  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Mirasol Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRZ   CA6046801081

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.

(MRZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:44 2022-12-29 am EST
0.6800 CAD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Mirasol Resources Announces RSU and Option Grants

12/30/2022 | 05:34pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,459,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) exercisable into the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.68 per share for a period of five years. The grants were made to employees, officers, directors and consultants of the Company and are subject certain vesting requirements. The Board of Directors has also approved the grant of 205,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to employees, officers and consultants of the Company subject to certain vesting requirements. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

All grants of Options and RSU’s are subject to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan which were approved by shareholders at Mirasol’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 25, 2022.

For further information, contact:

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2022 0,50  0,37  0,37 
Net income 2022 -5,08 M -3,75 M -3,75 M
Net cash 2022 6,23 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 55 973 098x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mirasol Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Timothy Heenan President
Carmen Cazares Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Charles Evans Executive Chairman
Nick DeMare Independent Director
John Paul Tognetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.30.77%30
BHP GROUP LIMITED39.54%156 796
RIO TINTO PLC19.26%117 211
GLENCORE PLC48.90%86 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.91%47 652
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)64.84%42 375