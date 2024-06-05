MIRAIT ONE : Notice Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases
June 04, 2024 at 11:05 pm EDT
Share
(Translation)
June 5, 2024
Company name: MIRAIT ONE Corporation
Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE Prime Section Code No. 1417)
Inquiries: Takaaki Mitsuya, Director and CFO
(Phone: +81-3-6807-3124)
Notice Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases
(Stock Repurchases under the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2,
article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)
MIRAIT ONE Corporation hereby announces status of stock repurchases conducted in May pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporation Law of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article165 of the Corporation Law, concerning which repurchase notification was given on May 13, 2024, as follows.
1.
Period for repurchases
: May 14, 2024 ~ May 31, 2024
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
: 234,500 shares
3.
Total amount of repurchase price
: 440,295,250 yen
4.
Acquisition method
: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market
(For reference)
1. Details of resolution adopted at the board of directors meeting held on May 13, 2024
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
: Common stock
Up to 1,500,000 shares
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased :
(Equal to 1.63% of total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
(3) Aggregate repurchase amount
: Up to 2.0 billion yen
(4) Period for repurchases
: May 14, 2024 ~ September 30, 2024
(5) Acquisition method
: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market
2. Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the board of directors meeting (as of May 31, 2024)
Total number of shares repurchased
: 234,500 shares
Total amount of repurchase price
: 440,295,250 yen
End
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on
05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 June 2024 03:04:09 UTC.
Mirait One Corp is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the nippon telegraph and telephone (NTT) business, multicareer business, environment and social innovation business, as well as information communications technology (ICT) solution business. The Company operates through seven segments, including MIRAIT, MIRAIT Technologies, Lantrovision, TTK, Solcom and Shikokutsuken, Seibu Construction. The seven segments are involved in the information communication engineering, electrical equipment works and air condition maintenance business. The Company is also engaged in the communication infrastructure business, global business, and mobile network business.