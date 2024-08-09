Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 [Japanese GAAP] August 9, 2024 Company name: MIRAIT ONE Corporation Stock exchange listing: TSE Code number: 1417 URL: https://www.mirait-one.com/english/ Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO Contact: Takaaki Mitsuya, Director and CFO Phone: +81-3-6807-3124 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ― Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual results: Available Schedule of annual results briefing session: Not scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Three months ended 117,338 16.7 1,493 67.9 2,490 64.8 744 - June 30, 2024 Three months ended 100,524 5.4 889 - 1,511 - (580) - June 30, 2023 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 1,732 million yen [188.0%] Three months ended June 30, 2023: 601 million yen [607.5%] Net income per share Diluted net income per share yen yen Three months ended 8.13 - June 30, 2024 Three months ended (6.09) - June 30, 2023 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % As of June 30, 2024 465,572 256,845 53.4 As of March 31, 2024 519,960 260,088 48.5 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2024: 248,581 million yen As of March 31, 2024: 251,978 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividends per share 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end yen yen yen yen yen Fiscal year ended ― 30.00 ― 35.00 65.00 March 31, 2024 Fiscal year ending ― March 31, 2025 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 35.00 ― 40.00 75.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of dividend forecasts from recently announced figures: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full year 570,000 10.0 27,000 51.4 28,000 49.8 18,000 43.6 198.12 (Note) Revision of financial results forecasts from recently announced figures: None Notes:

Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None Application of specific accounting practices for preparing consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes

(Note) For details, see Attached Materials 8 page "Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements." Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Corrections of errors: None (Note) For details, see Attached Materials 8 page "Changes in accounting policies." Total number of issued shares (common stock) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock): June 30, 2024 94,325,329 shares March 31, 2024 94,325,329 shares 2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: June 30, 2024 3,139,719 shares March 31, 2024 2,224,417 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period: June 30, 2024 91,521,919 shares June 30, 2023 95,335,701 shares (Note) Total number of treasury stock includes the Company's stock held by the Board Incentive Plan trust under the Company's performance-linked stock remuneration program for directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee members and executive officers. Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None *Explanation for the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes While descriptions in this report regarding financial prospects and other future events are based on the information available at the time this report was prepared, and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable. Accordingly, our actual business performance may differ significantly from the prospects due to a number of factors.

Table of Contents: Supplementary Materials 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position ２ (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review ２ (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review ３ (3) Future Outlook ３ 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes ４ (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ４ (2) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ６ Three Months Ended June 30 ６ (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ８ (Changes in accounting policies) ８ (Application of Specific Accounting Practices for Preparing Consolidated Quarterly Financial ８ Statements) (Notes on segment information) ９ (Notes on significant changes to shareholders' equity) 10 (Notes on going concern assumption) 11 (Notes to Statement of Cash Flows) 11 (Significant subsequent events) 11 - 1 -

1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review During the first three months of the current consolidated period (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), the Japanese economy continued on the path of moderate recovery amid an improved employment and income environment. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to the impact of such issues as the prolonged situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, rises in prices, and persistently high interest rate levels in Europe and the United States. With regard to the business environment surrounding the MIRAIT ONE Group ("the Group"), in addition to the promotion of nationwide digital transformation (DX) efforts by local governments and communities, in recent years, progress has been made at disaster prevention, disaster mitigation, and national land resilience in the face of increasingly severe natural disasters, as well as with the government's regional infrastructure redevelopment strategy management initiative that treats multiple and various types of infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewage systems in a wide area as a group. Moreover, there is an expectation that the following will be attained: promotion of regional decarbonization, the use of renewable energy and hydrogen that fit well with regional characteristics and climates, and realization of green transformation (GX), toward achieving carbon neutrality in 2050. Against this backdrop, the Group aims to evolve into a corporate group that continues to contribute more than ever before to the resolution of social issues across a wide range of social infrastructure areas under its purpose and mission redefined in the previous year. The Group has formulated the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 as its business vision toward 2030 and the fifth Medium-term Management Plan for the five- year period started in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 or FY 2022. The Group has identified its growth areas, which are urban and regional development/corporate DX and GX, green energy business, software business, and global business as the "MIRAI (future) Domains" that it will focus on in the future. In FY 2024, the Business Risk Management, newly established in April, will strive to prevent the recurrence of unprofitable projects through thorough risk checks on individual projects and optimal risk management in tackling challenges in new business areas. In addition, we will further accelerate our business shift to the "MIRAI (future) Domains" by seizing upon business synergies gained from SEIBU CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD., as well as Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in December 2023. Also, as our growth strategy for human resources, we will promote a flexible system for human resources that supports strategic personnel development and challenges while advancing MIRAIT ONE Smart Work/Life reforms. Moreover, we will work to improve productivity through the promotion of DX in existing businesses and other measures, and will start local management reform in which the carrier business assets of three companies, located in the Tohoku, Chugoku and Shikoku regions, and MIRAIT ONE branches will be shared and consolidated to secure profit, and the ICT business will be consolidated and strengthened to achieve a top-line expansion. We are also moving forward on the merger of five access-related Group companies in the NTT business (scheduled for completion in January 2025), which was announced on July 30, 2024. As for the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2024, although CATV work and some 5G infrastructure development work in the Multi-carrier business decreased, access and mobile construction work in the NTT business increased, electrical and air conditioning work and construction work in the Environmental and Social Innovation business rose, and work related to global orders and DC and cloud construction work in the ICT Solutions business increased. In addition, there was also the contribution to the net sales of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in December 2023. Based on these efforts, the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to the following: orders received of 157,951 million yen (+11.4% year-on-year);

year-on-year); 2 -



net sales of 117,338 million yen (+16.7% year-on-year);

year-on-year); operating profit of 1,493 million yen (+67.9% year-on-year);

year-on-year); ordinary profit of 2,490 million yen (+64.8% year-on-year); and

year-on-year); and profit attributable to owners of parent of 744 million yen (loss attributable to owners of parent of 580 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated period amounted to 465,572 million yen, a decrease of 54,388 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other. Total liabilities decreased by 51,145 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 208,727 million yen, mainly due to a decrease in accounts payable for construction contracts and other, and repayment of short-term borrowings. Net assets decreased by 3,243 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 256,845 million yen, mainly due to dividends paid of 3,243 million yen and a share repurchase of 1,758 million yen, despite having posted 744 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent. As a result of the above, the equity ratio at the end of first quarter stood at 53.4% (compared with 48.5% at the end of the previous fiscal year). (3) Future Outlook The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as announced on May 13, 2024, remains unchanged. - 3 -

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 50,036 65,042 Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed 205,212 131,452 construction contracts and other Investments in leases 5,416 5,138 Costs on construction contracts in progress 31,097 37,545 Other 13,126 12,694 Allowance for doubtful accounts (237) (260) Total current assets 304,651 251,611 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 45,049 44,477 Land 36,114 35,687 Construction in progress 1,620 1,656 Other, net 17,325 18,497 Total property, plant and equipment 100,110 100,318 Intangible assets Customer related assets 29,900 29,573 Goodwill 38,570 38,061 Software 1,412 1,598 Software in progress 5,612 5,703 Other 169 175 Total intangible assets 75,666 75,112 Investments and other assets Investment securities 19,454 19,615 Retirement benefit asset 11,241 11,873 Deferred tax assets 3,396 1,436 Leasehold and guarantee deposits 2,655 2,780 Other 3,142 3,178 Allowance for doubtful accounts (357) (355) Total investments and other assets 39,532 38,528 Total non-current assets 215,309 213,960 Total assets 519,960 465,572 - 4 -

(Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts 64,011 48,626 and other Short-term borrowings 75,148 45,689 Lease obligations 3,539 3,760 Income taxes payable 5,347 3,223 Advances received on construction contracts in progress 11,261 10,503 Provision for loss on construction contracts 1,490 1,989 Provision for loss on orders received 125 185 Provision for bonuses 10,920 5,349 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 152 51 Provision for warranties for completed construction 1,074 220 Other 19,600 23,226 Total current liabilities 192,672 142,828 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 31,003 31,037 Lease obligations 7,402 8,433 Deferred tax liabilities 7,593 5,011 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 28 28 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other 97 59 officers) Provision for share-based payments 437 460 Retirement benefit liability 18,686 18,944 Asset retirement obligations 1,450 1,453 Other 500 470 Total non-current liabilities 67,199 65,899 Total liabilities 259,872 208,727 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 7,000 7,000 Capital surplus 45,775 45,775 Retained earnings 190,849 188,350 Treasury shares (3,793) (5,551) Total shareholders' equity 239,832 235,574 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 3,674 3,684 Revaluation reserve for land (85) (85) Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,256 4,886 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 4,301 4,521 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 12,146 13,006 Non-controlling interests 8,109 8,263 Total net assets 260,088 256,845 Total liabilities and net assets 519,960 465,572 - 5 -

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Net sales 100,524 117,338 Cost of sales 89,873 102,145 Gross profit 10,651 15,192 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,761 13,698 Operating profit 889 1,493 Non-operating income Interest income 59 95 Dividend income 201 227 Foreign exchange gains 257 574 Other 286 305 Total non-operating income 805 1,201 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 35 119 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 83 29 Other 64 55 Total non-operating expenses 182 204 Ordinary profit 1,511 2,490 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of non-current assets 3 105 Gain on bargain purchase - 18 Gain on sale of investment securities 13 7 Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 46 Other 0 - Total extraordinary income 17 178 Extraordinary losses Loss on sale of non-current assets 0 16 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 67 - Other 0 - Total extraordinary losses 69 16 Profit before income taxes 1,460 2,652 Income taxes 1,999 1,791 Profit (loss) (539) 861 Profit attributable to Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (580) 744 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 41 116 - 6 -

(Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 959 9 Foreign currency translation adjustment 133 408 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (78) 238 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for 125 213 using equity method Total other comprehensive income 1,140 871 Comprehensive income 601 1,732 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 547 1,603 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 54 128 - 7 -