,490 million yen (+64.8% year-on-year); and
- profit attributable to owners of parent of 744 million yen (loss attributable to owners of parent of 580 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
- Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated period amounted to 465,572 million yen, a decrease of 54,388 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other.
Total liabilities decreased by 51,145 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 208,727 million yen, mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable for construction contracts and other, and repayment of short-term borrowings.
Net assets decreased by 3,243 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 256,845 million yen, mainly due to dividends paid of 3,243 million yen and a share repurchase of 1,758 million yen, despite having posted 744 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.
As a result of the above, the equity ratio at the end of first quarter stood at 53.4% (compared with 48.5% at the end of the previous fiscal year).
(3) Future Outlook
The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as announced on May 13, 2024, remains unchanged.
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
50,036
65,042
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
205,212
131,452
construction contracts and other
Investments in leases
5,416
5,138
Costs on construction contracts in progress
31,097
37,545
Other
13,126
12,694
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(237)
(260)
Total current assets
304,651
251,611
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
45,049
44,477
Land
36,114
35,687
Construction in progress
1,620
1,656
Other, net
17,325
18,497
Total property, plant and equipment
100,110
100,318
Intangible assets
Customer related assets
29,900
29,573
Goodwill
38,570
38,061
Software
1,412
1,598
Software in progress
5,612
5,703
Other
169
175
Total intangible assets
75,666
75,112
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
19,454
19,615
Retirement benefit asset
11,241
11,873
Deferred tax assets
3,396
1,436
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
2,655
2,780
Other
3,142
3,178
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(357)
(355)
Total investments and other assets
39,532
38,528
Total non-current assets
215,309
213,960
Total assets
519,960
465,572
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
64,011
48,626
and other
Short-term borrowings
75,148
45,689
Lease obligations
3,539
3,760
Income taxes payable
5,347
3,223
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
11,261
10,503
Provision for loss on construction contracts
1,490
1,989
Provision for loss on orders received
125
185
Provision for bonuses
10,920
5,349
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
152
51
Provision for warranties for completed construction
1,074
220
Other
19,600
23,226
Total current liabilities
192,672
142,828
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
31,003
31,037
Lease obligations
7,402
8,433
Deferred tax liabilities
7,593
5,011
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
28
28
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
97
59
officers)
Provision for share-based payments
437
460
Retirement benefit liability
18,686
18,944
Asset retirement obligations
1,450
1,453
Other
500
470
Total non-current liabilities
67,199
65,899
Total liabilities
259,872
208,727
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
7,000
7,000
Capital surplus
45,775
45,775
Retained earnings
190,849
188,350
Treasury shares
(3,793)
(5,551)
Total shareholders' equity
239,832
235,574
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,674
3,684
Revaluation reserve for land
(85)
(85)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
4,256
4,886
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
4,301
4,521
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
12,146
13,006
Non-controlling interests
8,109
8,263
Total net assets
260,088
256,845
Total liabilities and net assets
519,960
465,572
- Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
100,524
117,338
Cost of sales
89,873
102,145
Gross profit
10,651
15,192
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,761
13,698
Operating profit
889
1,493
Non-operating income
Interest income
59
95
Dividend income
201
227
Foreign exchange gains
257
574
Other
286
305
Total non-operating income
805
1,201
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
35
119
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
83
29
Other
64
55
Total non-operating expenses
182
204
Ordinary profit
1,511
2,490
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
3
105
Gain on bargain purchase
-
18
Gain on sale of investment securities
13
7
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
46
Other
0
-
Total extraordinary income
17
178
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
0
16
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
67
-
Other
0
-
Total extraordinary losses
69
16
Profit before income taxes
1,460
2,652
Income taxes
1,999
1,791
Profit (loss)
(539)
861
Profit attributable to
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(580)
744
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
41
116
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
959
9
Foreign currency translation adjustment
133
408
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(78)
238
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
125
213
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
1,140
871
Comprehensive income
601
1,732
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
547
1,603
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
54
128
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)
(Application of Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes, etc.)
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Current Income Taxes" (ASBJ Statement No. 27; October 28, 2022; hereinafter, "2022 Revised Accounting Standard"), etc. from the beginning of the consolidated current fiscal year.
Revisions concerning the recognition classification of income taxes (imposed on other comprehensive income) follow the transitional treatment set forth in the proviso of paragraph 20-3 of the 2022 Revised Accounting Standard and in the proviso of paragraph 65-2 (2) of the "Guidance on Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28; October 28, 2022; hereinafter, "2022 Revised Guidance").
Regarding the revisions related to the review of treatment in consolidated financial statements when conducting a tax deferral of gains or losses on sales arising from the sale of subsidiary shares, etc. between consolidated companies, the Company has applied 2022 Revised Guidance from the beginning of the consolidated current fiscal year.
This change in accounting policy has no impact on the consolidated quarterly financial statements.
(Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements)
Calculation of tax expense
Tax expenses are calculated by reasonably estimating the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting against income before income taxes for the current fiscal year, including the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, and then multiplying income before income taxes for the three months with the said estimated effective tax rate.
The statutory tax rate is applied if the tax expense calculated using the estimated effective tax rate lacks rationality to a significant degree.
