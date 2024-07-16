TOPICS
July 16, 2024
MIRAIT ONE Corporation
[MIRAIT ONE Corporation]
Notice of IR Site Server Maintenance
Due to system maintenance, the services of the IR website will not be available on the following dates and times.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.
■Maintenance date:
Monday, 22 July 2024 20: 00-6:00 * Japan Standard Time
*The downtime due to maintenance will be approximately 1 hour.
■URL https://ir.mirait-one.com/en
Disclaimer
MIRAIT Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 08:17:01 UTC.