MIRARTH : Medium Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium to Long Term Energy Business Strategic Formulation Notice 1,561KB

    8897   JP3460800000

MIRARTH HOLDINGS,INC.

(8897)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56:48 2023-06-01 pm EDT
419.00 JPY   +0.48%
06/01 Mirarth : Medium Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium to Long Term Energy Business Strategic Formulation Notice
PU
06/01 Mirarth : Earnings Document
PU
06/01 Mirarth : Earnings Document
PU
MIRARTH : Medium Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium to Long Term Energy Business Strategic Formulation Notice

06/01/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
May 15, 2023

Dear Sir

Company Name

M I R A R T H H O L D I N G S ,

I n c .

Representative

R e p r e s e n t a t i v e

D i r e c t o r

K a z u i c h i S h i m a d a

(Security code 8897 TSE Prime)

I n q u i r i e s

General Manager,

IR

Office

K e n s u k e

S u z u k i

(TEL +81-3-6551-2133)

Medium-Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium-toLong-Term Energy Business Strategic

Formulation Notice

At Board of Directors held today, we have decided to revise the numerical targets and management indicators of our medium-term management plan for the period from Year ending March 31, 2022 announced on May 14, 2021 to March 2025 as follows. After revising our targets, we will announce our medium-tolong-term Energy Business initiatives to realize our goal of "making people and the planet happy with our ability to design a sustainable environment."

Notation

１．Revisions to Medium-Term Management Plan Targets

(1)Revision of numerical targets

[Previously announced figures]

(Millions of yen)

Year ended March 2024

Year ended March 2025

(52nd fiscal period)

(53rd fiscal period)

N e t

s

a l e s

187,100

203,700

O p e r a t i n g

i n c o m e

13,200

15,700

O r d i n a r y

i n c o m e

12,500

15,000

Net Income Attributable

8,500

10,000

to Owners of the Parent

[Revised figures]

(Millions of yen)

Year ended March 2024

Year ended March 2025

(52nd fiscal period)

(53rd fiscal period)

N e

t

s

a

l

e s

188,710

200,000

O p e r a t i n g

i n c o m e

13,700

17,000

O r d i n a r y

i n c o m e

12,700

16,000

N e

t

I n c o m e

A t t r i b u t a b l e

t o

8,500

10,700

Owners

of the

Parent

(2)Revision of key management indicators

Before revision

After revision

Equity

ratio

(%)

30% or more

20% or more

March 2025 Term end

March 2025 Term end

L

T

V

(

%

)

Less than 60%

Less than 65%

D/E

Ratio

(Times)

Less than 2.5 times

Less than 3.0 times

13% or more

R

O

E

(

%

)

From the year ended

No change

March 2024

２．Reason for the amendment

Under our current medium-term management plan, we have pursued our business in a unified manner based on the 7 pillars of "further expansion our core businesses," "maximizing group synergies," "optimizing our business portfolio," "establishing a stable financial base," "improving productivity and creating new services by promoting DX ," "proactively responding to ESG ," and "building a work environment that fosters human resources and is motivated." Real Estate Business, our core business, has progressed as initially planned. However, in Energy Business, due to the impact of becoming a consolidated subsidiary following the implementation of a tender offer for Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc., we cancelled the planned sale of power generation facilities and incurred initial costs related to the tender offer, which resulted in a major change in our earnings structure. Accordingly, we will make revisions to the earnings forecasts and key management indicators in the medium-term management plan announced in May 2021.

With regard to the projected results for March 2024, there was a negative impact due to the public offer. Since Real Estate Business is progressing favorably, the final benefit will be as planned at the beginning. On the other hand, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to exceed the initial forecast due to the transition of Energy Business to a phase of stable earnings.

３．Formulation of Medium-toLong-Term Energy Strategy

In October 2022, we transitioned to a holding company structure and renamed ourselves "MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc." and formulated a "par-pass." As a growth strategy that promotes sustainability management centered on Perpass and expands the earning power of individual businesses, in addition to stable growth in Real Estate Business, our core business, we will establish a foundation for medium-tolong-term growth through Energy Business as the second pillar.

For details of this material, please refer to the attached material.

Above

Medium-toLong-Term Energy Business Strategy

MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. (formerly Takara Leben Co., Ltd.)

May 15, 2023 Securities Code: 8897

Promotion of Purpose Management

  • After restructuring into 4 business segments, shifted to a holding structure in October 2022.
  • Promote sustainability management centered on new growth and par paths through business structure innovation, and increase the earning power of each business to become a future environmental design company.

R a is o n d 'e t r e

Our Purpose

To design sustainable environments for a happier future for both people and our planet.

Future Environmental Design Company

Real Estate Business

[Core Businesses]

Balancing Regional Contributions and Business Expansion

Overseas expansion

Stable foundation for group growth

Energy Business

[Growth Businesses]

Establishing a Non-FIT business model New driving force for group growth Expansion of stock revenue

Asset Management Business

[Stable Earnings Businesses]

Aggressive expansion of scale of assets under

management

Strengthen synergies within the Group

Other Businesses (construction, hotels, etc.)

Leveraging our know-how to take on the challenge of

new domains,

Creation of new value

Aim to establish as a next independent segment

Copyright © MIRARTH HOLDINGS Group. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1

Disclaimer

MIRARTH Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 03:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 163 B 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2022 6 215 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net Debt 2022 94 540 M 681 M 681 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 6,02%
Capitalization 45 742 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Kazuichi Shimada President, CEO & Representative Director
Akira Yamamoto CFO, Director & General Manager-Planning
Yoshio Murayama Chairman
Kenji Kawada Independent Outside Director
Chiaki Tsuji Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRARTH HOLDINGS,INC.12.70%327
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.65%36 899
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.04%26 685
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-22.91%22 198
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.33%21 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.17%19 290
