Supplementary Financial Information For the Three Months ended June 30, 2024
August 9, 2024
MIRAIT ONE Corporation
１．Financial Results
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Units: bil. yen
YoY Change
Q1 actual results
Q1 actual results
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Orders received
141.8
158.0
+16.2
+11.4%
Net sales
100.5
117.3
+16.8
+16.7%
※1[107.0]
[+6.5]
[+6.5%]
Gross profit
10.6
15.2
+4.6
+43.4%
(Gross profit margin)
(10.5%)
(13.0%)
(+2.5p)
SG&A
9.7
13.7
+4.0
+41.2%
(SG&A ratio)
(9.7%)
(11.7%)
(+2.0p)
Operating income
0.9
1.5
+0.6
+66.7%
(Operating income ratio)
(0.9%)
(1.3%)
(+0.4p)
※2 EBITDA
3.1
4.5
+1.4
+45.2%
(EBITDA ratio)
(3.1%)
(3.8%)
(+0.7p)
Ordinary income
1.5
2.5
+1.0
+66.7%
(Ordinary income ratio)
(1.5%)
(2.1%)
(+0.6p)
Profit attributable to
-0.6
0.7
+1.3
owners of parent
－
(Profit margin)
(－)
(0.6%)
(－)
Construction account
264.0
294.1
+30.1
+11.4%
carried forward
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
Progress
Full-year Forecast
Progress
(c)
(a) /(c)
(d)
(b)／(d)
549.0
25.8%
580.0
27.2%
518.3
19.4%
570.0
20.6%
[505.3]
[19.9%]
61.7
17.2%
83.0
18.3%
(11.9%)
(14.6%)
43.9
22.1%
56.0
24.5%
(8.5%)
(9.8%)
17.8
5.1%
27.0
5.6%
(3.4%)
(4.7%)
28.0
11.1%
40.0
11.3%
(5.4%)
(7.0%)
18.6
8.1%
28.0
8.9%
(3.6%)
(4.9%)
12.5
－
18.0
3.9%
(2.4%)
(3.2%)
253.4
―
―
―
※1
The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd
1
※2
EBITDA ： Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + goodwill amortization
２．Orders Received, Net Sales by business segment
Orders received
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Q1 actual results
Q1 actual results
YoY Change
Units : bil. Yen
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Corporate/Environmental
83.3
98.8
+15.5
+18.6%
and social infrastructure domain
Environmental & social
48.0
56.3
+8.3
+17.3%
innovation business
ICT solution business
35.3
42.5
+7.2
+20.4%
Telecommunications
58.5
59.2
+0.7
+1.2%
infrastructure domain
NTT business
43.7
47.3
+3.6
+8.2%
Multi-carrier business
14.8
11.9
-2.9
-19.6%
Total
141.8
158.0
+16.2
+11.4%
Orders received (※2MIRAI (future) domains) ％
FYE March 2025 Q1 actual results
MIRAI domains composition ratio
4 3 ％
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
Progress
Full-year Forecast
Progress
(c)
(a) /(c)
(d)
(b)／(d)
315.2
26.4%
368.5
26.8%
174.5
27.5%
227.0
24.8%
140.7
25.1%
141.5
30.0%
233.8
25.0%
211.5
28.0%
189.2
23.1%
174.5
27.1%
44.6
33.2%
37.0
32.2%
549.0
25.8%
580.0
27.2%
FYE March 2024 Full-year Results
FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast
3 8 %
4 5 %
Net sales
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Q1 actual results
Q1 actual results
YoY Change
Units : bil. Yen
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Corporate/Environmental
52.2
66.6
+14.4
+27.6%
and social infrastructure domain
Environmental & social
25.7
38.4
+12.7
+49.4%
innovation business
※1[28.1]
[+2.4]
[+9.3%]
ICT solution business
26.5
28.2
+1.7
+6.4%
Telecommunications
48.3
50.7
+2.4
+5.0%
infrastructure domain
NTT business
37.8
42.6
+4.8
+12.7%
Multi-carrier business
10.5
8.1
-2.4
-22.9%
Total
100.5
117.3
+16.8
+16.7%
Net sales (※2MIRAI (future) domains) ％
FYE March 2025 Q1 actual results
MIRAI domains composition ratio
4 3 ％
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
Progress
Full-year Forecast
Progress
(c)
(a) /(c)
(d)
(b)／(d)
286.9
18.2%
351.0
19.0%
143.8
17.9%
208.5
18.4%
[130.8]
[19.6%]
143.1
18.5%
142.5
19.8%
231.4
20.9%
219.0
23.2%
181.8
20.8%
175.5
24.3%
49.6
21.2%
43.5
18.6%
518.3
19.4%
570.0
20.6%
FYE March 2024 Full-year Results
FYE March 2025 Full-year Forecast
3 5 %
4 3 %
※1 The figures in [ ] represent values excluding the results of Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd
※2 MIRAI (future) domains：We are working on growth fields that we should focus on in the future ( ① Urban and regional development, corporate Dx and GX business,
2
②Green energy business, ③Software business, and ④Global business ) as "MIRAI (future) domains."
3．Construction account carried forward by business segment
Construction account
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
carried forward
Q1 actual results
Q1 actual results
YoY Change
Units:bil. Yen
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Corporate/Environmental
174.1
203.4
+29.3
+16.8%
and social infrastructure domain
Environmental & social
123.8
150.0
+26.2
+21.2%
innovation business
ICT solution business
50.3
53.4
+3.1
+6.2%
Telecommunications
89.9
90.7
+0.8
+0.9%
infrastructure domain
NTT business
55.7
62.0
+6.3
+11.3%
Multi-carrier business
34.2
28.7
-5.5
-16.1%
合 計
264.0
294.1
+30.1
+11.4%
We have released on our website the "Action to implement management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price", as requested by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
(https://ir.mirait-one.com/en/realizing/index.html)
4．Gross profit by business segment
Gross profit
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
（Gross profit margin） Q1 actual results Q1 actual results
YoY Change
Units:bil. Yen
(a)
(b)
Amount (b) - (a)
% (b)／(a)
Environmental & social
1.9
4.6
+2.7
+142.1%
innovation business
(7.4%)
(12.0%)
(+4.6p)
ICT solution business
3.5
4.2
+0.7
+20.0%
(13.2%)
(14.9%)
(+1.7p)
Telecommunications
5.2
6.4
+1.2
+23.1%
infrastructure domain
(10.8%)
(12.6%)
(+1.8p)
Total
10.6
15.2
+4.6
+43.4%
(10.5%)
(13.0%)
(+2.5p)
FYE March 2024
FYE March 2025
Full-year Results
Progress
Full-year Forecast
Progress
(c)
(a) /(c)
(d)
(b)／(d)
14.3
13.3%
29.0
15.9%
(9.9%)
(13.9%)
16.4
21.3%
23.0
18.3%
(11.5%)
(16.1%)
31.0
16.8%
31.0
20.6%
(13.4%)
(14.2%)
61.7
17.2%
83.0
18.3%
(11.9%)
(14.6%)
3
MIRAIT ONE Corporation
4
