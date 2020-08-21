Miramont Files Information Circular in Connection with Kuya Transaction and Provides Credit Facility

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2020) - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Management Information Circular dated August 10, 2020 (the "Circular") prepared in respect of Miramont's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kuya Silver Corp. ("Kuya") in exchange for shares of the Company (the "Transaction") as set forth in a press release dated June 11, 2020, has been filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and is available under Miramont's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. The Transaction will constitute a "Fundamental Change" of the Company as defined by Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies.

The Company also announces that in connection with the Transaction, it has entered into a letter agreement with Kuya, pursuant to which Miramont has offered a credit facility in favour of Kuya, with a principal amount of CDN$500,000 (the "Facility"). Kuya may only use the proceeds of the Facility: (i) to fulfill the terms of its existing share purchase agreement for the Bethania project; (ii) to repay certain shareholder loans; and (iii) for other general corporate purposes of Kuya. The Facility will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum and is to be repaid at the earlier of (i) closing of the Transaction and (ii) January 19, 2021.

The Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent including, without limitation, receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals (including shareholder approval and the approval of the CSE). Trading in the common shares of the Company will remain halted pending the satisfaction of all applicable requirements of the CSE. Miramont will issue a news release as soon as further details are available regarding the resumption of trading. There can be no assurance that trading in the common shares will resume prior to the completion of the Transaction.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue operations if the Transaction is not completed, the Company's ability to raise further capital, the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals, and the Company's ability to complete the Transaction.

