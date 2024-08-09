Monthly Orders by Business Category

Monthly Orders Received DataSimple total of 10 companies

FY2024

Unit: billion yen

April

May

June

July

August

September

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

Corporate/Environmental and social infrastructure domain

Environmental and

8.1

17.6

15.2

10.2

22.3

23.6

12.4

15.4

6.7

7.0

Social innovation

8.1

17.6

+117%

23.3

27.8

+19%

45.5

51.4

+13%

57.9

66.9

+15%

64.6

71.7

ICT solution

11.9

9.9

4.4

5.6

7.0

12.9

5.7

7.6

7.6

7.6

11.9

9.9

-17%

16.3

15.5

-5%

23.3

28.4

+22%

29.0

36.0

+24%

36.6

44.2

Telecommunications infrastructure domain

③ＮＴＴ

11.2

14.6

13.8

13.7

17.5

18.1

15.0

16.9

15.5

17.4

11.2

14.6

+30%

25.1

28.3

+13%

42.6

46.5

+9%

57.6

63.3

+10%

73.1

90.5

Multi-carrier

6.9

5.2

3.3

2.2

3.9

4.0

3.7

3.0

3.2

4.0

6.9

5.2

-24%

10.2

7.5

-27%

14.1

11.4

-19%

17.9

14.5

-19%

21.1

25.0

Total

38.2

47.4

36.7

31.7

50.8

58.6

36.8

43.0

32.9

36.1

38.2

47.4

+24%

74.8

79.1

+6%

125.6

137.7

+10%

162.4

180.6

+11%

195.3

231.4

October

November

December

January

February

March

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

FY2023

FY2024

YOY

Corporate/Environmental and social infrastructure domain

Environmental and

9.7

10.3

32.3

16.1

9.5

14.1

Social innovation

81.3

91.7

123.9

140.0

149.5

163.6

ICT solution

8.9

5.3

7.2

7.4

5.7

10.4

53.1

58.5

65.6

73.0

78.7

89.1

Telecommunications infrastructure domain

③ＮＴＴ

15.1

15.2

17.6

11.1

14.2

21.6

105.6

120.8

138.5

149.6

163.8

185.4

Multi-carrier

3.6

2.7

3.5

2.8

2.5

3.0

28.6

31.3

34.8

37.6

40.1

43.1

Total

37.3

33.6

60.5

37.4

31.9

49.0

268.7

302.3

362.8

400.2

432.1

481.2

Current month order status

(compared to the same month of the previous year

  • Environmental and Social innovation business
    Planning/ Consulting(KKC) and Renewable energy and Civil engineering increased.
    Electric and Construction work decreased in reaction to the large-scale projects of the previous year.
  • ICT solutions business
    LAN,etc. and Global and Sales of goods Business increased.
  • NTT business
    Fixed-line and Mobile communications construction increased.
  • Multi-carrierbusiness
    Mobile communications construction and NCCs Fixed-line decreased.

note

１：The amount of orders received from Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. has been recorded in the Environmental and Social innovation Business since December 2023. The amount of orders received includes the balance of construction carried forward at the time of becoming a subsidiary.

  • The upper figure is the value of orders received in the month in question and the lower figure is the cumulative total for the fiscal years.
  • With the establishment of MIRAIT ONE Corporation. we are reviewing as follows.
    • The order amount shown is a simple total of the individual order amounts of the 10 major companies, and is not our consolidated order results.
    • The target companies are 10 major companies.

( MIRAIT ONE Corporation, TTK Co., Ltd., Solcom Co., Ltd., Shikokutsuken Co., Ltd., Lantrovision (S) Ltd., SBKSeibu Construction Co., Ltd., MIRAIT ONE SYSTEMS Corporation, Nissetsu Co.,Ltd.,MIRAIT -X Corporation, KKCKokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.］ ）

  • The order amount of "Lantrovision (S) Ltd." is the total consolidated order amount, Translated into JPY at the average exchange
    rate during the period.

