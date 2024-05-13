Supplementary Financial Information for the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2024

May 13, 2024

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

１．Financial Results

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

Units: bil. yen

Full-year Results

Full-year Results

YoY Change

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

Orders received

498.2

549.0

+50.8

+10.2%

1 [515.9]

[+17.7]

[+3.6%]

Net sales

484.0

518.3

+34.3

+7.1%

1 [505.3]

[+21.3]

[+4.4%]

Gross profit

60.5

61.7

+1.2

+2.0%

(Gross profit margin)

(12.5%)

(11.9%)

(-0.6p)

SG&A

38.7

43.9

+5.2

+13.4%

(SG&A ratio)

(8.0%)

(8.5%)

(+0.5p)

Operating income

21.8

17.8

-4.0

-18.3%

(Operating income ratio)

(4.5%)

(3.4%)

(-1.1p)

2 EBITDA

31.2

28.0

-3.2

-10.3%

(EBITDA ratio)

(6.4%)

(5.4%)

(-1.0p)

Ordinary income

22.3

18.6

-3.7

-16.6%

(Ordinary income ratio)

(4.6%)

(3.6%)

(-1.0p)

Profit attributable to

14.7

12.5

-2.2

owners of parent

-15.0%

(3.0%)

(2.4%)

(-0.6p)

(Profit margin)

Construction account

222.7

253.4

+30.7

+13.8%

carried forward

1 The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd

2 EBITDA Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + goodwill amortization

FYE March 2025

Full-year Forecast

YoY Change

(c)

Amount (c) - (b)

% (c)／(b)

580.0

+31.0

+5.6%

570.0

51.7

+10.0%

83.0 +21.3

+34.5%

(14.6%)

(+2.7p)

56.0 +12.1

+27.6%

(9.8%)

(+1.3p)

27.0 +9.2

+51.7%

(4.7%)

(+1.3p)

40.0 +12.0

+42.9%

(7.0%)

(+1.6p)

28.0 +9.4

+50.5%

(4.9%)

(+1.3p)

18.0 +5.5

(3.2%)

(+0.8p)

+44.0%

1

２．Orders Received, Net Sales by business segment

Orders received

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

Full-year Results

Full-year Results

YoY Change

Full-year Forecast

YoY Change

Units : bil. Yen

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

(c)

Amount (c) - (b)

% (c)／(b)

Corporate/Environmental

259.1

315.2

+56.1

+21.7%

368.5

+53.3

+16.9%

and social infrastructure domain

Environmental & social

116.3

174.5

+58.2

+50.0%

227.0

+52.5

+30.1%

innovation business

1[141.4]

[+25.1]

[+21.6%]

ICT solution business

142.8

140.7

-2.1

-1.5%

141.5

+0.8

+0.6%

Telecommunications

239.1

233.8

-5.3

-2.2%

211.5

-22.3

-9.5%

infrastructure domain

NTT business

184.5

189.2

+4.7

+2.5%

174.5

-14.7

-7.8%

Multi-carrier business

54.6

44.6

-10.0

-18.3%

37.0

-7.6

-17.0%

Total

498.2

549.0

+50.8

+10.2%

580.0

+31.0

+5.6%

Orders received (※2MIRAI (future) domains)

MIRAI domains composition ratio

FYE March 2024 Full-year Results

3 8 ％

FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast

4 5 %

Net sales

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

Full-year Results

Full-year Results

YoY Change

Full-year Forecast

YoY Change

Units : bil. Yen

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

(c)

Amount (c) - (b)

% (c)／(b)

Corporate/Environmental

239.8

286.9

+47.1

+19.6%

351.0

+64.1

+22.3%

and social infrastructure domain

Environmental & social

112.0

143.8

+31.8

+28.4%

208.5

+64.7

+45.0%

innovation business

1[130.8]

[+18.8]

[+16.8%]

ICT solution business

127.8

143.1

+15.3

+12.0%

142.5

-0.6

-0.4%

Telecommunications

244.2

231.4

-12.8

-5.2%

219.0

-12.4

-5.4%

infrastructure domain

NTT business

184.3

181.8

-2.5

-1.4%

175.5

-6.3

-3.5%

Multi-carrier business

59.9

49.6

-10.3

-17.2%

43.5

-6.1

-12.3%

Total

484.0

518.3

+34.3

+7.1%

570.0

+51.7

+10.0%

Net sales (※2MIRAI (future) domains)

MIRAI domains composition ratio

FYE March 2024 Full-year Results

3 5 ％

FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast

4 3 %

1 The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd

2 MIRAI (future) domainsWe are working on growth fields that we should focus on in the future ( Urban and regional development, corporate Dx and GX business,

2

Green energy business, Software business, and Global business ) as "MIRAI (future) domains."

3Construction account carried forward by business segment

Construction account

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

carried forward

Full-year

Full-year

YoY Change

Units:bil. Yen

Results

Results

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

(a)

(b)

Corporate/Environmental

142.9

171.2

+28.3

+19.8%

and social infrastructure domain

Environmental & social

101.4

132.1

+30.7

+30.3%

innovation business

ICT solution business

41.5

39.1

-2.4

-5.8%

Telecommunications

79.8

82.2

+2.4

+3.0%

infrastructure domain

NTT business

49.9

57.3

+7.4

+14.8%

Multi-carrier business

29.9

24.9

-5.0

-16.7%

Total

222.7

253.4

+30.7

+13.8%

We have released on our website the "Action to implement management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price", as requested by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/realizing/index.html)

4Gross profit by business segment

Gross profit

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

Full-year

Full-year

（Gross profit margin）

YoY Change

Units:bil. Yen

Results

Results

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

Environmental & social

10.6

14.3

+3.7

+34.9%

innovation business

(9.5%)

(9.9%)

(+0.4p)

ICT solution business

18.1

16.4

-1.7

-9.4%

(14.2%)

(11.5%)

(-2.7p)

Telecommunications

31.8

31.0

-0.8

-2.5%

infrastructure domain

(13.0%)

(13.4%)

(+0.4p)

Total

60.5

61.7

+1.2

+2.0%

(12.5%)

(11.9%)

(-0.6p)

FYE March 2025

Full-year Results

YoY Change

(c)

Amount (c) - (a)

% (c)／(b)

29.0 +14.7

+102.8%

(13.9%)

(+4.0p)

23.0 +6.6

+40.2%

(16.1%)

(+4.6p)

31.0 +0.0

(14.2%)

(+0.8p)

83.0 +21.3

+34.5%

(14.6%)

(+2.7p)

3

Precautionary Statement

Statements and quotes relevant to the forecasted values in this handout are the future prospects based on the plans and prospects of the Company at this point in time.

The actual business results could be significantly different from those stated in this handout due to changes in conditions.

As such, please be advised that we will not be able to guarantee the accuracy of the forecasted values, in this handout and the session, over the period of time to come in the future.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

4

