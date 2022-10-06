Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MIRAIT ONE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1417   JP3910620008

MIRAIT ONE CORPORATION

(1417)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
1484.00 JPY   -0.74%
02:22aMirait One : Cease and Desist Order from the Fair Trade Commission Against Our Consolidated Subsidiary, SOLCOM Co., Ltd.
PU
09/29MIRAIT ONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22Mirait One : IR Site Updates (Annual Securities Report - The 12th Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIRAIT ONE : Cease and Desist Order from the Fair Trade Commission Against Our Consolidated Subsidiary, SOLCOM Co., Ltd.

10/06/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Cease and Desist Order from the Fair Trade Commission Against Our Consolidated Subsidiary, SOLCOM Co., Ltd.

In October 2020, SOLCOM Co., Ltd., a group company of MIRAIT ONE Corporation, underwent an on-site inspection by the Japan Fair Trade Commission with regard to companies participating in the bidding for school computer equipment ordered by Hiroshima Prefecture or Hiroshima City. Today, the company received a cease and desist order from the Commission for violating the Antimonopoly Act in the above bidding.

SOLCOM Co., Ltd. has fully cooperated with the investigation by the Commission with regard to this matter. We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience caused to our contract partners and other parties concerned in relation to this violation.

We take this matter very seriously and will work to restore trust by further strengthening our compliance efforts throughout the group.

Disclaimer

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
