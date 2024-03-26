MIRAIT ONE Corporation ("MIRAIT ONE") , resolved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today to acquire shares in Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. to make it a subsidiary.



1. Reason for the Acquisition of Shares

The MIRAIT ONE Group has expanded its business primarily in the areas of information and communication engineering business for telecommunications carriers and solutions business, but based on the rapid change in the business environment surrounding the MIRAIT ONE Group, it has focused on transforming its business structure by concentrating management resources in growth areas positioned as "MIRAI(future) Domains" such as "expansion of the green energy business contributing to the era of decarbonization" as a new growth strategy in the MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030 announced in May 2022.

Through this acquisition of shares, the MIRAIT ONE Group integrates the advanced electric power technology and electrical engineering personnel of Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. and the resources of the MIRAIT ONE Group, we seek to conduct business with high added value will strengthen the various engineering fields, such as electric power, GX, telecommunications, electricity, civil engineering, and construction with the aim of accelerating active business expansion of full-value "MIRAI Domains."



2. Schedule

(1) Date of resolution by the Board of Directors: March 26, 2024

(2) Date of execution of transfer of shares: July 1, 2024 (scheduled)



3. Future outlook

Koyo Holdings Co., Ltd. will become a consolidated subsidiary of MIRAIT ONE as a result of this acquisition of shares.

The impact on the Company's results is expected to be minor.



4. Overview of the company in which shares were acquired



