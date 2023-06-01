MIRARTH : Earnings Document

Year Ended March31, 2023 Financial Results Briefing
MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. (formerly Takara Leben Co., Ltd.)
Securities Code: 8897
May 19, 2023
Executive Summary
Year Ended March31, 2023's consolidated results△ were as follows: Net sales 153,472 million yen △(△ 5.7% YoY), Operating income 7,030 million yen ( 40.8% YoY), Ordinary income△ 5,033 million yen ( 50.9% YoY), and Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,584 million yen ( 26.2% YoY ).
Although both sales and profits declined due to the impact of TOB in Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc., we are planning a major change in our earnings structure going forward, shifting from flow to stock. In the year ended March 31, 2030, Energy Business accounted for 30% of the total Operating income and we are aiming for EBITDA Real Estate Business : Energy Business = 1:1.
In conjunction with the implementation of TOB, the Group reviews the numerical targets and key management indicators of the Medium-Term Management Plan and formulates medium-tolong-term strategies for Energy Business. In addition to stable growth in Real Estate Business and the development of Energy Business and improved profitability through stable earnings growth in Asset Management Business, expansions will promote sustainability management to realize a pass.
EBITDA= Operating income + Depreciation and amortization
