MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited    71   HK0071000456

MIRAMAR HOTEL AND INVESTMENT COMPANY, LIMITED

(71)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Miramar Hotel and Investment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/1/2021

02/01/2021 | 04:52am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/01/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited

Date Submitted

01/02/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00071

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State N/A currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

690,959,695

---

690,959,695

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Miramar Hotel & Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 3 062 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2019 1 288 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2019 5 150 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,44x
Yield 2019 3,69%
Capitalization 9 867 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 345
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart MIRAMAR HOTEL AND INVESTMENT COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRAMAR HOTEL AND INVESTMENT COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ka Shing Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ho Man Lai Co-Secretary & Director-Group Finance
Wai Cheong Ho Director-Group Information Technology
Yuk Bun Fung Non-Executive Director
Ka On Cheng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRAMAR HOTEL AND INVESTMENT COMPANY, LIMITED9.85%1 273
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-12.70%79 630
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-5.63%18 729
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-6.27%17 555
TRIPADVISOR7.61%4 166
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.47%3 902
