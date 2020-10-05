Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Mirasol Resources Ltd.    MRZ   CA6046801081

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.

(MRZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirasol Resources : Appoints Patrick Evans as Interim CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:15am EDT
Mirasol Resources Appoints Patrick Evans as Interim CEO
October 5, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, October 5, 2020 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the 'Company' or 'Mirasol') today announced that Mr. Norm Pitcher has left the Company and ceased to be a director of Mirasol. The Company's Chair, Patrick Evans, has been appointed interim CEO pending the appointment of a successor, a process that is well underway.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has five partner-funded partner funded projects, two with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), and one each with First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile) and Silver Sands Resources (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

For further information, contact:

Patrick Evans, Chairman and Interim-CEO

Tel: (416) 670-5114

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Mirasol Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 13:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.
09:15aMIRASOL RESOURCES : Appoints Patrick Evans as Interim CEO
PU
09:04aMIRASOL RESOURCES : Appoints Patrick Evans as Interim CEO
AQ
10/02MIRASOL RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of Dana Prince as Director
PU
10/02MIRASOL RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of Dana Prince as Director
AQ
09/29MIRASOL RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of CEO
AQ
09/28MIRASOL RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of CEO
PU
09/28MIRASOL RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of CEO
AQ
09/21MIRASOL RESOURCES : Signs Definitive Agreement to Option its Nord Project in Chi..
PU
09/21MIRASOL RESOURCES : Announces Retirement of Chairperson
PU
09/08MIRASOL RESOURCES : Signs Definitive Agreement to Option its Nord Project in Chi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,65 M -5,00 M -5,00 M
Net cash 2019 21,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 19,5 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mirasol Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Norman S. Pitcher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Charles Evans Chairman
Mathew Lee Chief Financial Officer
Nick DeMare Independent Director
John Paul Tognetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.-9.43%20
BHP GROUP-9.76%119 349
RIO TINTO PLC4.24%100 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.94%29 867
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.78%19 514
FRESNILLO PLC94.94%11 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group