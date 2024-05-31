Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
To Our Shareholders:
Securities Code: 1417 June 7, 2024 (Starting date of measures for providing information in electronic form: May 31, 2024)
5-6-36 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
MIRAIT ONE Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer NAKAYAMA Toshiki
NOTICE OF THE 14TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MIRAIT ONE Corporation (the "Company").
Measures for providing information in electronic form are taken concerning notice of the present General Meeting of Shareholders. The electronic provision measures are posted as "Notice of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.
The Company's website:https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/
In addition to the above, the same information is posted on the following website on the Internet.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
(Enter or search for the Company's name or securities code [1417]. Select "Basic information" and " Documents for public inspection /PR Information" in this order and take a look at this information.)
Shareholders are asked to take steps such as voting in advance via the Internet or by mail and viewing the live stream of the General Meeting of Shareholders if possible.
To vote in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted under the matters provided in electronic form and exercise your right to vote no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024.
[Voting via the Internet]
Please see the "Procedure for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet" on page 5, access the voting site (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and follow the instructions on screen to enter your approval or disapproval by the above voting deadline.
[Voting by mail]
Indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form and return it to arrive no later than the above voting deadline.
1.
Time and Date:
10 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024
2.
Place:
5-6-36 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Seventh floor conference room, MIRAIT ONE Corporation
(See the map of the location of the venue at the end of the document)
3.
Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be
1.
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal
reported:
Term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated
Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory
Committee
2.Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 14th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3: Election of Ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) of MIRAIT ONE Corporation
Proposal No. 4: Election of Three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members of MIRAIT ONE Corporation
Proposal No. 5: Election of One Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of MIRAIT ONE Corporation
4. Matters Determined on the Convocation of the Meeting:
● You may exercise your voting rights by proxy only in cases where the proxy is another shareholder of the Company. The proxy will be required to present written proof of their right of proxy.
● If you exercise your voting rights both in mail and via the Internet, the votes made via the Internet shall prevail.
● If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the vote submitted last shall prevail.
● The following matters in the matters provided in electronic form are not described in the paper-based documents sent to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents in accordance with the regulations and provisions of laws and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters.
- "Matters Regarding Share Acquisition Rights of the Company," "Status of the Accounting Auditor" and "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities and Operating Status of the System" in the Business Report
- "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements
- Amendments to matters provided in electronic form, if any, will be posted in detail on each corresponding website.
End
- Please submit the enclosed voting form to the venue reception upon attending the General Meeting of Shareholders on the appointed day.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company makes it a basic policy to pay dividends consistently commensurate to its latest business performance and the trend of dividend payout ratio. Additionally, its internal reserve is used for reinforcing its financial position and for investing in business development to enhance its corporate value.
Based on such a policy, the appropriation of surplus shall be as follows.
Accordingly, the annual dividend including the interim dividend of 30 yen per share is 65 yen per share.
Term-End Dividends
❶ Type of dividend property
Cash
❷ Appropriation of dividend property
35 yen per share of common stock of the Company
to shareholders and total amount
Total amount: 3,243,558,920 yen
thereof
❸ Effective date of distribution of surplus
June 26, 2024
Proposal No. 2:Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reason for amendment:
- Necessary changes will be made to Article 2 (Purpose) of the current Articles of Incorporation to accommodate the future expansion of the Company group's business scope and the consolidation of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- In order to streamline the Board of Directors and accelerate decision-making in response to changes in the business environment, the maximum number of directors in Article 19 (Number of Directors) of the current Articles of Incorporation will be changed from 21 to 15.
- In conjunction with the above changes, necessary changes will be made to improve the number of articles of incorporation.
2. Details of amendment
The amendment is as follows:
(Underlines indicate amendment)
Current bylaws
Proposed amendment
Chapter 1 General Provisions
Chapter 1 General Provisions
Article 2 (Purpose)
Article 2 (Purpose)
(1) - (3)
(Sentences omitted)
(1) - (3)
(no change)
(4) Surveying, designing, consulting and
(4) Surveying, research,designing, consulting related
equipment related to each of the preceding
to each of the preceding items, as well as sales,
items, as well as sales, leasing, production,
leasing, production, maintenance, and
maintenance, and import/export of equipment
import/export of equipment and machinery
and machinery
(5) - (13)
(Sentences omitted)
(5) - (13)
(no change)
(14)Antique business
(14) Production, processing, and cultivation guidance of
agricultural products, licensing and sales of
cultivation technology, and consulting business
related thereto
(15)Antique business
(15) - (22)
(Sentences omitted)
(16)-(23)(numbers are renumbered hereafter)
(Omitted)
(Omitted)
Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors
Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors
Article 19 (Number of Directors)
Article 19 (Number of Directors)
The number of directors of the Company
The number of directors of the Company (including
(including directors who are members of the
directors who are members of the Audit Committee)
Audit Committee) shall not exceed twenty-one
shall not exceed fifteen (15).
(21).
2 (Sentences omitted)
2 (no change)
Proposal No. 3:
Election of Ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) of MIRAIT ONE Corporation
The terms of office of all of 14 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) will end upon the conclusion of the General Meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes to elect ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members).
This proposal has been discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Committee.
The candidates for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are as follows.
Candidate
Name
No.
1
NAKAYAMA Toshiki
Re-
election
Current Position
Attendance at Meetings of the
Board of Directors
Representative Director
21/21 (100％)
2
SUGAHARA Hidemune
New
-
-
election
3
TOTAKE Yasushi
Re-
Representative Director
21/21 (100％)
election
4 MIYAZAKI Tatsumi
Re-
Director
21/21 (100％)
election
5 TAKAYA Yoichiro
Re-
Director
21/21 (100％)
election
6 WAKIMOTO Hiroshi
Re-
Director
21/21 (100％)
election
7 MITSUYA Takaaki
Re-
Director
15/15 (100％)
election
8
YAMAMOTO Mayumi
Re-
Outside
Independ
Director
20/21 (95％)
election
ent
9
KAWARATANI Shinichi
Re-
Outside
Independ
Director
21/21 (100％)
election
ent
10 TSUKASAKI Yuko
Re-
Outside
Independ
Director
20/21 (95％)
election
ent
Re-
election
Date of birth
January 29, 1958
Number of the Company's shares
owned
20,143 shares
Attendance at meetings of the
Board of Directors
21/21 (100％)
No.
1
NAKAYAMA Toshiki
Candidate
Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
June 2011 Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development Division, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
June 2012 Senior Vice President, General Manager of Frontier Services Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
July 2013 Senior Vice President, General Manager of Smart-life Solutions Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
June 2014 Executive Vice President, Executive General Manager of Smart-life Business Division, General Manager of Smart-life Solutions Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
June 2015 Executive Vice President, Executive General Manager of Smart-life Business Division, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
June 2016 Senior Executive Vice President, NTT DOCOMO, INC.
June 2018 Senior Executive Vice President, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
President and Chief Executive Officer, MIRAIT Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2020 President, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2021 President, General Manager of The Group Formation Preparation Office, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
July 2022 Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)
Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director
NAKAYAMA Toshiki has provided direction aimed at increasing corporate value, implemented management reforms and developed new business by utilizing his strongleadership in a position of overseeing the management of the Group as a whole as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of MIRAIT ONE Corporation, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated as a candidate for re-electionas Director because theCompany has determined he is a suitable person for continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.
New
election
Date of birth
July 2, 1962
Number of the Company's shares
owned
6,000shares
Attendance at meetings of the
Board of Directors
―
No.
2
SUGAHARA Hidemune
Candidate
Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
January 2004 General Manager of Planning, NTT Resonant Incorporated.
August 2006 Executive Manager of the Planning Department, NTT Resonant Incorporated. July 2010 Head of IP Service, Net Business Division, NTT Communications Corporation
August 2011 Head of Applications and Content, NTT Communications Corporation
June 2016 Senior Vice President, Head of Second Sales Division, NTT Communications Corporation
June 2018 President & CEO, NTT Com Solutions Corporation
June 2019 Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the Board, NTT Communications Corporation
June 2020 Senior Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the Board, NTT Communications Corporation
June 2021 Representative Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT Communications Corporation (to present)
Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director
SUGAHARA Hidemune has served in key positions at group companies of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation such as NTT Communications Corporation for many years. He has advanced insight and expertise as well as abundant experience in
the development of new services, business development, company management, etc. in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated as a candidate for election asDirector because the Company has determined he is a suitable person for continuing
the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.
Re-
election
Date of birth
June 29, 1961
Number of the Company's shares
owned
11,135 shares
Attendance at meetings of the
Board of Directors
21/21 (100％)
No.
3
TOTAKE Yasushi
Candidate
Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
June 2009 General Manager of Kagoshima Branch, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation
July 2012 President, NTT Home Techno Corporation (currently NTT FIELDTECHNO CORPORATION)
June 2014 Senior Vice President, General Manager of the Service Management Department, Plant Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation
June 2017 Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network Department, Plant
Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation
June 2018 Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Network Department, Plant Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation
June 2019 Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Emerging Business Office, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
Director, MIRAIT Corporation (presently the Company)
Director, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2020 President, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company) Director, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2021 Director, Assistant Manager of The Group Formation Preparation Office, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
July 2022 Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Chief of Business Structure Reform Promotion Office, Carrier Business West Company, MIRAIT ONE Corporation
June 2023 Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Carrier Business West Company, MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)
Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director
TOTAKE Yasushi promotes the expansion of business and strengthening of systems ofthe Group as a whole as Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Office of the MIRAIT ONE Corporation, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry and extensive knowledge and experience in areas related to telecommunications facilities. He concurrently serves asthe General Manager of the Carrier Business West Company to promote the enhancement of the business and strengthening of the system of the Group. He has been nominated as a candidate for re-electionas Director because the Company has determined he is a suitable person for continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.
Re-
election
Date of birth
January 12, 1962
Number of the Company's shares
owned
8,369 shares
Attendance at meetings of the
Board of Directors
21/21 (100％)
No.
4
MIYAZAKI Tatsumi
Candidate
Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 2004 General Manager of Kagoshima Branch and Miyazaki Branch, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation
July 2006 Executive Officer and General Manager of Solution Promotion Department, Solution Business Headquarters, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation
July 2017 Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Branch and Assistant General Manager of Solution Business Headquarters, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2018 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Branch, Assistant General Manager of Solution Business Headquarters and General Manager of East Japan Business Unit, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2019 Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Branch, Assistant General Manager of Solution Business Headquarters and General Manager of East Japan Business Unit, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)
June 2020 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Solutions Business
Promotion Headquarters, MIRAIT Technologies Corporation (presently the Company)
April 2022 Senior Executive Vice President, Manager of Solution Company Establishment Preparation Group, The Organization Formation Preparation Office and Manager of Future Business Promotion Headquarters Establishment Preparation Group, MIRAIT Holdings Corporation (presently the Company)
July 2022 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Solutions Business Company, MIRAIT ONE Corporation
January 2023 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Solutions Business Company, General Manager of Frontier Business Division, MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)
Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director
MIYAZAKI Tatsumi is in charge of planning and promotion of the solutions business strategy and development/promotion of emerging business as well as overseeing of theoverseas business to contribute to strengthening of the management base from the position of overseeing operation strategy of solutions and future business fields as
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of the Solutions Business Company and General Manager of Frontier Business Division, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated asa candidate for re-election as Director because the Company has determined he is a suitable person for continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.
Candidate
No.
5
TAKAYA Yoichiro
Career Summary, Status, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
June 2008
General Manager of Strategic Business Development Office, Nippon Telegraph and
Telephone Corporation
June 2012
Vice President, Strategic Business Development Division, Nippon Telegraph and
Telephone Corporation
June 2015
General Manager of Fifth Sales Division, NTT Communications Corporation
June 2017
Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fifth Sales Division, NTT
Re-
Communications Corporation
election
June 2019
Senior Vice President and General Manager of Third Sales Division, NTT
Date of birth
Communications Corporation
November 11, 1964
June 2020
Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Solution Business Unit
and General Manager of Tohoku Reconstruction Support Office, MIRAIT
Corporation (presently the Company)
Number of the Company's shares
April 2022
Executive Vice President, Manager of Solution Company Establishment Preparation
owned
Group, The Organization Formation Preparation Office, MIRAIT Holdings
4,075 shares
Corporation (presently the Company)
July 2022
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Solutions Business Company,
Attendance at meetings of the
MIRAIT ONE Corporation (to present)
Board of Directors
21/21 (100％) Reason for Nomination as a Candidate for Director
TAKAYA Yoichiro has contributed to the strengthening of the management base by planning and promoting solution business strategy and overseeing new business development/promotion as Director, Managing Executive Officer of the Company and
Co-Head of Solutions Business Company, based on his abundant management experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been nominated as a candidate for re-electionas Director because the Company has determined he is a suitable personfor continuing the sustained enhancement of corporate value of the Group due to his character, knowledge and excellent management skill.
