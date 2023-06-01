MIRARTH : Medium Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium to Long Term Energy Business Strategic Formulation Notice 1,561KB
06/01/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
May 15, 2023
Dear Sir
Company Name
M I R A R T H H O L D I N G S ,
I n c .
Representative
R e p r e s e n t a t i v e
D i r e c t o r
K a z u i c h i S h i m a d a
(Security code 8897 TSE Prime)
I n q u i r i e s
General Manager,
IR
Office
K e n s u k e
S u z u k i
(TEL +81-3-6551-2133)
Medium-Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium-toLong-Term Energy Business Strategic
Formulation Notice
At Board of Directors held today, we have decided to revise the numerical targets and management indicators of our medium-term management plan for the period from Year ending March 31, 2022 announced on May 14, 2021 to March 2025 as follows. After revising our targets, we will announce our medium-tolong-term Energy Business initiatives to realize our goal of "making people and the planet happy with our ability to design a sustainable environment."
Notation
１．Revisions to Medium-Term Management Plan Targets
(1)Revision of numerical targets
[Previously announced figures]
(Millions of yen)
Year ended March 2024
Year ended March 2025
(52nd fiscal period)
(53rd fiscal period)
N e t
s
a l e s
187,100
203,700
O p e r a t i n g
i n c o m e
13,200
15,700
O r d i n a r y
i n c o m e
12,500
15,000
Net Income Attributable
8,500
10,000
to Owners of the Parent
[Revised figures]
(Millions of yen)
Year ended March 2024
Year ended March 2025
(52nd fiscal period)
(53rd fiscal period)
N e
t
s
a
l
e s
188,710
200,000
O p e r a t i n g
i n c o m e
13,700
17,000
O r d i n a r y
i n c o m e
12,700
16,000
N e
t
I n c o m e
A t t r i b u t a b l e
t o
8,500
10,700
Owners
of the
Parent
(2)Revision of key management indicators
Before revision
After revision
Equity
ratio
(%)
30% or more
20% or more
※March 2025 Term end
※March 2025 Term end
L
T
V
(
%
)
Less than 60%
Less than 65%
D/E
Ratio
(Times)
Less than 2.5 times
Less than 3.0 times
13% or more
R
O
E
(
%
)
※From the year ended
No change
March 2024
２．Reason for the amendment
Under our current medium-term management plan, we have pursued our business in a unified manner based on the 7 pillars of "further expansion our core businesses," "maximizing group synergies," "optimizing our business portfolio," "establishing a stable financial base," "improving productivity and creating new services by promoting DX ," "proactively responding to ESG ," and "building a work environment that fosters human resources and is motivated." Real Estate Business, our core business, has progressed as initially planned. However, in Energy Business, due to the impact of becoming a consolidated subsidiary following the implementation of a tender offer for Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc., we cancelled the planned sale of power generation facilities and incurred initial costs related to the tender offer, which resulted in a major change in our earnings structure. Accordingly, we will make revisions to the earnings forecasts and key management indicators in the medium-term management plan announced in May 2021.
With regard to the projected results for March 2024, there was a negative impact due to the public offer. Since Real Estate Business is progressing favorably, the final benefit will be as planned at the beginning. On the other hand, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to exceed the initial forecast due to the transition of Energy Business to a phase of stable earnings.
３．Formulation of Medium-toLong-Term Energy Strategy
In October 2022, we transitioned to a holding company structure and renamed ourselves "MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc." and formulated a "par-pass." As a growth strategy that promotes sustainability management centered on Perpass and expands the earning power of individual businesses, in addition to stable growth in Real Estate Business, our core business, we will establish a foundation for medium-tolong-term growth through Energy Business as the second pillar.
For details of this material, please refer to the attached material.
Above
～Medium-toLong-Term Energy Business Strategy ～
MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. (formerly Takara Leben Co., Ltd.)
May 15, 2023 Securities Code: 8897
Promotion of Purpose Management
After restructuring into 4 business segments, shifted to a holding structure in October 2022.
Promote sustainability management centered on new growth and par paths through business structure innovation, and increase the earning power of each business to become a future environmental design company.
R a is o n d 'e t r e
Our Purpose
To design sustainable environments for a happier future for both people and our planet.
Future Environmental Design Company
Real Estate Business
[Core Businesses]
Balancing Regional Contributions and Business Expansion
Overseas expansion
Stable foundation for group growth
Energy Business
[Growth Businesses]
Establishing a Non-FIT business model New driving force for group growth Expansion of stock revenue
Asset Management Business
[Stable Earnings Businesses]
Aggressive expansion of scale of assets under
management
Strengthen synergies within the Group
Other Businesses (construction, hotels, etc.)
Leveraging our know-how to take on the challenge of
MIRARTH Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 03:20:00 UTC.