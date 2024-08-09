Current month order status

(compared to the same month of the previous year）

Environmental and Social innovation business

Planning/ Consulting(KKC) and Renewable energy and Electric/ air conditioning increased.

Civil engineering and Construction/ Renovation(SBK) work decreased in reaction to the large-scale projects of the previous year.

ICT solutions business

LAN,etc. and Global Business increased.

NTT business

Fixed-line increased.

Mobile communications construction decreased.

Multi-carrier business

Nothing special.

【note】

※１：The amount of orders received from Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. has been recorded in the Environmental and Social innovation Business since December 2023. The amount of orders received includes the balance of construction carried forward at the time of becoming a subsidiary.

The upper figure is the value of orders received in the month in question and the lower figure is the cumulative total for the fiscal years.

With the establishment of MIRAIT ONE Corporation. we are reviewing as follows.

The order amount shown is a simple total of the individual order amounts of the 10 major companies , and is not our consolidated order results. The target companies are 10 major companies.



( MIRAIT ONE Corporation, TTK Co., Ltd., Solcom Co., Ltd., Shikokutsuken Co., Ltd., Lantrovision (S) Ltd., SBK［Seibu Construction Co., Ltd.］, MIRAIT ONE SYSTEMS Corporation, Nissetsu Co.,Ltd.,MIRAIT -X Corporation, KKC［Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.］ ）