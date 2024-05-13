Supplementary Financial Information for the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2024
May 13, 2024
MIRAIT ONE Corporation
１．Financial Results
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
Units: bil. yen
Full-year Results
Full-year Results
YoY Change
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Orders received
498.2
549.0
+50.8
+10.2%
※1 [515.9]
[+17.7]
[+3.6%]
Net sales
484.0
518.3
+34.3
+7.1%
※1 [505.3]
[+21.3]
[+4.4%]
Gross profit
60.5
61.7
+1.2
+2.0%
(Gross profit margin)
(12.5%)
(11.9%)
(-0.6p)
SG&A
38.7
43.9
+5.2
+13.4%
(SG&A ratio)
(8.0%)
(8.5%)
(+0.5p)
Operating income
21.8
17.8
-4.0
-18.3%
(Operating income ratio)
(4.5%)
(3.4%)
(-1.1p)
※2 EBITDA
31.2
28.0
-3.2
-10.3%
(EBITDA ratio)
(6.4%)
(5.4%)
(-1.0p)
Ordinary income
22.3
18.6
-3.7
-16.6%
(Ordinary income ratio)
(4.6%)
(3.6%)
(-1.0p)
Profit attributable to
14.7
12.5
-2.2
owners of parent
-15.0%
(3.0%)
(2.4%)
(-0.6p)
(Profit margin)
Construction account
222.7
253.4
+30.7
+13.8%
carried forward
※1 The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd
※2 EBITDA ： Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + goodwill amortization
FYE March 2025
Full-year Forecast
YoY Change
(c)
Amount (c) - (b)
% (c)／(b)
580.0
+31.0
+5.6%
570.0
51.7
+10.0%
83.0 +21.3
+34.5%
(14.6%)
(+2.7p)
56.0 +12.1
+27.6%
(9.8%)
(+1.3p)
27.0 +9.2
+51.7%
(4.7%)
(+1.3p)
40.0 +12.0
+42.9%
(7.0%)
(+1.6p)
28.0 +9.4
+50.5%
(4.9%)
(+1.3p)
18.0 +5.5
(3.2%)
(+0.8p)
+44.0%
―
―
―
1
２．Orders Received, Net Sales by business segment
Orders received
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
Full-year Results
YoY Change
Full-year Forecast
YoY Change
Units : bil. Yen
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
(c)
Amount (c) - (b)
% (c)／(b)
Corporate/Environmental
259.1
315.2
+56.1
+21.7%
368.5
+53.3
+16.9%
and social infrastructure domain
Environmental & social
116.3
174.5
+58.2
+50.0%
227.0
+52.5
+30.1%
innovation business
※1[141.4]
[+25.1]
[+21.6%]
ICT solution business
142.8
140.7
-2.1
-1.5%
141.5
+0.8
+0.6%
Telecommunications
239.1
233.8
-5.3
-2.2%
211.5
-22.3
-9.5%
infrastructure domain
NTT business
184.5
189.2
+4.7
+2.5%
174.5
-14.7
-7.8%
Multi-carrier business
54.6
44.6
-10.0
-18.3%
37.0
-7.6
-17.0%
Total
498.2
549.0
+50.8
+10.2%
580.0
+31.0
+5.6%
Orders received (※2MIRAI (future) domains) ％
MIRAI domains composition ratio
FYE March 2024 Full-year Results
3 8 ％
FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast
4 5 %
Net sales
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
Full-year Results
YoY Change
Full-year Forecast
YoY Change
Units : bil. Yen
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
(c)
Amount (c) - (b)
% (c)／(b)
Corporate/Environmental
239.8
286.9
+47.1
+19.6%
351.0
+64.1
+22.3%
and social infrastructure domain
Environmental & social
112.0
143.8
+31.8
+28.4%
208.5
+64.7
+45.0%
innovation business
※1[130.8]
[+18.8]
[+16.8%]
ICT solution business
127.8
143.1
+15.3
+12.0%
142.5
-0.6
-0.4%
Telecommunications
244.2
231.4
-12.8
-5.2%
219.0
-12.4
-5.4%
infrastructure domain
NTT business
184.3
181.8
-2.5
-1.4%
175.5
-6.3
-3.5%
Multi-carrier business
59.9
49.6
-10.3
-17.2%
43.5
-6.1
-12.3%
Total
484.0
518.3
+34.3
+7.1%
570.0
+51.7
+10.0%
Net sales (※2MIRAI (future) domains) ％
MIRAI domains composition ratio
FYE March 2024 Full-year Results
3 5 ％
FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast
4 3 %
※1 The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd
※2 MIRAI (future) domains：We are working on growth fields that we should focus on in the future ( ① Urban and regional development, corporate Dx and GX business,
2
②Green energy business, ③Software business, and ④Global business ) as "MIRAI (future) domains."
3．Construction account carried forward by business segment
Construction account
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
carried forward
Full-year
Full-year
YoY Change
Units:bil. Yen
Results
Results
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
(a)
(b)
Corporate/Environmental
142.9
171.2
+28.3
+19.8%
and social infrastructure domain
Environmental & social
101.4
132.1
+30.7
+30.3%
innovation business
ICT solution business
41.5
39.1
-2.4
-5.8%
Telecommunications
79.8
82.2
+2.4
+3.0%
infrastructure domain
NTT business
49.9
57.3
+7.4
+14.8%
Multi-carrier business
29.9
24.9
-5.0
-16.7%
Total
222.7
253.4
+30.7
+13.8%
We have released on our website the "Action to implement management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price", as requested by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
(https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/realizing/index.html)
4．Gross profit by business segment
Gross profit
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
Full-year
Full-year
（Gross profit margin）
YoY Change
Units:bil. Yen
Results
Results
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Environmental & social
10.6
14.3
+3.7
+34.9%
innovation business
(9.5%)
(9.9%)
(+0.4p)
ICT solution business
18.1
16.4
-1.7
-9.4%
(14.2%)
(11.5%)
(-2.7p)
Telecommunications
31.8
31.0
-0.8
-2.5%
infrastructure domain
(13.0%)
(13.4%)
(+0.4p)
Total
60.5
61.7
+1.2
+2.0%
(12.5%)
(11.9%)
(-0.6p)
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
YoY Change
(c)
Amount (c) - (a)
% (c)／(b)
29.0 +14.7
+102.8%
(13.9%)
(+4.0p)
23.0 +6.6
+40.2%
(16.1%)
(+4.6p)
31.0 +0.0
ー
(14.2%)
(+0.8p)
83.0 +21.3
+34.5%
(14.6%)
(+2.7p)
3
Precautionary Statement
Statements and quotes relevant to the forecasted values in this handout are the future prospects based on the plans and prospects of the Company at this point in time.
The actual business results could be significantly different from those stated in this handout due to changes in conditions.
As such, please be advised that we will not be able to guarantee the accuracy of the forecasted values, in this handout and the session, over the period of time to come in the future.
MIRAIT ONE Corporation
4
