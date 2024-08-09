Statements and quotes relevant to the forecasted values in this handout are the future prospects based on the plans and prospects of the Company at this point in time.

The actual business results could be significantly different from those stated in this handout due to changes in conditions.

As such, please be advised that we will not be able to guarantee the accuracy of the forecasted values, in this handout and the session, over the period of time to come in the future.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation