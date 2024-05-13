(Translation) May 13, 2024

Company name: MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE Prime Section Code No. 1417)

Inquiries: Takaaki Mitsuya, Director and CFO

(Phone: +81-3-6807-3124)

Notice Regarding Stock Repurchases

(Stock Repurchases under the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2,

article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

MIRAIT ONE Corporation hereby announces that the company, at a meeting of its board of directors held today, has decided to repurchase its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporation Law of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Corporation Law, as described below.

1. Reasons for Share Repurchases

To enhance shareholders return and to facilitate flexible implementation of capital policy in response to changes in the business environment.

2.Details of Repurchases: (1) Class of shares to be repurchased : Common stock Up to 1,500,000 shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased : (Equal to 1.63% of total issued shares excluding treasury shares) (3) Aggregate repurchase amount : Up to 2.0 billion yen (4) Period for repurchases : May 14, 2024 ~ September 30, 2024 (5) Acquisition method : Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(For reference) Number of treasury stock (as of April 30, 2024):

Total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) : 92,158,486 shares

Number of treasury stock : 2,166,843 shares

