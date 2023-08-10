Mirait One Corp is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the nippon telegraph and telephone (NTT) business, multicareer business, environment and social innovation business, as well as information communications technology (ICT) solution business. The Company operates through seven segments, including MIRAIT, MIRAIT Technologies, Lantrovision, TTK, Solcom and Shikokutsuken, Seibu Construction. The seven segments are involved in the information communication engineering, electrical equipment works and air condition maintenance business. The Company is also engaged in the communication infrastructure business, global business, and mobile network business.