Supplementary Financial Information For the Three Months ended June 30, 2024

August 9, 2024

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

１．Financial Results

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

 

 

Units: bil. yen

 

YoY Change

Q1 actual results

Q1 actual results

 

 

 

 

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Orders received

141.8

158.0

+16.2

+11.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

100.5

117.3

+16.8

+16.7%

 

 

※1[107.0]

[+6.5]

[+6.5%]

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

10.6

15.2

+4.6

+43.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gross profit margin)

(10.5%)

(13.0%)

(+2.5p)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SG&A

9.7

13.7

+4.0

+41.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(SG&A ratio)

(9.7%)

(11.7%)

(+2.0p)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

0.9

1.5

+0.6

+66.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Operating income ratio)

(0.9%)

(1.3%)

(+0.4p)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 EBITDA

3.1

4.5

+1.4

+45.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(EBITDA ratio)

(3.1%)

(3.8%)

(+0.7p)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary income

1.5

2.5

+1.0

+66.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Ordinary income ratio)

(1.5%)

(2.1%)

(+0.6p)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit attributable to

-0.6

0.7

+1.3

 

 

 

owners of parent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Profit margin)

(－)

(0.6%)

(－)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction account

264.0

294.1

+30.1

+11.4%

 

 

carried forward

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

Full-year Results

Progress

Full-year Forecast

Progress

(c)

(a) /(c)

(d)

(b)／(d)

 

 

 

 

549.0

25.8%

580.0

27.2%

518.3

19.4%

570.0

20.6%

[505.3]

[19.9%]

 

 

61.7

17.2%

83.0

18.3%

(11.9%)

(14.6%)

 

 

43.9

22.1%

56.0

24.5%

(8.5%)

(9.8%)

 

 

17.8

5.1%

27.0

5.6%

(3.4%)

(4.7%)

 

 

28.0

11.1%

40.0

11.3%

(5.4%)

(7.0%)

 

 

18.6

8.1%

28.0

8.9%

(3.6%)

(4.9%)

 

 

12.5

18.0

3.9%

(2.4%)

(3.2%)

 

 

253.4

1

The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd

1

2

EBITDA Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + goodwill amortization

 

２．Orders Received, Net Sales by business segment

 

Orders received

FYE March 2024

 

FYE March 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 actual results

Q1 actual results

YoY Change

 

 

Units : bil. Yen

 

 

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate/Environmental

83.3

98.8

+15.5

+18.6%

and social infrastructure domain

 

Environmental & social

48.0

56.3

+8.3

+17.3%

 

innovation business

 

 

 

 

 

 

ICT solution business

35.3

42.5

+7.2

+20.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Telecommunications

58.5

59.2

+0.7

+1.2%

infrastructure domain

 

 

 

 

 

NTT business

43.7

47.3

+3.6

+8.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multi-carrier business

14.8

11.9

-2.9

-19.6%

 

 

Total

141.8

158.0

+16.2

+11.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Orders received (※2MIRAI (future) domains)

FYE March 2025 Q1 actual results

 

 

MIRAI domains composition ratio

 

4 3 ％

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

 

 

 

 

Full-year Results

Progress

Full-year Forecast

Progress

(c)

(a) /(c)

(d)

(b)／(d)

 

 

 

 

315.2

26.4%

368.5

26.8%

 

 

 

 

174.5

27.5%

227.0

24.8%

 

 

 

 

140.7

25.1%

141.5

30.0%

 

 

 

 

233.8

25.0%

211.5

28.0%

 

 

 

 

189.2

23.1%

174.5

27.1%

 

 

 

 

44.6

33.2%

37.0

32.2%

549.0

25.8%

580.0

27.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

FYE March 2024 Full-year Results

FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast

 

 

 

 

 

3 8 %

 

4 5 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

FYE March 2024

 

FYE March 2025

 

 

 

Q1 actual results

Q1 actual results

YoY Change

 

 

Units : bil. Yen

 

 

(a)

(b)

 

 

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate/Environmental

52.2

66.6

+14.4

+27.6%

and social infrastructure domain

 

Environmental & social

25.7

38.4

+12.7

+49.4%

 

innovation business

※1[28.1]

[+2.4]

[+9.3%]

 

 

 

ICT solution business

26.5

28.2

+1.7

+6.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Telecommunications

48.3

50.7

+2.4

+5.0%

infrastructure domain

 

 

 

 

 

NTT business

37.8

42.6

+4.8

+12.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multi-carrier business

10.5

8.1

-2.4

-22.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

100.5

117.3

+16.8

+16.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (※2MIRAI (future) domains)

FYE March 2025 Q1 actual results

 

 

MIRAI domains composition ratio

 

4 3 ％

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

Full-year Results

Progress

Full-year Forecast

Progress

(c)

(a) /(c)

(d)

(b)／(d)

 

 

 

 

286.9

18.2%

351.0

19.0%

 

 

 

 

143.8

17.9%

208.5

18.4%

[130.8]

[19.6%]

 

 

143.1

18.5%

142.5

19.8%

 

 

 

 

231.4

20.9%

219.0

23.2%

 

 

 

 

181.8

20.8%

175.5

24.3%

 

 

 

 

49.6

21.2%

43.5

18.6%

 

 

 

 

518.3

19.4%

570.0

20.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

FYE March 2024 Full-year Results

FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast

 

 

 

 

 

3 5 %

 

4 3 %

 

 

 

 

1 The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd

 

2 MIRAI (future) domainsWe are working on growth fields that we should focus on in the future ( Urban and regional development, corporate Dx and GX business,

2

Green energy business, Software business, and Global business ) as "MIRAI (future) domains."

 

3Construction account carried forward by business segment

Construction account

FYE March 2024

 

FYE March 2025

 

carried forward

Q1 actual results

Q1 actual results

YoY Change

Units:bil. Yen

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate/Environmental

174.1

 

203.4

+29.3

+16.8%

and social infrastructure domain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Environmental & social

123.8

150.0

+26.2

+21.2%

innovation business

 

 

 

 

ICT solution business

50.3

53.4

+3.1

+6.2%

Telecommunications

89.9

90.7

+0.8

+0.9%

infrastructure domain

 

 

 

 

NTT business

55.7

62.0

+6.3

+11.3%

Multi-carrier business

34.2

28.7

-5.5

-16.1%

合 計

264.0

294.1

+30.1

+11.4%

We have released on our website the "Action to implement management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price", as requested by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/realizing/index.html)

4Gross profit by business segment

Gross profit

FYE March 2024

 

FYE March 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

（Gross profit margin） Q1 actual results Q1 actual results

YoY Change

Units:bil. Yen

(a)

(b)

Amount (b) - (a)

% (b)／(a)

 

 

 

Environmental & social

1.9

4.6

+2.7

+142.1%

 

 

 

innovation business

(7.4%)

(12.0%)

(+4.6p)

 

 

 

ICT solution business

3.5

4.2

+0.7

+20.0%

(13.2%)

(14.9%)

(+1.7p)

 

 

Telecommunications

5.2

6.4

+1.2

+23.1%

 

 

 

infrastructure domain

(10.8%)

(12.6%)

(+1.8p)

 

 

 

Total

10.6

15.2

+4.6

+43.4%

(10.5%)

(13.0%)

(+2.5p)

 

 

FYE March 2024

FYE March 2025

 

 

Full-year Results

Progress

Full-year Forecast

Progress

(c)

(a) /(c)

(d)

(b)／(d)

14.3

13.3%

29.0

15.9%

(9.9%)

(13.9%)

 

 

16.4

21.3%

23.0

18.3%

(11.5%)

(16.1%)

 

 

31.0

16.8%

31.0

20.6%

(13.4%)

(14.2%)

 

 

61.7

17.2%

83.0

18.3%

(11.9%)

(14.6%)

 

 

3

Precautionary Statement

Statements and quotes relevant to the forecasted values in this handout are the future prospects based on the plans and prospects of the Company at this point in time.

The actual business results could be significantly different from those stated in this handout due to changes in conditions.

As such, please be advised that we will not be able to guarantee the accuracy of the forecasted values, in this handout and the session, over the period of time to come in the future.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

4

