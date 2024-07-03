(Translation) July 3, 2024

Company name: MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Representative: Toshiki Nakayama, President and CEO (TSE Prime Section Code No. 1417)

Inquiries: Takaaki Mitsuya, Director and CFO

(Phone: +81-3-6807-3124)

Notice Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases

(Stock Repurchases under the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2,

article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

MIRAIT ONE Corporation hereby announces status of stock repurchases conducted in June pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporation Law of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article165 of the Corporation Law, concerning which repurchase notification was given on May 13, 2024, as follows.

1. Period for repurchases : June 1, 2024 ~ June 30, 2024 2. Total number of shares repurchased : 166,100 shares 3. Total amount of repurchase price : 331,746,050 yen 4. Acquisition method : Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(For reference)

1. Details of resolution adopted at the board of directors meeting held on May 13, 2024

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased : Common stock Up to 1,500,000 shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased : (Equal to 1.63% of total issued shares excluding treasury shares) (3) Aggregate repurchase amount : Up to 2.0 billion yen (4) Period for repurchases : May 14, 2024 ~ September 30, 2024 (5) Acquisition method : Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

2. Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the board of directors meeting (as of June 30, 2024)

Total number of shares repurchased : 400,600 shares Total amount of repurchase price : 772,041,300 yen

End