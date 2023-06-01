MIRARTH : Earnings Document

Advanced search
Year Ended March31, 2023 Financial Results Briefing

MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. (formerly Takara Leben Co., Ltd.)

Securities Code: 8897

May 19, 2023

Executive Summary

  • Year Ended March31, 2023's consolidated results were as follows: Net sales 153,472 million yen ( 5.7% YoY), Operating income 7,030 million yen ( 40.8% YoY), Ordinary income 5,033 million yen ( 50.9% YoY), and Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,584 million yen ( 26.2% YoY ).
  • Although both sales and profits declined due to the impact of TOB in Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc., we are planning a major change in our earnings structure going forward, shifting from flow to stock. In the year ended March 31, 2030, Energy Business accounted for 30% of the total Operating income and we are aiming for EBITDA Real Estate Business : Energy Business = 1:1.
  • In conjunction with the implementation of TOB, the Group reviews the numerical targets and key management indicators of the Medium-Term Management Plan and formulates medium-tolong-term strategies for Energy Business. In addition to stable growth in Real Estate Business and the development of Energy Business and improved profitability through stable earnings growth in Asset Management Business, expansions will promote sustainability management to realize a pass.
    • EBITDA= Operating income + Depreciation and amortization

Copyright © MIRARTH HOLDINGS Group. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

INDEX

01 Year Ended March31, 2023 Performance Summary

02 Full year Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March31, 2024

03 Progress Under The First Medium-Term Business Plan

04 Growth Strategy

05 Appendix

  1. 4 P. 17 P. 26 P. 36 P. 46

01

Year Ended March31, 2023 Performance Summary

P e r f o r m a n c e S u m m a r y

Year Ended March31, 2023 Consolidated Statements of Income

Year Ended March31,

Year Ended March31,

2023

YoY change

2022

Actual

Rate of change

(Millions of yen)

Actual

Net sales

162,744

153,472

5.7%

Cost of sales

129,626

121,763

6.1%

Gross profit

33,117

31,708

4.3%

Selling, general and administrative

21,240

24,677

16.2%

expenses

Operating income

11,877

7,030

40.8%

Ordinary income

10,258

5,033

50.9%

Net income attributable to owners

6,215

4,584

26.2%

of parent

Cost of debt

0.6%

0.9%

0.3P

Shareholders' equity Costs

3.2%

4.6%

1.4P

WACC

1.2%

1.6%

0.4P

Year Ended

March31, 2023

vs. Plan Change

Initial target

173,500

11.5%

140,400

13.3%

33,100

4.2%

21,200

16.4%

11,900

40.9%

10,300

51.1%

7,000

34.5%

※WACC = Cost of debt × (1-T) × D/ (D + E) + Cost of Shareholders' equity × E/ (D + E) (T: Estimated at the effective tax rate [30.9%]) D: E interest-bearing debt: Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Copyright © MIRARTH HOLDINGS Group. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5

Disclaimer

MIRARTH Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 03:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
