    1417   JP3910620008

MIRAIT ONE CORPORATION

(1417)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
1763.00 JPY   -0.17%
06:07aMirait One : Financial Results Presentation for FYE 3/2023
PU
05/26Mirait One : IR Site Updates(Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation)
PU
05/16Mirait One Plans Share Buyback for up to 5 Billion Yen
MT
MIRAIT ONE : Financial Results Presentation for FYE 3/2023

05/30/2023 | 06:07am EDT
The Power to Build Tomorrow.

Financial Results Presentation for

FYE 3/2023

May 19, 2023

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Today's Agenda

  • Financial Results for FYE 3/2023
  • FY2023 Business strategy outline
  • FYE 3/2024 full-year forecast

©2023 MIRAIT ONE Corporation All Rights Reserved | 2

. Financial Results for FYE 3/2023

March 2023 Financial Summary

FYE 3/2022

FYE 3/2023

FYE 3/2023

Full-year forecast

Full-year Results

Full-year Results

(Announced on Feb 10, 2023)

Orders

521.3

498.2

500.0

received

(463.2)

(444.2)

Net sales

470.3

484.0

480.0

Operating

32.8

21.8

20.0

income

（margin）

（7.0％）

（4.5％）

(4.2％)

Net income

25.1

14.7

15.0

  • Figures in ( ) are organic basis excluding SEIBU CONSTRUCTION

©2023 MIRAIT ONE Corporation All Rights Reserved | 4

Orders received

474.9

446.5

521.3

4.4 Decrease

organic

50%

52%

4.1 Decrease

30

: 1.5

MIRAI (future)

: -20.6

domains

composition ratio

50%

48%

( ) ICT solution

( ) NTT

( ) Multi-carrier

FYE 3/2020 FYE 3/2021 FYE 3/2022

FYE 3/2023

2020.3

2021.3

2022.3

2023.3

  • FYE 3/2022 results have been reclassified to the new business segments

©2023 MIRAIT ONE Corporation All Rights Reserved | 5

Disclaimer

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:06:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 478 B 3 406 M 3 406 M
Net income 2023 14 500 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 169 B 1 203 M 1 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 14 006
Free-Float 85,0%
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Nakayama President & Representative Director
Masakazu Tsukamoto CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Chiharu Baba Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Shinichi Kawaratani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRAIT ONE CORPORATION16.18%1 203
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED2.38%19 335
VANTAGE TOWERS AG0.00%17 941
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED34.04%3 380
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.11.42%3 058
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION19.18%2 374
