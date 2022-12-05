Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Miramar Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    M2R   AU0000105637

MIRAMAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(M2R)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:11 2022-12-04 pm EST
0.0960 AUD   -4.00%
03:01pMiramar Resources sees high potential for Gidgi nickel sulphide mineralisation
AQ
12/01Miramar Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Western Australia's Glandore East Prospect
MT
11/30Miramar Resources Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Intersected High-Grade Gold Mineralisation in Step-Out Hole at Glandore East
CI
Miramar Resources sees high potential for Gidgi nickel sulphide mineralisation

12/05/2022 | 03:01pm EST
EQS-News: Miramar Resources Ltd
Miramar Resources sees high potential for Gidgi nickel sulphide mineralisation

05.12.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


Language: English
Company: Miramar Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU0000105637
Financials
Sales 2022 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2022 -1,38 M -0,93 M -0,93 M
Net cash 2022 3,31 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,79 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
EV / Sales 2021 38,2x
EV / Sales 2022 335x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart MIRAMAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Miramar Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Allan John Kelly Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mindy Ong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Marion Bush Director & Technical Director
Terry Bruce Gadenne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRAMAR RESOURCES LIMITED-43.53%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-21.53%38 631
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.95%29 900
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.58%23 560
POLYUS-35.94%18 103
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.69%17 909