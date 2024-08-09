Monthly Orders by Business Category
Monthly Orders Received Data（Simple total of 10 companies）
FY2024
Unit: billion yen
April
May
June
July
August
September
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
Corporate/Environmental and social infrastructure domain
① Environmental and
8.1
17.6
15.2
10.2
22.3
23.6
12.4
15.4
6.7
7.0
Social innovation
8.1
17.6
+117%
23.3
27.8
+19%
45.5
51.4
+13%
57.9
66.9
+15%
64.6
71.7
②ICT solution
11.9
9.9
4.4
5.6
7.0
12.9
5.7
7.6
7.6
7.6
11.9
9.9
-17%
16.3
15.5
-5%
23.3
28.4
+22%
29.0
36.0
+24%
36.6
44.2
Telecommunications infrastructure domain
③ＮＴＴ
11.2
14.6
13.8
13.7
17.5
18.1
15.0
16.9
15.5
17.4
11.2
14.6
+30%
25.1
28.3
+13%
42.6
46.5
+9%
57.6
63.3
+10%
73.1
90.5
④Multi-carrier
6.9
5.2
3.3
2.2
3.9
4.0
3.7
3.0
3.2
4.0
6.9
5.2
-24%
10.2
7.5
-27%
14.1
11.4
-19%
17.9
14.5
-19%
21.1
25.0
Total
38.2
47.4
36.7
31.7
50.8
58.6
36.8
43.0
32.9
36.1
38.2
47.4
+24%
74.8
79.1
+6%
125.6
137.7
+10%
162.4
180.6
+11%
195.3
231.4
October
November
December
January
February
March
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
FY2023
FY2024
YOY
Corporate/Environmental and social infrastructure domain
① Environmental and
9.7
10.3
32.3
16.1
9.5
14.1
Social innovation
81.3
91.7
123.9
140.0
149.5
163.6
②ICT solution
8.9
5.3
7.2
7.4
5.7
10.4
53.1
58.5
65.6
73.0
78.7
89.1
Telecommunications infrastructure domain
③ＮＴＴ
15.1
15.2
17.6
11.1
14.2
21.6
105.6
120.8
138.5
149.6
163.8
185.4
④Multi-carrier
3.6
2.7
3.5
2.8
2.5
3.0
28.6
31.3
34.8
37.6
40.1
43.1
Total
37.3
33.6
60.5
37.4
31.9
49.0
268.7
302.3
362.8
400.2
432.1
481.2
Current month order status
(compared to the same month of the previous year）
- Environmental and Social innovation business
Planning/ Consulting(KKC) and Renewable energy and Civil engineering increased.
Electric and Construction work decreased in reaction to the large-scale projects of the previous year.
- ICT solutions business
LAN,etc. and Global and Sales of goods Business increased.
- NTT business
Fixed-line and Mobile communications construction increased.
- Multi-carrierbusiness
Mobile communications construction and NCCs Fixed-line decreased.
【note】
※１：The amount of orders received from Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. has been recorded in the Environmental and Social innovation Business since December 2023. The amount of orders received includes the balance of construction carried forward at the time of becoming a subsidiary.
- The upper figure is the value of orders received in the month in question and the lower figure is the cumulative total for the fiscal years.
- With the establishment of MIRAIT ONE Corporation. we are reviewing as follows.
- The order amount shown is a simple total of the individual order amounts of the 10 major companies, and is not our consolidated order results.
- The target companies are 10 major companies.
( MIRAIT ONE Corporation, TTK Co., Ltd., Solcom Co., Ltd., Shikokutsuken Co., Ltd., Lantrovision (S) Ltd., SBK［Seibu Construction Co., Ltd.］, MIRAIT ONE SYSTEMS Corporation, Nissetsu Co.,Ltd.,MIRAIT -X Corporation, KKC［Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.］ ）
- The order amount of "Lantrovision (S) Ltd." is the total consolidated order amount, Translated into JPY at the average exchange
rate during the period.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 07:30:08 UTC.