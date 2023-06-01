MIRARTH : Medium Term Management Plan Revisions and Medium to Long Term Energy Business Strategic Formulation Notice 1,561KB

At Board of Directors held today, we have decided to revise the numerical targets and management indicators of our medium-term management plan for the period from Year ending March 31, 2022 announced on May 14, 2021 to March 2025 as follows. After revising our targets, we will announce our medium-tolong-term Energy Business initiatives to realize our goal of "making people and the planet happy with our ability to design a sustainable environment."

[Revised figures] (Millions of yen) Year ended March 2024 Year ended March 2025 (52nd fiscal period) (53rd fiscal period) N e t s a l e s 188,710 200,000 O p e r a t i n g i n c o m e 13,700 17,000 O r d i n a r y i n c o m e 12,700 16,000 N e t I n c o m e A t t r i b u t a b l e t o 8,500 10,700 Owners of the Parent (2)Revision of key management indicators Before revision After revision Equity ratio (%) 30% or more 20% or more ※March 2025 Term end ※March 2025 Term end L T V ( % ) Less than 60% Less than 65% D/E Ratio (Times) Less than 2.5 times Less than 3.0 times 13% or more R O E ( % ) ※From the year ended No change March 2024

２．Reason for the amendment

Under our current medium-term management plan, we have pursued our business in a unified manner based on the 7 pillars of "further expansion our core businesses," "maximizing group synergies," "optimizing our business portfolio," "establishing a stable financial base," "improving productivity and creating new services by promoting DX ," "proactively responding to ESG ," and "building a work environment that fosters human resources and is motivated." Real Estate Business, our core business, has progressed as initially planned. However, in Energy Business, due to the impact of becoming a consolidated subsidiary following the implementation of a tender offer for Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc., we cancelled the planned sale of power generation facilities and incurred initial costs related to the tender offer, which resulted in a major change in our earnings structure. Accordingly, we will make revisions to the earnings forecasts and key management indicators in the medium-term management plan announced in May 2021.

With regard to the projected results for March 2024, there was a negative impact due to the public offer. Since Real Estate Business is progressing favorably, the final benefit will be as planned at the beginning. On the other hand, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to exceed the initial forecast due to the transition of Energy Business to a phase of stable earnings.