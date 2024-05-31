Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

President and Chief Executive Officer NAKAYAMA Toshiki

NOTICE OF THE 14TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MIRAIT ONE Corporation (the "Company").

Measures for providing information in electronic form are taken concerning notice of the present General Meeting of Shareholders. The electronic provision measures are posted as "Notice of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website:https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/

In addition to the above, the same information is posted on the following website on the Internet.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Enter or search for the Company's name or securities code [1417]. Select "Basic information" and " Documents for public inspection /PR Information" in this order and take a look at this information.)

Shareholders are asked to take steps such as voting in advance via the Internet or by mail and viewing the live stream of the General Meeting of Shareholders if possible.

To vote in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted under the matters provided in electronic form and exercise your right to vote no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024.

[Voting via the Internet]

Please see the "Procedure for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet" on page 5, access the voting site (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and follow the instructions on screen to enter your approval or disapproval by the above voting deadline.

[Voting by mail]

Indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form and return it to arrive no later than the above voting deadline.