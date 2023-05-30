MIRAIT ONE : Financial Results Presentation for FYE 3/2023
The Power to Build Tomorrow.
Financial Results Presentation for
FYE 3/2023
May 19, 2023
Today's Agenda
Financial Results for FYE 3/2023
FY2023 Business strategy outline
FYE 3/2024 full-year forecast
Ⅰ . Financial Results for FYE 3/2023
March 2023 Financial Summary
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2023
Full-year forecast
Full-year Results
Full-year Results
(Announced on Feb 10, 2023)
Orders
521.3
498.2
500.0
received
(463.2)
(444.2)
Net sales
470.3
484.0
480.0
Operating
32.8
21.8
20.0
income
（margin）
（7.0％）
（4.5％）
(4.2％)
Net income
25.1
14.7
15.0
Figures in ( ) are organic basis excluding SEIBU CONSTRUCTION
521.3
（4.4 ％ Decrease ）
＜organic ＞
50%
52%
（4.1 ％ Decrease ）
30
％
: ＋1.5
MIRAI (future)
: -20.6
domains
composition ratio
( － ) ICT solution
(
－ ) NTT
( － ) Multi-carrier
FYE 3/2020 FYE 3/2021 FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
2020.3
2021.3
2022.3
2023.3
FYE 3/2022 results have been reclassified to the new business segments
Disclaimer
MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:06:25 UTC.
Sales 2023
478 B
3 406 M
3 406 M
Net income 2023
14 500 M
103 M
103 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
11,8x
Yield 2023
3,40%
Capitalization
169 B
1 203 M
1 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,31x
Nbr of Employees
14 006
Free-Float
85,0%
Technical analysis trends MIRAIT ONE CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1 766,00 JPY
Average target price
1 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
1,93%
