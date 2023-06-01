MIRARTH : Earnings Document 06/01/2023 | 11:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] May 15, 2023 Listed company Stock Exchange Listings MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. Prime market name of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Security code 8897 URL https://mirarth.co.jp/en/ Representative (Job title) Representative Director (Name) Kazuichi Shimada Director and Executive Contact person (Job title) Managing Director, Executive (Name) Masashi Yamamoto TEL +81-3-6551-2133 Officer Scheduled date of Annual Scheduled date for June 23, 2023 commencement of June 26, 2023 Shareholders' Meeting dividend payments Scheduled date for submission June 23, 2023 of Report securities Financial Results: Availability of Supplementary Explanations materials: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ending March 31, 2023 153,472 △5.7 7,030 △40.8 5,033 △50.9 4,584 △26.2 Year ending March 31, 2022 162,744 - 11,877 - 10,258 - 6,215 - (NOTE)Comprehensive Year ending Year ending Millions income March 31, 2023 3,852Millions of yen (△38.8%) March 31, 2022 6,293of yen (-%) Diluted Net income per Total assets Ordinary Net sales Net income per share Return on equity Operating income share income rate rate Yen Yen % % % Year ending March 41.90 41.58 7.6 1.8 4.6 31, 2023 Year ending March 57.10 56.69 11.0 4.8 7.3 31, 2022 (Reference) Equity in earnings Year ending Millions Year ending Millions of affiliates March 31, 2023 △219of yen March 31, 2022 △138of yen (NOTE)Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, 2020 31-Mar) and other standards have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year under End of Previous Consolidated Accounting Period, and figures related to Year ending March 31, 2022 have been calculated after the application of the said accounting standard and the rate of change from the previous fiscal year is not presented. (2)Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio 1 Shares Per share Net assets Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Year ending March 341,669 65,142 18.0 558.95 31, 2023 Year ending March 223,473 59,601 26.5 542.04 31, 2022 Reference: Shareholders'Year ending Millions Year ending Millions equity March 31, 2023 61,377of yen March 31, 2022 59,109of yen (3)Consolidated Cash Flows Cash flow from operating Cash flow from investing Cash flow from financing Cash and cash equivalents activities activities activities Term end Balance Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ending March △722 △46,354 61,531 47,148 31, 2023 Year ending March 23,189 △27,871 △1,132 32,693 31, 2022 2.Dividends Annual Cash Dividends per Share Total Dividend Net assets Dividends End of first End of second End of third dividend payout ratio Term end Total amount (Consolidat (Consolidat quarter quarter quarter (Total) ed) ed) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of % % yen Year ending March - 4.00 - 14.00 18.00 1,962 31.5 3.5 31, 2022 Year ending March - 4.00 - 18.00 22.00 2,413 52.5 4.0 31, 2023 Year ending March - 6.00 - 18.00 24.00 31.0 31, 2024 (Forecast) (NOTE)Breakdown of Year ending March 31, 2023 Term end dividends Ordinary dividend 16 yen Commemorative dividend 2 yen 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results of Year ending March 31, 2024(from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable Net income per to owners of parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 188,710 23.0 13,700 94.9 12,700 152.3 8,500 85.4 77.41 Notes (1)Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes Newly included: 1 company (company name) Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc., Excluded:-company (company name) (NOTE)For further information, please refer to "(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year under Review)" of P.14"3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes. (2)Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: None

④ Restatement of revisions: None (3)Issued shares count (Common stock) ① Term end Issued shares counts (including Year ending 121,000,000Shares Year ending 121,000,000Shares Treasury stock) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 ② Number of Term end Treasury stock Year ending 11,192,607Shares Year ending 11,948,807Shares March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 ③ Average number of shares during the period Year ending 109,403,868Shares Year ending 108,854,014Shares March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results Non-Consolidated Financial Results of Year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 2023 31-Mar) (1)Non-Consolidated Results of Operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ending 77,364 △13.0 4,093 △5.5 4,720 △39.0 3,659 △27.6 March 31, 2023 Year ending 88,949 - 4,332 - 7,738 - 5,052 - March 31, 2022 Net income per share Diluted Net income per share Yen Yen Year ending 33.45 33.19 March 31, 2023 Year ending 46.42 46.08 March 31, 2022 (NOTE)The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, 2020 31-Mar) and other standards have been applied from the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Figures related to Year ending March 31, 2022 have been calculated after the application of the said accounting standard and the rate of change from the previous fiscal year has not been presented. (2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio 1 Shares Per share Net assets Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Year ending 154,996 52,937 34.0 480.08 March 31, 2023 Year ending 150,689 51,447 34.0 469.97 March 31, 2022 Reference: Shareholders' Year ending Million Year ending Million equity March 31, 52,716s of yen March 31, 51,250s of yen 2023 2022 non-consolidated results from the results of the previous fiscal year> In the fiscal year under review, we discontinued the sale of power generation facilities due to the effect of Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc. becoming a consolidated subsidiary. As a result, there is a difference between the actual figures for the previous fiscal year and the current fiscal year. This financial results report is outside the scope of Audit by Certified Public Accountant or an Audit corporation.

(Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements) The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and do not constitute guarantees by the Company of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depending on a range of factors. MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc.(8897) Consolidated Financial Report for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 1 ○Accompanying Materials - Contents 1.Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position 2 (1)Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review 2 (2)Summary of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review 5 (3)Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review 5 (4)Future Outlook 7 (5)Basic Policy on Profit Distribution and Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years 7 2.Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards 8 3.CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES 9 (1)Consolidated Balance Sheets 9 (2)Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 11 Consolidated Statements of Income 11 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 12 (3)Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 13 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 15 (5)Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 16 (Notes on Going Concern) 16 (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Consolidated Fiscal Year) 16 (Notes to Consolidated Balance Sheets) 16 (Notes to Consolidated Statements of Income) 16 (Rental and other real estate-related) 17 (Segment information, etc.) 18 (Per Share Information) 23 (Significant Subsequent Events) 24 4.Other 24 Status of Production, Orders and Sales 24 - 1 - MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc.(8897) Consolidated Financial Report for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 1.Overview of Operating Results (1)Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review During the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy saw a gradual recovery due to a recovery in consumer spending and normalization of economic activity, as the restrictions on actions to prevent new-type coronaviruses were relaxed. On the other hand, the outlook remains uncertain due to factors such as soaring prices of raw materials and energy as well as sudden exchange rate fluctuations caused by the prolonged situation in Russia and Ukraine. The business environment in the real estate industry to which our group belongs is still highly motivated to make purchases, despite certain changes in the requirements for housing, partly due to the spread of remote work at home in the Corona disaster. As the number of single-person households and dual-income households continues to increase and values change, the lifestyles of end users are diversifying, and demand for compact condominiums is on the rise in addition to needs for location and convenience of living. Meanwhile, in regional core cities, due in part to the trend toward compact cities, demand remained high, particularly among active seniors, and sales of condominiums were firm. According to a survey by the Real Estate Economic Institute, the number of condominium units supplied in the Tokyo metropolitan area in 2022 was 29,569, a decrease of 12.1% from the previous year. This is below 30,000 units for the first time in 2 years, but since the number of units supplied has remained at around 30,000 in recent years, the supply-demand balance remains relatively favorable. The number of condominium units supplied nationwide also decreased by 5.9% from the previous year to 72,967 units, and the average sales price nationwide increased for the sixth consecutive year. Against this backdrop, our group became the sixth largest supplier group in the country in 2022, and plays a role in providing a stable supply in the real estate sales market. Against this backdrop, we shifted to a holding company structure with Oct.1, 2022, renamed groups "MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc." from Takara Leben Co., Ltd., and formulated a new corporate path. In order to realize a sustainable growth model, the Group is reviewing its earnings structure. In addition to further advancing overseas businesses and promoting redevelopment businesses, the Group is expanding its Energy Business. In March 2023, we set a target of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions associated with MIRARTH Holdings Group's business activities by 50% by Fiscal Year 2030 (compared to Fiscal Year 2020) and achieving a net-zero emissions by Fiscal Year 2050, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 as part of the Medium-Term Management Plan's proactive response to ESG (environmental, social, and governance). Through the development and operation of solar power generation facilities, the Group will continue to contribute to environmental improvement, improvement of energy self-sufficiency, and regional revitalization, including the utilization of idle land. At the same time, the Group will work to provide further renewable energy to realize carbon neutrality, including initiatives in wind power generation and biomass power generation businesses. On September 15, 2022, we announced to 31-Oct-22 that our former executive had been convicted of a moratorium for violation of the Road Traffic Act (speed breach), but had failed to pay a Report to us. However, we made a Report to Supervise government agency to recognize that this was a disqualification event for the real estate transaction business. Subsequently, in light of the significance of this matter, we determined that it was appropriate to voluntarily close down the real estate transaction business, and notified Supervise Agency of the termination of the relevant license with 31-Oct-22. Subsequently, on December 2, 2022, the Company re-acquired the Tokyo Metropolitan Governor's license for the real estate transaction business and resumed its business activities. We sincerely apologize for the great inconvenience and anxiety caused to our customers and all those concerned in this case, and will continue to work to restore our trust in us. Our Purpose (Significance of existence) "Making the future of people and the earth happy with the power to design a sustainable environment." We have strengthened our management base and put in place a structure to promote the permeation of our corporate management. We will achieve both profit growth and improvement of capital efficiency, thereby enhancing our corporate value. The Company's results of operations for the fiscal year under review were as follows: Net sales 153,472 Millions of yen (down 5.7% year on year), Operating income 7,030 Millions of yen (down 40.8% year on year), Ordinary income 5,033 Millions of yen (down 50.9% year on year), and Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,584 Millions of yen (down 26.2% year on year). - 2 - Attachments Original Link

