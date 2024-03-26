MIRAIT ONE : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Shares in Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (Making It a Subsidiary)
March 26, 2024 at 05:16 am EDT
Share
[MIRAIT ONE Corporation] Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Shares in Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (Making It a Subsidiary)
MIRAIT ONE Corporation ("MIRAIT ONE") , resolved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today to acquire shares in Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. to make it a subsidiary.
1. Reason for the Acquisition of Shares
The MIRAIT ONE Group has expanded its business primarily in the areas of information and communication engineering business for telecommunications carriers and solutions business, but based on the rapid change in the business environment surrounding the MIRAIT ONE Group, it has focused on transforming its business structure by concentrating management resources in growth areas positioned as "MIRAI(future) Domains" such as "expansion of the green energy business contributing to the era of decarbonization" as a new growth strategy in the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 announced in May 2022.
Through this acquisition of shares, the MIRAIT ONE Group integrates the advanced electric power technology and electrical engineering personnel of Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. and the resources of the MIRAIT ONE Group, we seek to conduct business with high added value will strengthen the various engineering fields, such as electric power, GX, telecommunications, electricity, civil engineering, and construction with the aim of accelerating active business expansion of full-value "MIRAI Domains."
2. Schedule
(1) Date of resolution by the Board of Directors: March 26, 2024
(2) Date of execution of transfer of shares: July 1, 2024 (scheduled)
3. Future outlook
Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. will become a consolidated subsidiary of MIRAIT ONE as a result of this acquisition of shares.
The impact on the Company's results is expected to be minor.
4. Overview of the company in which shares were acquired
About MIRAIT ONE Corporation
MIRAIT ONE Corporation was launched on July 1, 2022 through the integration of MIRAIT Holdings Corporation, MIRAIT Corporation, and MIRAIT Technologies Corporation. MIRAIT ONE has established "co-creating an exciting future through challenges and technology" as its purpose (significance of existence), and is engaged in the resolution of issues faced by customers and society and regional revitalization by promoting initiatives such as urban development and regional development, corporate DX and GX, green business and global business based on the technical capability cultivated until now in telecommunications facility construction and the civil engineering business.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on
26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 March 2024 09:15:04 UTC.
Mirait One Corp is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the nippon telegraph and telephone (NTT) business, multicareer business, environment and social innovation business, as well as information communications technology (ICT) solution business. The Company operates through seven segments, including MIRAIT, MIRAIT Technologies, Lantrovision, TTK, Solcom and Shikokutsuken, Seibu Construction. The seven segments are involved in the information communication engineering, electrical equipment works and air condition maintenance business. The Company is also engaged in the communication infrastructure business, global business, and mobile network business.