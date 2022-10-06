MIRAIT ONE : Cease and Desist Order from the Fair Trade Commission Against Our Consolidated Subsidiary, SOLCOM Co., Ltd.

In October 2020, SOLCOM Co., Ltd., a group company of MIRAIT ONE Corporation, underwent an on-site inspection by the Japan Fair Trade Commission with regard to companies participating in the bidding for school computer equipment ordered by Hiroshima Prefecture or Hiroshima City. Today, the company received a cease and desist order from the Commission for violating the Antimonopoly Act in the above bidding.



SOLCOM Co., Ltd. has fully cooperated with the investigation by the Commission with regard to this matter. We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience caused to our contract partners and other parties concerned in relation to this violation.



We take this matter very seriously and will work to restore trust by further strengthening our compliance efforts throughout the group.



