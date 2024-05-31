Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

To Our Shareholders:

Securities Code: 1417 June 7, 2024 (Starting date of measures for providing information in electronic form: May 31, 2024)

5-6-36 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

President and Chief Executive Officer NAKAYAMA Toshiki

NOTICE OF THE 14TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MIRAIT ONE Corporation (the "Company").

Measures for providing information in electronic form are taken concerning notice of the present General Meeting of Shareholders. The electronic provision measures are posted as "Notice of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website:https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/

In addition to the above, the same information is posted on the following website on the Internet.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Enter or search for the Company's name or securities code [1417]. Select "Basic information" and " Documents for public inspection /PR Information" in this order and take a look at this information.)

Shareholders are asked to take steps such as voting in advance via the Internet or by mail and viewing the live stream of the General Meeting of Shareholders if possible.

To vote in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted under the matters provided in electronic form and exercise your right to vote no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024.

[Voting via the Internet]

Please see the "Procedure for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet" on page 5, access the voting site (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and follow the instructions on screen to enter your approval or disapproval by the above voting deadline.

[Voting by mail]

Indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form and return it to arrive no later than the above voting deadline.

1.

Time and Date:

10 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024

2.

Place:

5-6-36 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Seventh floor conference room, MIRAIT ONE Corporation

(See the map of the location of the venue at the end of the document)

3.

Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be

1.

The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal

reported:

Term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated

Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory

Committee

2.Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) of MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Proposal No. 4: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members of MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Proposal No. 5: Election of One Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of MIRAIT ONE Corporation

4. Matters Determined on the Convocation of the Meeting:

● You may exercise your voting rights by proxy only in cases where the proxy is another shareholder of the Company. The proxy will be required to present written proof of their right of proxy.

● If you exercise your voting rights both in mail and via the Internet, the votes made via the Internet shall prevail.

● If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the vote submitted last shall prevail.

● The following matters in the matters provided in electronic form are not described in the paper-based documents sent to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents in accordance with the regulations and provisions of laws and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters.

      • "Matters Regarding Share Acquisition Rights of the Company," "Status of the Accounting Auditor" and "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities and Operating Status of the System" in the Business Report
      • "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
      • "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements
    • Amendments to matters provided in electronic form, if any, will be posted in detail on each corresponding website.

    • End
  • Please submit the enclosed voting form to the venue reception upon attending the General Meeting of Shareholders on the appointed day.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company makes it a basic policy to pay dividends consistently commensurate to its latest business performance and the trend of dividend payout ratio. Additionally, its internal reserve is used for reinforcing its financial position and for investing in business development to enhance its corporate value.

Based on such a policy, the appropriation of surplus shall be as follows.

Accordingly, the annual dividend including the interim dividend of 30 yen per share is 65 yen per share.

Term-End Dividends

Type of dividend property

Cash

Appropriation of dividend property

35 yen per share of common stock of the Company

to shareholders and total amount

Total amount: 3,243,558,920 yen

thereof

Effective date of distribution of surplus

June 26, 2024

Proposal No. 2:Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reason for amendment:

  • Necessary changes will be made to Article 2 (Purpose) of the current Articles of Incorporation to accommodate the future expansion of the Company group's business scope and the consolidation of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • In order to streamline the Board of Directors and accelerate decision-making in response to changes in the business environment, the maximum number of directors in Article 19 (Number of Directors) of the current Articles of Incorporation will be changed from 21 to 15.
  • In conjunction with the above changes, necessary changes will be made to improve the number of articles of incorporation.

2. Details of amendment

The amendment is as follows:

(Underlines indicate amendment)

Current bylaws

Proposed amendment

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 2 (Purpose)

Article 2 (Purpose)

(1) - (3)

(Sentences omitted)

(1) - (3)

(no change)

(4) Surveying, designing, consulting and

(4) Surveying, research,designing, consulting related

equipment related to each of the preceding

to each of the preceding items, as well as sales,

items, as well as sales, leasing, production,

leasing, production, maintenance, and

maintenance, and import/export of equipment

import/export of equipment and machinery

and machinery

(5) - (13)

(Sentences omitted)

(5) - (13)

(no change)

(14)Antique business

(14) Production, processing, and cultivation guidance of

agricultural products, licensing and sales of

cultivation technology, and consulting business

related thereto

(15)Antique business

(15) - (22)

(Sentences omitted)

(16)-(23)(numbers are renumbered hereafter)

(Omitted)

(Omitted)

Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors

Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors

Article 19 (Number of Directors)

Article 19 (Number of Directors)

The number of directors of the Company

The number of directors of the Company (including

(including directors who are members of the

directors who are members of the Audit Committee)

Audit Committee) shall not exceed twenty-one

shall not exceed fifteen (15).

(21).

2 (Sentences omitted)

2 (no change)

Proposal No. 3:

Election of Ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) of MIRAIT ONE Corporation

The terms of office of all of 14 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) will end upon the conclusion of the General Meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes to elect ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members).

This proposal has been discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The candidates for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are as follows.

Candidate

Name

No.

1

NAKAYAMA Toshiki

Re-

election

Current Position

Attendance at Meetings of the

Board of Directors

Representative Director

21/21 (100)

2

SUGAHARA Hidemune

New

-

-

election

3

TOTAKE Yasushi

Re-

Representative Director

21/21 (100)

election

4 MIYAZAKI Tatsumi

Re-

Director

21/21 (100)

election

5 TAKAYA Yoichiro

Re-

Director

21/21 (100)

election

6 WAKIMOTO Hiroshi

Re-

Director

21/21 (100)

election

7 MITSUYA Takaaki

Re-

Director

15/15 (100)

election

8

YAMAMOTO Mayumi

Re-

Outside

Independ

Director

20/21 (95)

election

ent

9

KAWARATANI Shinichi

Re-

Outside

Independ

Director

21/21 (100)

election

ent

10 TSUKASAKI Yuko

Re-

Outside

Independ

Director

20/21 (95)

election

ent

Re-

election

Date of birth

January 29, 1958

Number of the Company's shares

owned

20,143 shares

Attendance at meetings of the

Board of Directors

21/21 (100)

No.

1

NAKAYAMA Toshiki

Candidate

Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

June 2011 Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development Division, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

June 2012 Senior Vice President, General Manager of Frontier Services Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

July 2013 Senior Vice President, General Manager of Smart-life Solutions Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

June 2014 Executive Vice President, Executive General Manager of Smart-life Business Division, General Manager of Smart-life Solutions Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

June 2015 Executive Vice President, Executive General Manager of Smart-life Business Division, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

June 2016 Senior Executive Vice President, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

June 2018 Senior Executive Vice President, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

President and Chief Executive Officer, MIRAIT Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2020 President, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2021 President, General Manager of The Group Formation Preparation Office, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

July 2022 Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)

Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director

NAKAYAMA Toshiki has provided direction aimed at increasing corporate value, implemented management reforms and developed new business by utilizing his strongleadership in a position of overseeing the management of the Group as a whole as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of MIRAIT ONE Corporation, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated as a candidate for re-electionas Director because theCompany has determined he is a suitable person for continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.

New

election

Date of birth

July 2, 1962

Number of the Company's shares

owned

6,000shares

Attendance at meetings of the

Board of Directors

No.

2

SUGAHARA Hidemune

Candidate

Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

January 2004 General Manager of Planning, NTT Resonant Incorporated.

August 2006 Executive Manager of the Planning Department, NTT Resonant Incorporated. July 2010 Head of IP Service, Net Business Division, NTT Communications Corporation

August 2011 Head of Applications and Content, NTT Communications Corporation

June 2016 Senior Vice President, Head of Second Sales Division, NTT Communications Corporation

June 2018 President & CEO, NTT Com Solutions Corporation

June 2019 Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the Board, NTT Communications Corporation

June 2020 Senior Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the Board, NTT Communications Corporation

June 2021 Representative Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT Communications Corporation (to present)

Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director

SUGAHARA Hidemune has served in key positions at group companies of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation such as NTT Communications Corporation for many years. He has advanced insight and expertise as well as abundant experience in

the development of new services, business development, company management, etc. in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated as a candidate for election asDirector because the Company has determined he is a suitable person for continuing

the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.

Re-

election

Date of birth

June 29, 1961

Number of the Company's shares

owned

11,135 shares

Attendance at meetings of the

Board of Directors

21/21 (100)

No.

3

TOTAKE Yasushi

Candidate

Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

June 2009 General Manager of Kagoshima Branch, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation

July 2012 President, NTT Home Techno Corporation (currently NTT FIELDTECHNO CORPORATION)

June 2014 Senior Vice President, General Manager of the Service Management Department, Plant Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation

June 2017 Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network Department, Plant

Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation

June 2018 Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Network Department, Plant Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation

June 2019 Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Emerging Business Office, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

Director, MIRAIT Corporation (presently the Company)

Director, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2020 President, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company) Director, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2021 Director, Assistant Manager of The Group Formation Preparation Office, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

July 2022 Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Chief of Business Structure Reform Promotion Office, Carrier Business West Company, MIRAIT ONE Corporation

June 2023 Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Carrier Business West Company, MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)

Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director

TOTAKE Yasushi promotes the expansion of business and strengthening of systems ofthe Group as a whole as Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Office of the MIRAIT ONE Corporation, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry and extensive knowledge and experience in areas related to telecommunications facilities. He concurrently serves asthe General Manager of the Carrier Business West Company to promote the enhancement of the business and strengthening of the system of the Group. He has been nominated as a candidate for re-electionas Director because the Company has determined he is a suitable person for continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.

Re-

election

Date of birth

January 12, 1962

Number of the Company's shares

owned

8,369 shares

Attendance at meetings of the

Board of Directors

21/21 (100)

No.

4

MIYAZAKI Tatsumi

Candidate

Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 2004 General Manager of Kagoshima Branch and Miyazaki Branch, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation

July 2006 Executive Officer and General Manager of Solution Promotion Department, Solution Business Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation

July 2017 Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Branch and Assistant General Manager of Solution Business Headquarters, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2018 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Branch, Assistant General Manager of Solution Business Headquarters and General Manager of East Japan Business Unit, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2019 Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Branch, Assistant General Manager of Solution Business Headquarters and General Manager of East Japan Business Unit, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)

June 2020 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Solutions Business

Promotion Headquarters, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)

April 2022 Senior Executive Vice President, Manager of Solution Company Establishment Preparation Group, The Organization Formation Preparation Office and Manager of Future Business Promotion Headquarters Establishment Preparation Group, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)

July 2022 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Solutions Business Company, MIRAIT ONE Corporation

January 2023 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Solutions Business Company, General Manager of Frontier Business Division, MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)

Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director

MIYAZAKI Tatsumi is in charge of planning and promotion of the solutions business strategy and development/promotion of emerging business as well as overseeing of theoverseas business to contribute to strengthening of the management base from the position of overseeing operation strategy of solutions and future business fields as

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of the Solutions Business Company and General Manager of Frontier Business Division, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated asa candidate for re-election as Director because the Company has determined he is a suitable person for continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.

Candidate

No.

5

TAKAYA Yoichiro

Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

June 2008

General Manager of Strategic Business Development Office, Nippon Telegraph and

Telephone Corporation

June 2012

Vice President, Strategic Business Development Division, Nippon Telegraph and

Telephone Corporation

June 2015

General Manager of Fifth Sales Division, NTT Communications Corporation

June 2017

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fifth Sales Division, NTT

Re-

Communications Corporation

election

June 2019

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Third Sales Division, NTT

Date of birth

Communications Corporation

November 11, 1964

June 2020

Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Solution Business Unit

and General Manager of Tohoku Reconstruction Support Office, MIRAIT

Corporation (presently the Company)

Number of the Company's shares

April 2022

Executive Vice President, Manager of Solution Company Establishment Preparation

owned

Group, The Organization Formation Preparation Office, MIRAIT Holdings

4,075 shares

Corporation (presently the Company)

July 2022

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Solutions Business Company,

Attendance at meetings of the

MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)

Board of Directors

21/21 (100) Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director

TAKAYA Yoichiro has contributed to the strengthening of the management base by planning and promoting solution business strategy and overseeing new business development/promotion as Director, Managing Executive Officer of the Company and

Co-Head of Solutions Business Company, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated as a candidate for re-electionas Director because the Company has determined he is a suitable personfor continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.

