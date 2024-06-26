Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Last Update: June 26, 2024 Company Name: MIRAIT ONE Corporation Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO Exchange Code: 1417 Stock Exchange Listing: TSE Prime Section Phone: +81-3-6807-3124 Corporate Governance Report The status of Company's corporate governance is as follows. I. Basic Approach to Corporate Governance 1. Basic Approach The Company recognizes the importance of management as a company with social responsibilities, implements organizational structures and mechanisms for ensuring transparency and fairness in decision making, and positions the creation of relationships of trust with all stakeholders including shareholders to be one of the most important issues in management. For this reason, the Company aims to enhance corporate value and achieve sustained growth through the implementation and constant improvement of the following Corporate Governance Code. [Reason for not Implementing the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The Company has implemented all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Establishing an environment for electronic exercise of voting rights [Supplementary Principle 1-2-4] The Company has been adopting the electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc. since the 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2011. The Company is in the process translating the convocation notice into English, and is enhancing efforts to facilitate the exercise of voting rights by overseas investors. Strategic shareholdings (Principle 1-4) 1. Standard of and Approach to Classification of Shares for Investment If the purpose of investment is: maintaining or strengthening business relationships with the Company in which shares are held; maintaining or strengthening cooperative relationships for the promotion of alliance operations; or coordination for efficient construction work, etc., the Group classifies such investments as strategic shareholdings. Investments made for other purposes are classified as pure investments. 2. Method of examining the policy on cross-shareholdings and the rationality of shareholdings, and details of examination on whether the holding of specific shares is appropriate by the Board of Directors, etc. (1) Policy on holding shares The Group holds shares when it is thought that holding the shares of a business partner will lead to the improvement of the Group's corporate value or the interests of shareholders. The Company checks the objectives of shareholding and the state of trading, and gradually reduces shares for which the meaning of shareholding is found to have diminished through quantitative and qualitative verification, by their sale, etc. (2) Method of examining the rationality of shareholdings The Group performs quantitative and qualitative examination of the medium- to long-term economic rationality and future outlook of strategic shareholdings based on factors such as the risks and returns.

Details of examination on whether the holding of specific shares is appropriate by the Board of Directors, etc. The strategic shareholdings held by the Group are subject to investigation of the purpose of holding the shares and the status of transactions. Once every year, the Board of Directors performs quantitative and qualitative examination of each issue regarding whether the risks and returns are commensurate with the capital cost, the purpose of holding the shares and future business trends, etc. to determine whether holding the shares is appropriate. Shares which are thought to have "little meaning to be held" as a result of a review are sold as needed while considering factors such as the share price. Furthermore, the strategic shareholdings of the Group as a whole and the condition of the reduction thereof are managed through annual reviews. In FY2023, 6 stocks were sold in accordance with the above policy. 3. When exercising voting rights for shares it holds, the Company checks each proposal and makes comprehensive decisions based on whether they contribute to the enhancement of the Group's medium- to long- term corporate value through dialogue with the company (department) in control of transactions with the business partner and verification of the Corporate Strategy Department. Responses to intentions to sell cross-shareholdings (Supplementary Principle 1-4-1) When a company that holds the Company's shares indicates that it intends to sell its shares, the Company does not hinder the sale. Transactions with cross-shareholders (Supplementary Principle 1-4-2) The Company does not engage in transactions with cross-shareholders which are not economically rational. Related party transactions (Principle 1-7) The Company requires that competing transactions and transactions in conflict of interest by directors are deliberated and resolved by the Board of Directors, and reports on the status of transactions are periodically made to the Board of Directors. Board members are required to submit a "Confirmation of Related Parties" to ascertain whether there are any transactions with related parties such as the board members themselves, their close relatives, organizations they represent and organizations in which they hold a majority of voting rights. The Board of Directors receives reports on transactions with major shareholders periodically and as required, and provides supervision to ensure the common interests of shareholders are not harmed. Ensuring internal diversity including promotion of activities of women [Supplementary Principle 2-4-1] In order for the Company to fulfill the social responsibilities as a company and attain sustainable growth and development, the Company considers that it is important to recruit diverse human resources, including mid-carriers with various work histories, regardless of gender or nationality. In order to utilize diverse perspectives and senses of value in corporate management, the Company has set up a specialized organization to promote diversity and inclusion, and is boosting efforts such as establishing a work environment to maximize the characteristics and abilities of each worker and training of the management staff. In particular, the Company recognizes that promoting activities of women is indispensable. Thus, it has set such goals as increasing the ratio of female new graduates to all new hires by 25% and the number of female managers by 20% (compared to July 2022), and an action plan to promote the promotion to management. The ratio of female new graduates joining the company in April 2024 was 27.1%, the number of female managers as of the end of March 2024 was 12.5% higher than when the target was set, and the company will continue to make efforts to promote the advancement of women. In addition, for flexible work styles, the Company strives to offer an institutional support such as a telecommuting system and a childcare leave system that meet higher requirements than the legal requirements. The Company also makes efforts to expand the range of occupations in which diverse human resources can be successful. At our overseas bases, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, the Company is committed to developing human resources so that each and every employee can fully demonstrate his or her abilities, such as through mutual support by dispatching personnel between bases to improve the overall technical capabilities of local human resources. Furthermore, the Company is actively expanding the use of external human resources, and as of March 2024, the percentage of mid-career hires in managerial positions was less than 30%, and the Company aims to achieve the

same level of diversity and inclusion in the future. In December 2022, the Company formulated the "Diversity & Inclusion Declaration" to further develop these efforts toward diversity and inclusion. The Company will continue to promote diversity and inclusion in order to realize our mission " Creating an attractive corporate culture with a diverse and dynamic workforce.", which clearly states the Group's Mission statement to each stakeholder. Exhibiting functions as a corporate pension asset owner (Principle 2-6) For the corporate pension, the Company has consolidated, since October 2020, the defined benefit corporate pension plan of each of MIRAIT ONE Corporation, SOLCOM Co., Ltd. and Shikokutsuken Co., Ltd. into an association defined benefit corporate pension plan called "MIRAIT ONE Group Defined Benefit Corporate Pension Plan" , and has been operating the MIRAIT ONE Group DB, in order to integrally manage toward reinforced governance. (Note) TTK Co., Ltd., MIRAIT ONE SYSTEMS Corporation and Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. has implemented a defined contribution corporate pension plan, and does not have a defined benefit corporate pension plan. With regard to its operation, a governance system has been established by establishing the Pension Committee made up of the members such as officers in charge of personnel affairs and finance at the Company in addition to the officers or general managers in charge of personnel and general affairs and finance in operating companies and employee representatives. The Pension Committee conducts asset and liability management (ALM), has established the appropriate composition of strategic assets in the "Basic Policy on Management of Pension Assets" based on basic approach of long-term investment with acceptable risk, and conducts monitoring of the state of management each quarter while obtaining information as appropriate from the master trustee company as an external expert to ensure appropriate management of pension assets. Furthermore, appropriate personnel have been assigned in the Company to serve as the personnel responsible for pensions, and efforts are being made to develop personnel by providing opportunities to learn and appropriately update specialized knowledge by dispatching them to external seminars on corporate pensions and through workshops conducted by external experts. Note that SEIBU CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD. also operates a defined benefit corporate pension plan. The Pension Committee of SEIBU CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD. checks the operating status of the defined benefit corporate pension plan so as to carry out its proper operation. Company objectives, business strategies and business plans (Principle 3-1-1) In the management integration in July 2022, the Group redefined its Purpose (meaning of existence) and Mission (public mission) as follows. [Purpose] ・Co-creating an exciting future through challenges and technology. [Mission] ・Meeting customer expectations and contributing to realize a prosperous society. ・Constantly refining our technology and business model to add more value. ・Building and maintaining future social infrastructure with our partners. ・Creating an attractive corporate culture with a diverse and dynamic workforce. ・Continuing to be a trusted company through improved sustainability and strict compliance. [Management plan] Under the newly redefined Purpose and Mission, the Group aims to evolve into a corporate group contributing more than ever to solving of various social problems in wide social infrastructure areas. In order to remain a reliable corporate group that keeps "creating and supporting" future social infrastructures, the Group has formed 'MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030" and the Fifth Medium-term Management Plan of five years starting with fiscal 2022 as a business vision toward 2030. [MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 and New Medium-term Management Plan] 1. Management Strategy in the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 The MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 is centered on five changes as a new growth strategy based on the key word that we will change and the future will change.

◇Change 1: People-centric management MIRAI College: "Driving force of business structure reform" providing learning and connection

"Health management" creating a friendly working environment and protecting the physical and mental health of employees

MIRAIT ONE work style reforms ◇Change 2: Acceleration of business growth Strategically addressing business growth through human capital growth and organically combining and mobilizing the Group's resources in the growth area of "MIRAI Domain" (promotion of business structure reform to a full-value model)

■ Urban and regional development business, and acceleration of corporate DX and promotion of green operations ■ Expansion of Green Energy business ■ Strengthening of SI business contributing to customers' DX ■ Strengthening of global business promoting overseas data center related business and infrastructure sharing Strengthening of customer base of existing business (responding to expansion of customers and growth of customers) ◇Change 3: Top-class profitability Strengthening of management foundation through concentration and improvement of efficiency by integrating the three companies

Fundamental review and streamlining of business operations through the use of data insights and generative AI, etc.

Review of existing operations and costs through promotion of group coordination ◇Change 4: Management based on data insights Establishment of knowledge-based data environment and optimization of sales approach (aggressive DX)

knowledge-based data environment and optimization of sales approach (aggressive DX) Value chain reform, smart construction, utilization of BPO/RPA/robotics (defensive DX)

Development of experts and core personnel, improvement of companywide literacy (development of DX personnel) ◇Change 5: Strong foundation for ESG management Initiatives aimed at the achievement of greenhouse gas reduction targets (science-based targets)

(science-based targets) Creation of social value through the MIRAIT ONE Partner Association

Enhancement of audit system and strengthening of audit functions through third line of defense

Strengthening of corporate governance through new Group management system 2. Medium-term Management Plan The Group has adopted, as objective indicators used to determine the attainment status of management goals called Key Performance Indicators (hereinafter referred to as KPIs) of the Fifth Medium-term Management Plan, Sales, Ratio of MIRAI Domains (*), Operating Income Margin, ROE (Return on Equity) and EPS (Earnings per Share), and specified, as goals in fiscal 2026, a Sales of at least 720 billion yen, a Ratio of MIRAI Domains of at least 40%, an Operating Income (Rate) of at least 7.5%, an ROE of at least 10%, and an EPS-CAGR of at least 10%. (*) Ratio of sales of MIRAI Domains (areas aiming at business growth) in Total Sales The reason these KPIs have been adopted is because of the recognition that they are important indicators for all stakeholders including shareholders to understand the Group's management policies and management strategies, in addition to enabling the evaluation of their progress and feasibility. Operating income, ROE and a non-financial target of "greenhouse gas emissions" have also been adopted as indicators for the calculation of points granted in the Board Benefit Trust performance-linked stock compensation scheme it has implemented to raise awareness of the contributions to performance of Group companies and enhancement of corporate value. (Note) These figures for these KPIS are based on reasonable judgments according to circumstances, etc. that can be forecast as of the date of the submission of this report (June 26, 2024)., and do not constitute a guarantee of their achievement.

Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance (Principle 3-1-2) The Company recognizes that the realization of effective corporate governance is essential for the creation of relationships of trust with stakeholders. To this end, the Company will increase the effectiveness of corporate governance by: Ensuring the rights and equality, etc. of shareholders; Appropriately collaborating with stakeholders other than shareholders; Ensuring appropriate disclosure and transparency; Performance of responsibilities of the Board of Directors, etc.; and Dialogue with shareholders. Furthermore, MIRAIT ONE Group: Charter on Safety and Compliance has been established as the basic policy of corporate ethics and a specific code of conduct, and is announced on the Company's website ( https://www.mirait-one.com/english/info/000213.html) Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors (Principle 3-1-3)

These are stated in "II. Status of Corporate Management Organizations and Other Corporate Governance Systems Related to Management Decisions, Execution and Supervision 1. Matters Pertaining to Organization Composition and Organization Management, etc. [Directors' Remuneration]". Policies and procedures in the appointment of directors, and explanations of nominations (Principles 3-1-4 and 3-1-5)

In nominating candidates for directors, the Company selects a wide range of candidates from within and outside the Company in accordance with the Company's standards for the appointment and dismissal of directors, consults the Nomination and Compensation Committee chaired by an independent outside director, and the Board of Directors determines which candidates possess outstanding character and insight and high management ability based on the committee's report.

In particular, independent outside directors are nominated based on their ability to fulfill their roles and responsibilities from an expert and objective perspective, such as having abundant experience and knowledge in their respective fields, and providing advice and supervision from the perspective of medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value. Moreover, independent directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members are nominated based on their ability to increase transparency of the Board of Directors and enhance corporate value by appropriately monitoring the state of compliance with laws, regulations and the Articles of Incorporation regarding management decisions and execution of operations by directors with abundant experience and knowledge in their respective fields. The reasons for the election of the individual directors and the number of attendance times are described below in the "Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders." （Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders ：https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/） Promotion of disclosure in English [Supplementary Principle 3-1-2] The Company has translated into English: the financial statements, annual securities report, convocation notices (abstract translations), integrated reports, corporate governance reports, IR materials, video distribution of financial results briefings, timely disclosure materials and the like. The Company strives to provide important information in English to overseas institutional investors and shareholders in a timely manner. The Company strives to provide a wider range of information disclosure of materials translated into English, by utilizing TDnet and the Company's website ( https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/). Additionally, the Company carries out overseas IRs in North America, Europe, and Asia more than once a year. Enhancement of sustainability information disclosure [Supplementary Principle 3-1-3] 1.Sustainability Initiatives

The MIRAIT ONE Group has been building communication and electrical infrastructure foundations such as fixed and mobile facility construction and maintenance, EV station construction, and renewable energy business, by taking advantage of on-site and technical forces that the Company has cultivated so far.

The Company strives to solve customer, social, and environmental issues through the operations of the Group.

The Group has established the "ESG Management Promotion Committee" with an aim to improve the corporate value toward contribution to SDGs and sustainable growth and has been formulating strategies and solving

challenges related to ESG management in general. Full discussion has been made at the committee, in consideration of customer and employee questionnaires, opinions from stakeholders, important social issues extracted from international guidelines regarding social responsibilities, and so on. The materiality has been found after deliberation by the management meeting and the Board of Directors. 【Important societal issues to be addressed (Materiality)】 ◇Ｅ：Creating and preserving an environmentally-friendly society ・Realize a carbon-free society through business activities ・Contribute to the creation of environmentally-friendly and resilient communities ◇Ｓ：Creating and preserving a safe, secure and prosperous society ・Improve safety and quality ・Create social values through partnerships and collaboration ◇Ｓ：Creating and preserving a society that respects and promotes the diversity of people and cultures ・Promote development of human resources, workstyle reform and health management ・Promote respect for human rights and D&I ◇Ｇ：Creating and preserving a fair and transparent corporate group ・Enhance corporate governance ・Thorough compliance ・Thorough risk management In the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030, Change 5 "Strong foundation for ESG management", the Company has set various non-financial targets and is promoting measures to achieve them. The Group disclosed in May 2022, in support for the recommendations of TCFD in October 2021, the Governance, Risk Management, Strategy (Scenario), Goals, and Achievements based on our analysis on the risks and opportunities due to the effects of climate change on the business of the Group (refer to the Group's website: https://www.mirait-one.com/english/esg/environment/). In addition, the Group worked to collect environment-related data throughout its supply chain and the 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target was certified as SBT (Science Based Targets) in February 2023. (target values are those aligned with the decarbonization level necessary for keeping the global temperature rise within 1.5℃ as compared with before Industrial Revolution). The Group will continue to disclose proper non-financial indicators, take action toward decarbonization, and contribute to the entire community through our business, including solving general environmental problems. 2. Investment in human capital, etc. The Group is a company that is based around working staff, and exists by virtue of daily work of employees and collaborators of the Company. Under the concept of "people-centered management" that promotes "safety management" to ensure the safety of employees and collaborators and "health management" to protect their mental and physical health, the Company has adopted the "MIRAIT ONE Style Smart Work Lifestyle Reform Declaration" and the "Diversity and Inclusion Declaration" and is promoting human resource development through the MIRAI College, an in-house university already in operation. In FY2023, the Company will accelerate its business growth strategy based on the "Smart Work Lifestyle Reform" by using the "MIRAI College" as a concrete and powerful engine to reform its strategic human resources development system and flexible personnel system, and will make "business growth through human resources growth" as a strategic objective. Regarding human capital disclosure, the Company also formulated and disclosed the "MIRAIT ONE Style Value Creation Model" in the annual securities report as a value creation story that links our management strategy and human capital growth strategy. （Annual Securities Report ：https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/） Specifically, the Company has divided its measures into four major categories: (1) creation of human resources for growth fields, (2) recruitment and development of competitive human resources, (3) activities of diverse human resources and a diverse and flexible work environment, and (4) promotion of health management. In addition, the

Company aims to realize MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 and the Medium-Term Management Plan by setting "creation of 1,000 human resources in growth areas (by FY2026)" and "improvement of engagement" as representative indicators (KPIs) starting in FY2024. Please visit the Company's website for the above specific efforts. https://www.mirait-one.com/english/esg/social/ ） 3. Investment in intellectual property, etc. In conjunction with the launch of MIRAIT ONE on July 1, 2022, the Company took over the intellectual property rights that were individually held by the three former companies (MIRAIT Holdings Corporation, MIRAIT Corporation, and MIRAIT Technologies Corporation). As a result, the intellectual property rights that had been held individually by each company became jointly owned property without having to conclude a license agreement, thus making it possible to utilize them more quickly throughout the Company's business areas. In addition, the Group will strive to create intellectual property that will become the core of its business in the fields of MIRAI Domain ("urban and regional development" / "Corporate DX and GX" businesses, "Green Energy business", "Software business", and "Global Energy business") in each of the MIRAI Domain fields defined in the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 as areas in which the Group is particularly targeting business growth. Furthermore, the Group has established Group Management Rules based on the Group Management Regulations, which stipulate the Group's policy to "appropriately and effectively acquire and utilize intellectual property, which is an important asset for market competition, such as securing technological superiority and confidence in the MIRAIT ONE brand, as a group, and to effectively deal with intellectual property problems that can cause significant damage to the business. Overview of scope of the matters delegated to the management (Supplementary Principle 4-1-1) The Company has established a Board of Directors as an organ for making decisions and supervising management, a Group Presidents' Council and an Executive Committee as a system for executing business. The Board of Directors makes decisions on group management policies and other important matters, in addition to matters specified by laws, regulations and the articles of incorporation, while also overseeing the execution of duties of directors by receiving periodic reports from directors on the status of the execution of their duties. The Group Presidents' Council and the Executive Committee are chaired by the president, and made up of others nominated by the president. In addition to playing a role as an organ for deliberating important matters concerning the management strategies and execution of business of the Company and group, it summarizes and discusses topics in advance to ensure active discussion in meetings of the Board of Directors. Directors who are full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee members also attend as observers to swiftly detecting and addressing issues and problems. Proactive engagement by the Chief Executive Officer, etc. in the establishment and implementation of the successor plan and planned development of successor candidates (Supplementary Principle 4-1-3)

The planning and development of successors to management executives such as the Chief Executive Officer, from the viewpoint of ensuring transparency, fairness, etc. of the Company's decision-making and enhancing more effective corporate governance, the Company formulated the "Successor Plan for Directors, etc. (including Representative Directors)" at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 26, 2024, which is appropriately carried out based on its management philosophy and management strategy. The Nomination and Compensation Committee chaired by an independent outside director is consulted on the election of the Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors passes a resolution on this based on the committee's responses. Establishing risk management system [Supplementary principle 4-3-4] The Board of Directors Rules stipulates on internal audits that the Board of Directors resolves the annual business audit plan and the scope of internal control of J-SOX, and reports the results of business audits and the effectiveness evaluation of internal control. Under the ESG Management Promotion Committee chaired by the President and CEO, the Compliance Committee and the Risk Management Committee chaired by the officer of the Company responsible for compliance are scheduled to be held twice a year. This means that a system is established that manages and shares the risks of the MIRAIT ONE Group including TTK Co., Ltd., SOLCOM Co., Ltd., Shikokutsuken Co., Ltd., Lantrovision (S) Ltd, SEIBU CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD., MIRAIT ONE SYSTEMS Corporation and Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.. that are subsidiaries of MIRAIT ONE Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "major Group companies"). The Company considers that the helpline plays an important role in nurturing a sound corporate

culture and obtaining social trust as a company. Even at Major Group companies are striving to improve the helpline to enhance the function to detect a fraud. Three contacts have been set up, that is, the "Compliance Suggestion Box" for consultations on compliance cases, the "Consultation Room" for accepting any consultation, and the external consultation desk carried out by lawyer's offices, so as to allow a person asking for advice to make a choice in accordance with his/her wishes. The Company is operating to satisfy the purpose of the Whistleblower Protection Act, including reception of anonymous consultations and protection of consulters. The Board of Directors is regularly held once a month in principle. Matters stipulated by laws and regulations or the Articles of Incorporation as well as important management issues are resolved and reported in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the business decision rules, and the duty of care of a good manager. The Company conducts risk management through a hybrid of real and remote meetings. Assuming a situation that require urgent action, the Company has clarified the rules by maintaining the provisions of the Board of Directors Rules. Effective Use of Independent Outside Directors (Principle 4-8) The Company has elected several independent outside directors since it was established in 2010 with the expectation that they will provide advice on promotion of sustained growth of the Company and enhance corporate value in the medium- to long-term, in addition to presenting opinions based on comments from stakeholders such as shareholders in meetings of the Board of Directors. There are five independent outside directors out of 13 directors in the Company as of the date of submission of this report (June 26, 2024). Opinions from those independent outside directors from an objective and independent position can be reflected in the corporate management. The independent outside directors have a good rate of attendance to meetings of the Board of Directors, and they make active comments on management policies and management improvements in addition to supervising management based on their respective knowledge, adequately fulfilling the roles expected of them by the Company. Independence standards and qualifications of independent outside directors (Principle 4-9) See "1. Matters Pertaining to Organization Composition and Organization Management, etc. [Independent Directors]" in "II. Status of Corporate Management Organizations and Other Corporate Governance Systems Related to Management Decisions, Execution and Supervision" for information on independence standards in the Company. Establishment and utilization of Nomination and Compensation Committee [Supplementary Principle 4-10-1] Among 10 directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee members of the Company, three are independent outside directors (including two female), which members do not reach the majority of the board of directors, but the composition of the directors considers the knowledge, experience, abilities, diversity and skills of independent outside directors. Each independent outside director has a high level of expertise and experience, and the Company had secured a system for strengthening the supervisory function and advice, such as opinions based on their carriers, from the viewpoint of improving the medium-to-long-term corporate value. The Nomination and Compensation Committee has been set up as an independent optional organization, chaired by an independent outside director and consisting of four members, that is, three independent outside directors and the president and CEO. The majority of the committee members are independent outside directors, so that the committee is fully independent. The committee receives inquiries as to matters related to proposals of the general meeting of shareholders for the appointment and dismissal of directors, matters related to the executive compensation system, and the like. The committee deliberates on the appropriateness of the content and submits a report for discussions of the proposal at the Board of Directors, which resolves the above matters based on the report. Prerequisites for ensuring the effectiveness of the Board of Directors [Principle 4-11] The Board of Directors is composed of 13 directors (10 males and three female) including five outside directors as of the date of submission of this report (June 26, 2024). (Please refer to Supplementary Principle 4-11-1 for the concept of the composition of the Board of Directors.) The Company has appointed persons who have appropriate experience and ability and necessary knowledge of finance, accounting and legal affairs, as directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members. In particular, the Company has appointed two people who have sufficient knowledge of finance and accounting. The Company evaluates the effectiveness of the Board of Directors every year to confirm its effectiveness is guaranteed so as to continuously improve the functions. (For details, please refer to Supplementary Principle 4-11- 3)

Composition of Board of Directors balancing diversity including gender and international experience, etc. with appropriate size (Supplementary Principle 4-11-1)

The Company gives consideration to a balance of personnel in the composition of the Board of Directors, and elects directors with abundant experience and excellent knowledge in their respective fields of management strategy, global strategy, finance and human resources as a holding company overseeing a variety of areas of business. Furthermore, independent outside directors participate in the Board of Directors with outside perspectives of people with years of practical experience in corporate management, experts in business law and finance, and academic experts, ensuring transparency and leading to the enhancement of corporate value. The Company has made the Board of Directors an effective and efficient framework by enabling sufficient functionality for a holding company and having certain officers concurrently serve on the boards of major group companies. The Company has appointed four female officers: two directors who are not an Audit and Supervisory Committee member, one director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee member, and one executive officer. State of concurrent positions of outside directors and outside corporate auditors (Supplementary Principle 4-11-2)

The positions concurrently held by the Company's outside officers in listed companies are as follows.

4-11-2) The positions concurrently held by the Company's outside officers in listed companies are as follows. Outside director Mayumi Yamamoto also serves as outside corporate auditor of Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., and outside director of JCU Corporation which is listed on Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Outside corporate auditor Chiaki Katsumaru (Ishikawa) also serves as an outside corporate auditor of Anabuki Kosan Inc., which is listed on Standard Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclosure of the results of analysis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole (Supplementary Principle 4-11-3) The Company endeavors to conduct sound and efficient management by checking the execution of duties of directors in meetings of the Board of Directors, such as compliance with laws and regulations, risk management, sharing of information, and the speed of resolution of issues. Furthermore, once per year, all directors have conducted self-evaluations concerning the effectiveness of the Board of Directors to improve the function of the Board of Directors as a whole, and to share a common awareness concerning the intended direction of the Company's corporate governance. Specifically, the self-evaluations were performed in the form of an anonymous survey enabling the hearing of